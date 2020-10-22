After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal third quarter results from electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), seen in this investor letter. As expected, the company was able to come in above low Street estimates for the top and bottom line, and yearly guidance was pretty much reiterated. With no major catalysts coming with the release, a very boring earnings report may not do much for this stock in the near term.

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, the combination of some low estimates plus usual Street conservatism was likely to lead to a headline beat. Tesla did just that, coming in at $8.77 billion in revenues, roughly half a billion above the Street average, but just slightly above my overall base case. My automotive sales estimate was almost dead on, while leasing revenues and services/other came in a bit light. Energy revenues soared as solar deployments more than doubled sequentially and storage deployments were up 81% over Q2 levels. Tesla's overall results against my three cases and the Q2 results can be seen below. Dollar values are in millions except per share amounts.

*Q2 share count was before 5 for 1 stock split.

With more utilization in Q3 as well as the Fremont Y and Shanghai 3 ramps, gross margins jumped quite a bit. GAAP margins were up 2.3 percentage points while non-GAAP margins jumped 5 percentage points. Operating expenses did come in quite hot, primarily thanks to Elon Musk's bonus plan, and the company had a much larger than expected tax bill. Perhaps the one major negative here was that automotive regulatory credits still outpaced GAAP net income, $397 million to $331 million, and this continues to be a major reason why gross margins looked so good on the automotive side. Energy margins were a big disappointment, however, and so was interest income despite the all-time record cash balance.

When we look at the balance sheet, the cash balance rose to a new high of $14.5 billion, mainly driven by the $5 billion stock sale. While the company did generate just under $1.4 billion in free cash flow, it's important to note that accounts payable and accrued liabilities rose by $1.46 billion due to the surge in production. Those two categories alone, had they remained at Q2 levels, would have wiped out all of the quarter's cash flow and then some, but again, this is what happens when production soars. Accounts receivable also jumped by $272 million, potentially not surprising with the surge in revenue, but the four-quarter trailing average of AR/Sales is at a multi-year high as seen below.

Management said it has sufficient liquidity for its long-term plans, but of course that was also said in the Q2 letter, and we did see a massive capital raise during Q3. Here's the other key part of guidance this time around:

We have the capacity installed to produce and deliver 500,000 vehicles this year. While achieving this goal has become more difficult, delivering half a million vehicles in 2020 remains our target. Achieving this target depends primarily on quarter over quarter increases in Model Y and Shanghai production, as well as further improvements in logistics and delivery efficiency at higher volume levels.

Investors were looking for an update, and this is mostly a reiteration of what we saw in the Q2 report. The 30%-40% deliveries growth forecast that Elon Musk gave at Battery Day was tilted towards Tesla missing the half a million mark, and this statement shows that a slight miss could be possible. Tesla management also significantly hiked its installed production capacity levels, so the below table shows what the situation on that front has looked like over the past year. No forecast was given yet for next year's deliveries, but with new factories coming online in addition to current capacity, I would think at least 800,000 units has to be in play or the demand questions will rise a bit.

(Source: Tesla quarterly investor letters, seen here)

In the end, I don't think there was a ton of major information to come out of Tesla's Q3 investor letter. The company beat Street estimates that were quite conservative, coming in much closer to what I was calling for. Yet again, regulatory credits outpaced GAAP net income, and were a big part of gross margins. The balance sheet looks a lot better thanks to the capital raise we knew about, plus the major rise in payables as production soared. This year's forecast was reiterated, and shares are up a couple of percent in the after-hours session. This wasn't a home run report to send shares soaring to new highs, but it wasn't one that was going to kill the rally either. Now we just need to wait and see if this did enough to impress the S&P 500 committee.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.