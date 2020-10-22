VIX futures are normally in contango, which means that long-dated strategies on SVXY are likely going to prove profitable.

Over the past month, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) has recovered somewhat following its decline earlier this year with shares trading up nearly 5%.

It is my view that purchasing SVXY at these levels makes for a good trade for long-term investors. For shorter-term investors, better prices will likely be available in the coming weeks; however, I view the long-run trend of SVXY as a net positive to shareholders and believe a long position is warranted.

About SVXY

To start this piece off, let's perform a deep-dive analysis on SVXY's methodology. In the volatility ETP space, there are several different strategies employed and luckily SVXY follows one of the more simple indices out there.

SVXY is an ETF which is giving a half-leveraged inverse exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index holds and rolls exposure in the first two months of the VIX futures curve - it starts a month 100% in the first contract and ends a month 100% in the second-month contract (at which point the front contract expires, the second month becomes the first month, and it starts the process over again). It's a relatively simple and straightforward method for tracking VIX futures and tends to exhibit the highest degree of correlation to the short-term changes in the VIX as seen in the following chart.

To understand why one would even want to short this volatility index, have a look at the below chart.

Yes, you are seeing this chart correctly - it really does drop that fast and it really has dropped for this long. What you are looking at is an index which has collapsed fairly consistently for the past 10 years at an annualized rate of nearly 50%. Here's another chart that looks at the year-over-year changes seen in this index over the past decade.

While there have been brief spikes in the index which have resulted in yearly gains, a shocking 90% of the time for the last decade have seen this index lose money on a year-over-year basis. This is the appeal of wanting to short this index. It loses value quickly and it consistently loses money through time.

While some investors may be tempted to simply jump in and buy SVXY based on the above charts, I believe we get the best value from understanding what is driving this key relationship. This will help us understand and frame up expectations for a trade in this instrument and better enable us to profit from what's driving the changes here.

To understand the problem in a nutshell, here is the current VIX futures curve.

At present, the VIX futures curve is in what is called "backwardation," which means that futures prices decrease in value along the curve. If we were to assume that the spot VIX level of about 28-29 were to not change over the next seven months or so, then each of these prices would move to eventually approach the spot level. In other words, if you were holding VIX futures, your gain or loss on the futures contract itself is more than just a function of the changes in the level of the VIX: it is subject to the degree to which the futures contracts you are holding converge to the spot price on any given day.

This may seem a bit dense, but if this is an unfamiliar concept, I'd encourage you to read through that last paragraph until it clicks. The reason why it's important to understand this concept is that this is almost the sole driver of returns in SVXY over lengthy time periods.

But wait a minute, didn't you just say the curve is in backwardation and wouldn't that mean that futures would be increasing in value as they approach the spot and therefore SVXY would be losing money since it short these futures?

Yes, at present, the slight backwardation seen in the curve is a detriment to SVXY holders - SVXY is shorting futures which are slightly below the spot level of the VIX and are converging by increasing in value during a typical trading month.

However, the catch here is this: the VIX futures curve has historically been in contango (futures above spot) the vast majority of the time. For example, over the past decade, the first few VIX futures contract have been above the spot price of the VIX a whopping 85% of the time. In other words, on 85% of all days for the past 10 years, VIX futures holders have been suffering from futures slowly converging to the spot price. This relationship is so strong that it can be seen simply through averaging the level of the spot VIX and various VIX futures contracts over the past 10 years for each trading month.

This chart shows the average price of various futures contracts and the VIX itself using the last 10 years of data and grouped by the days until expiry in every month during this time period.

Notice the clear trend? On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level and on average the front contract converges to parity by the time of expiry with other contracts converging as well, but to a lesser extent depending on the time until expiry of the futures contract. In other words, futures converge to the spot price, which means that since they're largely priced over the spot, futures are losing value through time.

This is the winning thesis for the long SVXY crowd. Since it is short a persistent relationship seen in VIX futures, it is poised to capture this convergence. However, it is important to note that this relationship plays out over time and is a gradual impact upon prices. In other words, if you're going to capture this relationship, you need to have a fairly long holding time period. To gauge the duration of holding of a short position needed to capture this, here is the historic probability that the short-term index was lower over a certain number of months using the last 10 years of data.

This chart shows the percentage of occurrences in which the index SVXY shorts has historically fallen grouped by the holding period. On average, if you had held a short position in the short-term VIX futures index, you would have made money in 72% of all months and 90% of all years. In other words, the longer you hold a short position, the greater the chances you have historically seen of earning a profit.

The thing to watch out for however is VIX spikes. This is the negative side of a short VIX strategy. It is entirely possible that the VIX will rally by 100% or more in short time periods which can result in devastating losses for unhedged long traders in SVXY, since it is in essence short the VIX. For this reason, I suggest that any long positions be hedged with put options.

I suggest puts because some movement in VIX futures may result in a position which gaps sizably against you and a simple stop-loss order won't be able to be executed in a market which gaps rapidly from one price to another. Alternatively, I'd suggest ownership through calls or call spreads. In other words, I believe that very firm risk management needs to be in place prior to buying SVXY because while the returns are fairly consistent, the downside risk can be enormous if you are not appropriately hedged.

I believe that this relationship of higher futures prices along the curve will continue going forward for several reasons. The most important of which is the logic of the relationship. Put simply, during "normal" times, it makes absolute since for the VIX futures curve to be in contango.

Contango (prices increasing in value along the curve) would imply that the market expects higher levels of volatility in the future. Volatility tends to rise during abnormal times, but remain low during normal times, which would mean that most of the time (which is normality by definition), the VIX futures curve should be in contango due to the market's expectation for higher volatility at some point in the future. This relationship is logical and established in the data as seen by 85% of the time (or the normal times), VIX futures are in contango. A VIX futures curve in contango means futures are rolling down into the spot, which means that a short position in these futures will earn this return.

Based on this clear relationship as well as the logical continuity of it, I suggest buying SVXY at this time. Short-term traders may benefit by waiting for a pullback in the instrument; however, the long-term numbers clearly suggest this is likely going to be a winning trade - provided of course risk management is firmly managed.

Conclusion

SVXY has continued trading higher in a move which has started to erase the gains seen earlier this year. SVXY is shorting an index which has exhibited negative yearly returns for 90% of days of the last decade. VIX futures are normally in contango, which means that long-dated strategies on SVXY are likely going to prove profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.