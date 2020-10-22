It is going from an R&D company to commercial sales. Sales will most likely increase in the following years.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), 3D printing company, delivers double digit growth and double digit gross profit margin. Growth investors need to have a look at the company’s business model before everybody else. Right now, the company trades at 8.5x-13.25x 2021 sales. I would wait to see whether I can buy shares at 3x-4x 2021 sales. I would not short sell the company because the risk is quite significant. The company traded at 80x sales one year ago.

Business Model: Technology, Recurring Sales, And Growing Market

Nano Dimension Ltd. commenced developing its 3D printing technology in 2014. The company offers its proprietary DragonFly LDM system, which manufactures frequency antennas, circuit-boards, sensors, and molded connected devices.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Corporate Presentation

The company’s flagship product, DragonFly, was introduced in 2019. It is presented as a cost effective manufacturer of 3D-printing of electronics for medium size amounts. The product is sold for $250k-$350k. Investors will most likely appreciate that the company is one of the first movers in the market. Nano Dimension Ltd. entered the market well before other companies. As a result, Nano has more know-how than new entrants in the market, which may lead to larger sales or margins.

Source: Corporate Presentation

The number of DragonFly systems sold is not very significant so far. The company is transforming from an R&D company to commercial sales. Investors need to give some time to the management to organize the company’s sales force. With that, notice that Nano profits from a recurring-revenue business model. The company does not only sell its manufacturing tool, but also its own proprietary ink:

In addition, we witnessed improvement in other financial aspects, including increased consumables sales by 111%, compared to the previous quarter. We see this trend as a positive validation to our recurring-revenue business model which is based on our proprietary ink products. As we conclude this great quarter, we continue our efforts to execute our strategy for supporting our sales growth. Source: Press Release

If you don’t understand the recent increase in Nano’s share price, you should have a look at the growing market opportunity. A long list of industries could be using the company’s technology in the coming years. From robots to defense devices and intelligence drones may include electronic circuitry manufactured by Nano Dimension:

Source: Corporate Presentation

The market is growing at a massive rate. DataM Intelligence reported that the 3D Printed Electronics Market will grow from $592 million in 2021 to $2.4 billion by 2025:

Source: Corporate Presentation

I reviewed the assumptions of other markets analysts. Fortune Business Insights noted that the market would grow at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2018 to 2026. They believe that the total market size of the 3D printing market would be equal to $51 billion in 2026. It means that 3D printed electronics, with a projected market of $2.4 billion, represents a significant part of the entire 3D printing market. Some analysts may doubt that the total 3D printed electronics market may be that large. The two figures given would mean that the 3D electronics market would represent 5% of the total 3D market in 2025-2026. It is, in my opinion, too large.

Source: Fortunebusinessinsights

The current valuation of Nano Dimension Ltd. is between $100 and 200 million. The company’s target market is about to be $2.5 billion by 2025. Nano Dimension Ltd. is not completely alone in this market, and the market capitalization already represents close to 10% of its target market. In the light of these numbers, I would not expect the company’s valuation to grow two or three times more. You cannot expect the total valuation to be 50% of the target market. That only happens when companies are extremely overvalued by the market. According to my experience, it rarely happens.

Quarterly Results And Expectations

In 2018 and 2019, sales increase was large. We are talking about 537% and 39% sales growth in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Financial analysts use the most recent sales growth to justify the current valuation of Nano. In my opinion, we need to understand well whether sales growth will continue at the same level or not.

Source: Corporate Presentation

The most recent sales figures were not that beneficial. Sales in H1 2020 declined by more than 50%. In H1 2020, the company continued to show positive gross profit margin. Gross profit margin is massive. Without including amortization of intangible assets, gross profit margin in H1 2020 was equal to 40%. In the same period in 2019, the gross profit margin was equal to 31%, which looks very beneficial. While sales growth is decreasing, margins appear to increase:

“Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $288,000, compared to $702,000 in the first quarter of 2020, and $1,161,000 in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is attributed to continuing delays in identified transactions of DragonFly systems, which the Company primarily attributes to Covid-19.” Source: Quarterly Results

Source: Quarterly Results

Taking into account the company’s sales in H1 2020, I would expect 2020 sales to be close to $2-$3 million. The financial industry does not seem to report assumptions very different from that of mine. Other analysts are expecting 2020 sales to be $3.5 million and 2021 sales to be $12 million. I would use 2021 sales of $12 million for calculating financial ratios:

Source: Market Screener

Balance Sheet: Good Amount Of Cash, And No Banking Debt

Most growth investors wouldn’t care about the current state of Nano’s balance sheet. They would be happy to know whether the company has a decent amount of cash to continue its R&D efforts. As of June 30, 2020, Nano Dimension reports $39 million with $9 million in bank deposits. That’s not all. Very recently, the company also raised $16.9 million in additional equity financing. Hence, I believe that the company has a good amount of cash to conduct additional R&D and increase its marketing efforts. In my view, the recent demand for the company’s equity created the rally in the share price that took place in October. Take a look at the company’s balance sheet and notice that in June 2020, 59% of the total amount of assets are represented by cash:

Source: Quarterly Results

The liabilities don’t show banking debt, which financial analysts will appretiate. Clearly, Nano Dimension Ltd. can finance its activities through the issuance of equity financing. The company activities are so interesting that the company did not have to talk to bankers. In June 2020, the asset/liability ratio was equal to 2.7x, which is not worrying:

Source: Quarterly Results

Where The Share Price Could Go?

After the most recent offering, the company reported 53.7 million shares outstanding. At $3-$4 per share, the total market capitalization is equal to $161-$214 million. If we take into account cash of $55 million, the enterprise value is equal to $106-$159 million. With 2021 sales of $12 million, Nano Dimension trades at 8.5x-13.25x sales. I do agree that the company is not cheap at the current valuation. However, I would like to remind investors that in 2018, Nano traded at more than 80x sales. With $12 million in sales, 80x sales would mean a share price of more than $18. I don’t think the company’s business model changed that much to believe that the company cannot trade at 80x sales again. Besides, other players in the 3D printing industry traded at more than 20x sales. So, the share price could explode up to higher marks. If you are thinking about taking a short position, understand that there are risks.

Source: Ycharts

Risks

Shareholders need to understand that the company operates in a competitive market. Traditional manufacturers have operated for a long period of time and have developed long lasting relations with suppliers and customers. Nano is a new entrant, which means that it will have to develop new relationships with the industry:

We aim to compete for customers with a wide variety of manufacturers that create PCBs and RF antennas. Our principal current competition consists of companies that produce prototype PCBs by traditional reductive manufacturing means, which include etching, pressing and drilling. Source: Press Release

Entering a new market can take a long time and is risky. Besides, the company appears to be the first 3D printer of circuit-boards. While Nano may benefit for being the first, the company may encounter many issues:

While we are not aware of any other company that currently offers an in-house 3D printer that is capable of printing multilayer PCBs, there are a large number of companies engaged in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions. Source: Annual Report Even if we are successful in introducing our products to the market, our products may contain undetected defects or errors that, despite testing, are not discovered until after a product has been used. Source: Annual Report

Conclusion

I will follow the company’s business model as I believe that Nano Dimension has impressive business potential. With that, I would not buy at the current share price. With close to 20%-30% sales growth and 30%-40% gross margin, I would be happy buying at 3x-4x 2021 sales or close to $1. In my opinion, the size of the market is not that large to pay the current EV/Sales ratio of 8.5x-13.25x sales. Finally, I believe that short selling Nano Dimension is not a good idea. It traded at more than 80x sales a few years ago. There is no reason to believe that the company may not trade at that valuation in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.