AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) (TSX:ALA) is a Canadian midstream and power company that expanded its presence in the US with its 2018 purchase of WGL Holdings, which was primarily a gas utility in the Washington DC area. There were two compounding issues with the purchase: The first was that they paid a very full price for the asset, which was probably value neutral at best, and the second was that the leverage they took on to do so required them to cut their dividend and embark on a campaign of asset sales.

This, especially the dividend cut, hurt the share price. The acquisition and the associated debt also resulted in a decline in credit rating for the firm. DBRS downgraded them to BBB (low) from BBB and their preferred shares were dropped to Pfd-3 (low) from Pfd-3. The dividend cut and asset sale program has significantly de-levered the balance sheet since then, and I think at this point a credit rating improvement is more likely than a further downgrade.

The company’s primary listing is in Canada, and it reports in Canadian dollars, so all values here are in that currency unless otherwise specified. The firm also has a number of Canadian midstream assets, including natural gas processing plants and export terminals to send propane and butane to Asia.

Image Source

Preferred Shares

This piece will focus on the investment merits of their preferred shares. There are a number of issues, which are summarized in the table below, all with a $25 face value. They are all reset preferred shares, which means that the payments will vary based on an underlying interest rate. The AltaGas issues reset based on Canadian Government rates, except for one issue (ALA.PR.U) which resets based on US Government rates, as it is traded in US dollars. Two issues have a minimum spread, which means that the yield on their $25 face value is guaranteed to never fall below the minimum, even if interest rates drop. These minimums are in effect right now, which is why those issues have the highest prices.

Ticker Current Yield Reset Spread (basis points) Minimum Yield on Par (%) Reset Benchmark Price Yield After Reset Yield After Reset if Rates Rise 1% Reset Date ALA.PR.A 6.37% 266 Government of Canada 5-year $12.01 6.27% 8.35% Sep 30, 2025 ALA.PR.B 5.90% 266 Government of Canada 3 month $11.90 5.80% 7.90% Sep 30, 2025 ALA.PR.E 8.26% 317 Government of Canada 5-year $16.33 5.39% 6.92% Dec 31, 2023 ALA.PR.G 7.05% 306 Government of Canada 5-year $15.04 5.67% 7.33% Sep 30, 2024 ALA.PR.H 5.73% 306 Government of Canada 3 month $14.00 5.64% 7.43% Sep 30, 2024 ALA.PR.I 5.53% 419 5.25% Government of Canada 5-year $23.75 5.53% 5.83% Dec 31, 2020 ALA.PR.K 5.46% 380 5% Government of Canada 5-year $22.91 5.46% 5.62% Mar 31, 2022 ALA.PR.U 8.16% 358 US Government 5-year $16.20 6.06% 7.6% Sep 30, 2022

Source: Excerpt from Author's Preferred Share Database

All the issues have the same credit quality, as they are all from the same issuer and are all cumulative. Therefore, any differences in return between them will be solely a result of the terms of the individual issues.

The highest current yield in the table is ALA.PR.E, at 8.32%. This security will reset its payment at the end of 2023, when it will begin paying out 317 basis points (3.17%) more than the then-current Government of Canada 5-year rate. Predicting future interest rates is a tricky business, and so the column in the table labelled “Yield After Reset” uses current interest rates. So by way of example, ALA.PR.E will pay out a 5.43% yield on its current $16.20 share price if interest rates are the same in Dec 2023 as they are now. The next column is a measure of sensitivity to interest rates, showing what the new yield would be if the relevant benchmark increased by 1%. In the case of ALA.PR.E, the yield after reset would go up by more than 1% (because it is trading below par) and would then be 6.98%.

I believe the yield after reset is the most important benchmark when selecting Canadian preferred stocks, simply because the reset will control the payments for longer than the current yield. Thus, my AltaGas preferred share position is held in ALA.PR.A. This security has the highest yield after its reset, and also having a satisfactory current yield of 6.32%. It has just reset (September 2020) so the payments will remain constant for quite some time. That is probably the biggest risk here – if interest rates rise sharply in the next few years this issue won’t benefit from the rise until 2025. That said, this issue should perform very strongly if interest rates rise. Because it is the lowest spread of the outstanding preferred shares, it trades at the lowest price. In fact, the price is less than half its face value. That effectively double the exposure to interest rates, because while investors only pay $12.10 for the security, the company will calculate the payments based on the $25 face value. You can see the effects of this in the final column, which shows that if rates rise by 1% prior to reset, the yield would 8.29%, slightly more than a 2% increase compared to what it would be under current interest rates.

