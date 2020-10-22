Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

AT&T (NYSE:T) is currently trading significantly higher following its highly-anticipated Q3 earnings report. This report comes after we highlighted the stock as one that was not dead money, but a bit of a zombie. You have a dividend paying stock, yet the stock had trickled continuously lower in recent weeks. Terrible action. Go to the comments section of any of the many T articles on Seeking Alpha, and you will see the madness. Ardent bulls. Perennial bears. Fears over WarnerMedia. Complaints over management. The list goes on. We continue to own a position which we add to every 25-30 cent drop, and recently got some great buys in the $26 range. Sweet. We recently laid out our expectations for this most anticipated earnings event. AT&T gave us some reasons to be positive. Make no mistake, there are few stocks that trade with such little beta as AT&T, yet draw praise and ire from a diverse investing community. We continue to see immense challenges for AT&T's operations for the next few months. Make no mistake, it has been a chaotic few months for all of us, our families, and our nation. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact to AT&T's performance, along with so many other stocks. But if we set the COVID-19 impact aside for a moment, the third quarter was pretty much what we had expected and was decent. All things considered, we still love buying the stock in the $20s with a safe dividend that is yielding over 7%.

Top-line pressure remains

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company until Time Warner's assets were brought under the AT&T umbrella. We are seeing the positive impact, but revenues in Q3, which really got hit hard by COVID-19, showed contraction from a year ago as expected.

All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus of $43.1 billion. Overall, we were looking for revenue to decline to about 6-10% or so and to come in somewhere in the $41-42 billion range. Revenue hit $42.3 billion. The posted result was above consensus estimates by about $750 million and beat our estimates by $800 million at the midpoint. In fairness, it was really tough to handicap this quarter for many industries, including AT&T's massive global telecommunications operation.

Wireless postpaid growth was the strongest it's been in years with one million net additions, including 645,000 phones. That was a big surprise. AT&T added more than 350,000 fiber broadband customers and is on track to grow its fiber base by more than 25% this year. Total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers topped 38 million, better than many expected for all of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across all businesses, particularly WarnerMedia and also domestic wireless service revenues, primarily from lower international roaming. For the quarter, revenue declines included domestic video, Warner Bros. television and theatrical products, legacy wireline services and Latin America due to foreign exchange pressure. These declines were partly offset by higher wireless equipment revenues and higher advertising revenues

Earnings performance

Despite a lower but better top line, the bottom line saw surprisingly worse than expected performance, much of it from higher expenses, offsetting the revenue surprise. Operating expenses were $36.2 billion versus $36.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. EPS was down from last year's Q3 and came in below of expectations. Based on our revenue range expectations, and expenses that fall in the single digits, we saw EPS much higher than what was posted, looking for $0.78-$0.83. The posted result of $0.76 was a miss of $0.05 versus the midpoint of our expectations but was in line with consensus.

Moving forward on earnings

The company actually issued some guidance after pulling it earlier in the year. When it pulled earnings, this was due to the fact that handicapping performance with all of the unknowns on economic impacts from people losing jobs, businesses closing, cloudiness on reopening timelines, and inability to really foresee when theaters would open was tough. Now, considering share count and an increased dividend, the payout ratio will still remain comfortably low, likely now to be in the high 50% range for the year, unless there is real disaster. That is sizable. They also issued free cash flow guidance of $26 billion. We believe the growing dividend is more than secure for years to come. Since this is an income name, this is what matters. Let us look more into operational cash, free cash flow, and the dividend payout ratio, which is critical.

Operational cash results

We were projecting weaker cash from operations. Depending on the revenue result, operational cash we thought would come in around $11.1-11.7 billion. Operating cash flow came in well above this estimate. Operating cash flows had been flat to declining before Time Warner was brought in, then spiked. However, with the better than expected revenue, every other line down the report was improved relative to our midpoint expectations. We were slightly pleasantly surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. Operational cash that was generated was $12.1 billion, above our expectations. We presume that cash from operations will remain pressured the next few quarters. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow is critical

Free cash flow is so critical to the dividend payment. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace significantly, and we were eyeballing around $5.75-$6.0 billion, considering capex spending of $5.5-6.0 billion and operational cash of $11.1-11.7 billion. Well, when we saw revenues, and then operational cash, we knew free cash flow would be solid. It exceeded our expectations dramatically, hitting $8.3 billion. Solid and a major reason shares are rallying. This better-than-expected free cash flow impacts the all-important dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio

When we see people question the dividend sustainability, we chuckle. It is about as secure as you can find as far as high-yield is concerned. Free cash flow impacts the dividend payout ratio. We continue to see a $0.04 annual dividend payment per share increase, so free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe in the future. For this quarter, we knew there would be about $3.8 billion in dividends paid. If our expectations for free cash flow of $6 billion came in, running the numbers, we would have seen a payout ratio in the 63% range. Well, this was the best news of the quarter. The company crushed this expectation, coming in at 45%. The dividend is safe.

Although the dividend has been hiked again, and we do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again in December 2020, it's more than covered by free cash flow, even with the pain from COVID-19. While dividend hikes have a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in around $26 billion for the year, then we project the payout ratio will remain be 58-59% for the year. This is a massive improvement from years past. This is very safe. It would take free cash flow to be cut in half year over year to not cover the dividend. This is not going to happen.

Final thoughts

The madness continues with the bulls and bears arguing. Make no mistake, we have been cheerleading the stock, and it has led to capital erosion on paper, though it has led to some significant boosts in the compound growth aspect of investing here. One final piece of positive news was that net debt declined by $2.9 billion sequentially in the quarter, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA at the end of the third quarter was 2.66x. Things are improving, though it is tough to be buying a stock that has offered so little capital appreciation over the years. But this is an income name. You have to take advantage of these selloffs and come in and buy this dividend yield. A safe 7%-plus is an attractive buy. Want capital appreciation? This becomes more likely as operations return to normal volume, movies are released, and debt gets paid down. We were shocked to see WarnerMedia revenues only declining 10% from last year. We thought it would be much worse. With COVID-19, we expected worse. This is a good sign, as, when things normalize, revenues will return to growth here. Overall, the stock is controversial, but we think it's a must own for the payout in a diversified portfolio.

