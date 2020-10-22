I think it's likely that the company will try to pivot the investment case away from the auto sector.

Introduction

Tesla (TSLA) has been steadily losing market share in the European Union (EU) electric vehicle (EV) market during 2020 and there have been several articles on SA covering this development (examples here, here and here).

However, the reasons for this are rarely discussed and no one seems to be talking about what we can expect in 2021. Mea culpa, as I also focused too much on the present in my previous article on Tesla. So here's my take on what next year and the years beyond might look like.

Overall, the emerging competitive pressure in Europe is likely to dent Tesla's momentum in the near future, which is likely to have a negative effect on share prices. The company will need to pivot, but I think this will be hard to achieve.

Why automakers in the EU are entering the EV market in 2020

As I mentioned in my previous article, Europe has become the leading EV market in the world in 2020 after surpassing China.

One might come to the conclusion that us Europeans have finally embraced EVs but that is far from the truth. I live in Bulgaria and there are just around 1,700 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the whole country, around a third of which belong to a car rental company named Spark. The reason is that EV ownership in the EU is largely driven by government incentives and the compelling ones exist mainly in rich countries like Norway, Germany and France.

Some EU countries have boosted EV sales in 2020 with new incentives following the outbreak of COVID-19, but the main reason behind the 11% market share of EVs in August is that many manufacturers are racing to deliver units in order to avoid paying CO2 fines that apply from this year and are even tougher to dodge in 2021.

An oversimplified explanation looks something like this:

Automaker X sells a million cars per year with average emissions of 100g/km. Under the new regulations, the company has to pay a fine of 95 euros for every car it sells if the average is above the 95g/km limit. In this case, we have 5g/km over the limit and a million units, which would result in a fine of 475 million euros ($556.8 million).

In this case, automaker X is incentivized to sell money-losing BEVs which don't have CO2 emissions or more plugin hybrids (PHEVs), which have low CO2 emissions and are marginally profitable. Another way to go would be to improve engines and thus drive down CO2 emissions, but this is hard to do.

Every legacy automaker in Europe is betting on these three strategies to a varying degree. Well, everyone except FCA Group (FCAU), who has decided to use a loophole and pay Tesla hundreds of millions to form a pool, which will cost it a few hundred million euros.

Since mainly units count, it makes sense for automakers to focus on cheap and small EV models that don't directly compete with their most profitable products or to try to gain market share in countries in which their gasoline vehicles have small sales.

Several automakers are already complying with the new regulations, but some companies have a long way to go and I expect these to make a large push in the EV market until the end of 2020.

Looking at 2021 and beyond

According to green pressure group Transport & Environment, around 30% of the CO2 reductions in the EU in 2020 are expected to come from plug-in car sales, but this is expected to soar to almost half next year.

If everyone complies with the new regulations, EV sales in the EU should reach 10% of all sales in 2020 and around 15% in 2021. I expect many Tesla critics to say that the European players are making a push for EVs and that the company is being driven out of the continent. Tesla investors, in turn, are likely to point out that the new German gigafactory is expected to begin operations in July 2021.

The way I see it, Tesla's factory in Germany is unlikely to ramp-up before the end of 2021 and competitors are launching many new BEV and PHEV models in next year, which means that the company will need to significantly cut prices in the short term to stay competitive.

I think it's possible for Tesla to fend off Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF; OTCPK:VWAGY) and remain the leader in BEVs in 2021, but the EV crown will almost certainly go to Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF; OTCPK:VOLVF) as the latter is making the strongest push in the PHEV space.

The problem with the new EU CO2 rules is that legacy carmakers have no incentive to boost EV sales beyond the point required to avoid fines as their gasoline and diesel models have much better margins. If there are no major regulatory changes soon, EV sales in Europe will most likely stagnate in 2022 and beyond until these cars become economically viable.

With legacy automakers unwilling to compete once more on the EV front beyond in 2022, I think Tesla should find it easy to regain a part of its lost market share in the European market with the Model Y.

Time to pivot

Regarding Tesla's valuation, it's important to take into account that the share price is story-driven. The high-growth pitch will be difficult to sell with the company meeting strong competition in the most significant EV market in the world and I think CEO Elon Musk is likely to try to pivot to a different narrative.

Tesla has solar and energy storage businesses but I think a more interesting and logical move would be a combination with Musk's aerospace firm SpaceX. There has been speculation in the media and among investors about such a move ever since Tesla acquired SolarCity. An interesting development is that SpaceX seems to be using Tesla battery packs in its Starship prototype, which is supposed to reach Mars.

Space companies have attracted significant investor interest over the past year and Q3 2020 became the best quarter ever for space infrastructure investment. Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) is valued at over $5 billion and SpaceX itself raised $1.9B in a Series N funding round this August.

Conclusion

Traditional automakers are pushing their BEV and PHEV sales in the EU in 2020 and 2021 to avoid fines, and this doesn't bode well for Tesla. The company will generate significant revenue from its deal with FCA and is likely to come back strong in 2022. However, 2021 will likely be bad for both market share and margins and Tesla already looks overvalued based on key metrics such as price to earnings, price to book value, EV to EBITDA, etc.

Investing in Tesla is still story-driven and the company will likely try to pivot its investment case to a different business, which I think will be difficult to pull off.

I continue to think this one is a sell, but I don't plan to open a position as I see better investment opportunities in the market. My main position is still a long one in Sylvania Platinum (OTC:SAPLF), which I covered here.