Given the Canadian 5-year rate is at 0.35%, I think further interest rate declines are relatively unlikely, so I prefer to bias my portfolio to benefit from higher rates rather than lower rates. There seems to be very little appetite in Canada for negative interest rates, and given the relative lack of success of those policies in Europe and Japan I doubt that will change.

That said, if rates do end up going negative the securities with the minimum interest rates will be the best ones to own, as the minimum rate guarantee will protect them from those declines. Although negative interest rates are essentially the only scenario where those are the best choice. I think a comparison between ALA.PR.A and ALA.PR.I is an interesting way to demonstrate that. ALA.PR.A has just reset, and ALA.PR.I will reset at the end of December. They will each continue to reset on the same schedule every 5 years. Given how close the resets are, assuming interest rates will be approximately the same at the resets is reasonable.

For these reasons I’ve selected ALA.PR.A for my AltaGas preferred share allocation. I think the straight resets provide better value than those with the fixed minimum payments at present, because I think the long decline of interest rates has probably hit a zero bound. For those who think that rates will rebound within the next couple of years ALA.PR.E or ALA.PR.G might be a better choice. They have higher current payments, and because they reset sooner they would be quicker to benefit if rates rebounded dramatically.

Source: Author's Calculations, AltaGas public disclosures

As you can see in the chart, at any interest rate value above 0.01% ALA.PR.A provides a higher yield. There is also additional optionality value in ALA.PR.A compared to ALA.PR.I, from its lower share price. Because all of these issues can be called at $25 at the option of AltaGas, ALA.PR.I has a much lower chance of enjoying capital gains. If there is an improvement in spreads, whether because of changes in issuer credit quality or changes in market demand for Canadian preferred shares, the ALA.PR.A could more than double before it would make sense for AltaGas to call them. By contrast, ALA.PR.I would be called after only a very small gain.

Credit Discussion

Of course, no investment in a preferred share can be a wise one if the underlying issuer defaults on the payments. I think AltaGas is unlikely to cease making payments, largely because of the strength of their business.

The company’s US utility business is exceedingly valuable, even if they did pay a full price to buy it. That business has also had reasonable success getting rate increases approved (for example here). This allows them to recover the cost of their capital spending, and earn a return on their capital employed. The gas utility business is historically one that is more stable than their midstream business, and so is generally and presently worth a higher multiple. The utility business is organically becoming a larger and larger portion of their business, as it is growing faster through capital spending.

Source: AltaGas New Release

The firm’s midstream operations have also had some good news lately, with an acquisition of a large portion of their Petrogas joint venture. This joint venture owns a LPG (liquid petroleum gas) export terminal, where they ship propane from Washington State (largely sourced in Western Canada) to Asia. The acquisition is the result of a put option their joint venture partner exercised in January, and is one way they have actually benefitted from the COVID-19 crisis. The value of the JV was negotiable, and buying assets in a downturn generally results in a lower price. In fact, their press release for the acquisition noted that they expect their credit metrics to actually improve as a result of the acquisition, even though they paid with 100% debt financing. That suggests the price is extremely attractive. They will also benefit from being able to consolidate the earnings of the joint venture on to their own financial statements, which will improve how they screen to both equity and debt investors.

The price of the common shares moved up on the announcement of this acquisition, while the preferred shares did not change materially. I think this acquisition is likely to be a significant net-positive for the creditworthiness of the firm over the long run, so I think it is also a positive to the preferred shares. Particularly, I think it will improve their chances of getting their credit rating raised, which would increase demand for the preferred shares.

Taxes

AltaGas is a Canadian corporation, and the dividends are eligible for the dividend tax credit for Canadian investors. That improves the after-tax value of the dividends when the shares are held in non-registered accounts. For US investors, there is Canadian withholding tax of 15% (as result of the Canada-US tax treaty). Shares held in US retirement accounts (eg IRA) are exempt from the withholding tax by that same treaty. For US investors outside of retirement accounts, the tax will be withheld, but there may be an opportunity to reclaim it as a tax credit.

Conclusion

I think AltaGas preferred shares are a strong risk-reward at their present yields. Investors in the series A (ALA.PR.A) will earn a 6.3% yield on cost as a dividend until 2025. Given the current status of Canadian interest rates, it seems more likely that they will reset at the same or a higher rate rather than lower, and it is possible that there will be capital gains as the credit quality of the underlying company improves. The US utility operations are a stable underpinning for the dividends, as are their Canadian midstream operations, which have long term contracts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGFF, ALA.PR.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.