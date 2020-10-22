Curreen Capital Q3 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

At Curreen Capital, we are passionate about making smart long-term investments to build your wealth. Since the fund launched in June 2013, we have grown partners' wealth significantly - outpacing both the S&P 500 and MSCI World indexes. Curreen Capital's performance demonstrates the power of our investment strategy and delivers meaningful benefits for our partners.

During the third quarter our fund was up 11.8%.

During the quarter we twice bought shares of Conduent, first using cash, later selling some of our position in TopBuild.