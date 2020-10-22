While hope of index inclusion may buoy the stock, historical volatility and shaky profitability will likely cost Tesla inclusion once again.

Tesla's profit was only possible thanks to $397 million in regulatory credit sales; without credit sales, it would have reported a $66 million net loss.

On October 21st, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its Q3 earnings report. The electric vehicle maker posted its fifth consecutive quarterly profit. Unsurprisingly, the market's initial reaction was highly positive. Indeed, with another quarter in the black, commentators have already renewed speculation that Tesla may soon be added to the S&P 500 index, a prospect that has driven the stock higher in recent quarters.

A closer examination of what Tesla had to do to achieve its reported profit, however, reveals that the company is still unable to profit from its operating business. Instead, it has continued to rely on regulatory credit sales to close the earnings gap. While that strategy may prove effective in the short run, it is not a long-term strategy.

As the value of credits diminishes in the coming years, so too will Tesla's ability to report even small profits. That will eventually weigh heavily on the company's lofty valuation.

Credit Sales Deliver Earnings Beat

Before the earnings report was released, a number of analysts had expressed skepticism of Tesla's ability to pull off another profitable quarter. Given ongoing price cuts, lack of net inventory sales, a massive compensation payout to CEO Elon Musk, and a struggling global economy, a repeat of the previous quarter's success seemed doubtful. Yet, at first glance, Tesla appears to have had a bumper Q3. The company reported $8.7 billion in revenue, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $8.2 billion by a considerable margin. A GAAP net income of $331 million also surpassed expectations.

Based solely on its reported top- and bottom-line beats, one might conclude that Tesla has finally turned the corner to become a sustainably profitable company. However, that is not actually the case. To secure a positive net profit, Tesla sold a whopping $397 million worth of regulatory credits. Without those credit sales, Tesla would have reported a net loss of $66 million.

Tesla's latest regulatory credit firesale marks a virtual repeat of the previous quarter when it sold a record $428 million in regulatory credits in order to secure a profit of $104 million. Thus, over the past two quarters, Tesla has reported a combined net income of $435 million. Stripping out regulatory credit sales, that profit turns to a loss of $390 million.

The Q3 bonanza came as a surprise to many analysts since CFO Zachary Kirkhorn had told analysts during the July earnings call to expect a significant sequential reduction in credit sales. Evidently, with operational profit once again out of reach in Q3, Tesla was forced to dip deeper into its credit reserves to plug the gap.

All Eyes On Index Inclusion

Tesla's stock surged during the summer thanks in large part to a growing expectation that the automaker would be added to the S&P 500 Index, which requires companies to have four consecutive quarters of positive net income to be considered. Index inclusion is widely understood to be a positive catalyst, so it was unsurprising that the market was enthusiastic about the prospect of Tesla joining the S&P's ranks after reporting its fourth consecutive profitable quarter in July.

Unfortunately, these expectations were dashed by the S&P 500 Committee when it opted to pass on Tesla in its September rebalancing meeting. While disappointing to many Tesla bulls, the decision made sense, as Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research explained:

"The S&P 500 Committee's decision not to include Tesla in the index just yet is about as brave a move as you'll ever see from this group. It can only have come from a collective and committed view that TSLA is profoundly overvalued and sits on shakier fundamentals than its mega market cap indicates."

Having now reported a fifth consecutive profitable quarter, Tesla may hope to once again be considered for inclusion. That may serve to bolster the stock in the short run. The hope of index inclusion may drive the stock up, but the financial realities that caused the S&P 500 Committee to balk last time remain largely unchanged. With Tesla's core business still unprofitable and the regulatory credit market on a clear path to extinction, the risk of Tesla dropping out of the index in relatively short order may cause the committee to pass once again.

Inclusion of any stock in an index requires some rebalancing considerations of necessity, which means the committee must consider Tesla's historical volatility and the quality of its profitability. A company the size of Tesla could be seriously disruptive to the index, which would in turn cause ripple effects across countless billions, if not trillions, of dollars of passive money tied to the S&P 500. While one can never be certain of such things, I surmise that the people responsible for deciding S&P inclusion will be skeptical of a company that has consistently failed to make an operating profit sans ephemeral regulatory credit sales.

Investor's Eye View

Tesla's Q3 results, while positive on their face, cannot conceal the inescapable fact that its core business, selling cars, is not profitable. The company is wholly reliant on regulatory credit sales to paper over persistent losses from operations. That is fundamentally unsustainable in light of the fact that, as other automakers expand their EV offerings, the market for EV regulatory credits will inevitably dry up. How an automaker that cannot sell cars profitably can maintain a market capitalization in excess of $400 billion is a serious question investors will need to ask themselves.

Despite the likely long-term negative impact of Tesla's inability to sell EVs profitably on its valuation, the renewed prospect of index inclusion may serve as a near-term tailwind. However, index inclusion remains far from certain, and another snub could send the stock tumbling as it did in September. This may represent a relatively short-term trade to watch, especially if there is a similar level of enthusiasm behind the stock this time around.

In sum, Tesla beat expectations in Q3 thanks to unexpected - and unsustainable - regulatory sales, just as it did in Q2. The company's core business remains unprofitable, setting it up for long-term trouble as its massive valuation collides with a less forgiving financial reality. Shorter term, the potential euphoria brought on by index inclusion hopes, and the likely downward correction following another rejection, may create an opportunity to profit on both sides of the trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.