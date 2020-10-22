The carrier performed better than Verizon in key operating metrics, which is rare. Still, the media business continued to struggle as expected.

I have recently argued that AT&T (NYSE:T) stock could be a bond substitute, if portfolio risks are managed properly, in the face of a rock-bottom interest rate environment. At the core of my idea (famed author Burton Malkiel's actually) was the company's consistent and reliable cash flow stream and periodic cash payments to shareholders, which have been sizable relative to a share price that is hovering around 10-year lows.

But perhaps I failed to give the Dallas-based carrier the full credit that it deserves. On October 22, AT&T reported a $750 million beat over third-quarter revenue estimates, the largest positive surprise vs. consensus of the past five years at least.

On the back of strong operating metrics in wireless and a healthy streaming video business, management's expectations for free cash flow in 2020 look encouraging. As a result, the stock is off to the races. By mid-day, shares were up the most on a single trading session since April 2020 - or since 2009, if one disregards the COVID-19 rebound in the second quarter.

Credit: AT&T

A look at the numbers

I don't get to say this often, but AT&T's third-quarter results were fantastic - within the context of a disruptive COVID-19 crisis and the mature state of the telecom space. I was expecting less of the carrier on its earnings day, following Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) performance that can be considered decent at best, maybe underwhelming to some.

In fact, comparing AT&T's and Verizon's key wireless operating metrics in the third quarter may help to put things in perspective. Keep in mind that historically Verizon has been the better performer in the space when it comes to account additions and customer retention. But as the graph below suggests, the dynamic was flipped this time.

Source: DM Martins Research; data from multiple sources

It is not very clear to me what may have caused AT&T to outperform its peer by a mile and a half this past quarter. A YOY decrease of more than 1% in average per-unit revenues compared to Verizon's slight increase may have helped to attract price-sensitive users. In the end, AT&T's mobility revenues, which accounted for 42% of the company's total sales, increased 1%. This was better than Verizon's 4% decline in its wireless segment (service and equipment combined).

To be clear, not all of AT&T's businesses looked strong, as one should have expected. Despite double-digit growth in fiber and HBO subscribers and gradual improvement in premium TV losses, unfavorable secular forces combined with COVID-19 headwinds wreaked havoc in media and, to a lesser extent, Latin America's Vrio (i.e. DirecTV). The sizable Warner Bros. sub-segment (6% of total company revenues) was particularly hurt by COVID-19 in 2020 and saw a painful 27% YOY decline in revenues.

Setting the expectations right

My stance on VZ describes well my opinion about T. I do not think that either stock will shoot to the moon in the foreseeable future and provide investors with high-double-digit returns - although, due to the "coiled spring" potential of a battered stock, T would be the most likely candidate. Keep in mind that both companies operate in highly competitive, mature telecommunication and media industries where growth is hard to come by.

But I think that T can be a good addition to a portfolio for a couple of reasons. First, as I explained recently, shares can be blended with cash to help income-seeking investors find higher yield in a low-interest world without dialing up the volatility button too high. I believe that the third-quarter performance offers credibility to the strategy since dividend payments seem well-supported by strong cash flow and a shrinking (yet still sizable) net debt position.

Source: Montage using earnings slides

Second, shares could act as a diversification tool inside a growth portfolio. To be clear, I do not believe that T will beat the performance of most growth stocks and sectors over the long run. But the stock could help to balance out a portfolio's return stream, allowing the investor to seek growth opportunities more aggressively elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.