13 Of 56 Outstanding Dividend Stocks Stand Tall For November

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend dogs showed 14.58% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced stocks led the 'outstanding' pack this month.

The 52 select-stocks plus 4 funds ranged from 0.48% to 10.49% in annual yield and ranged from -2.98% to 52.53% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers 10/21/20.

From May to July, Kiplinger Today listed five sets of dividend stocks sorted as favorites, super-safe, durable, centenarian, and MoPays. Those five 'outstanding dividend' articles revealed 56 dividend equities.

Foreword

This article is based on five Kiplinger investing articles aimed at finding the safe, durable, long-term, favorite, and solid dividend stocks.

The Kiplinger Dividend 15, by Ryan Ermey, published on 7/6/20:

We divide these payers into three categories: stocks with a long history of stable dividends, stocks with the potential for rapid growth in their payouts, and high yielders."

15 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, by Dan Burrows, published on 7/2/20:

These are 15 of the safest dividend stocks to buy right now. Each stock has not only achieved a DIVCON 5 score, but a composite score within the top 10% of all stocks that DIVCON evaluated. This makes them the crème de la crème of dividend safety - and more likely to keep the dividend increases coming going forward."

7 High-Dividend Stocks With Durable Distributions, by Kyle Woodley, published on 6/2/20:

Here are seven high-dividend stocks that have been identified for their payout strength. Nothing is certain, of course - so far this year, a few companies with well-funded distributions nonetheless pulled the plug to ensure their survival throughout the pandemic. Still, each stock has a rating of DIVCON 4, which signals a healthy dividend not just likely to survive, but to grow."

13 Dividend Stocks That Have Paid Investors for 100+ Years, by Jeff Reeves, published on 5/21/20:

Here are 13 dividend stocks that each boast a rich history of uninterrupted payouts to shareholders that stretch back at least a century."

11 Monthly Dividend stocks and Funds for Reliable Income, by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 5/11/20:

These monthly dividend stocks and funds fill a need for investors who not only require reliable regular income, but who want it paid out in alignment with their monthly expenses."

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Dogs are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the October 21 data for 52 dividend stocks plus 4 ETFs.

The prices of 13 of these 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividends (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors. Those 13 are XOM, EPD, GAIN, MAIN, PBCT, LTC, PRU, UNM, IPG, PFF, SJR, MET, STAG. They all live up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as a buy signal.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 18.5% To 52.1% Net Gains For Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks Through October 2021

Five of ten top outstanding dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these October dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 21, 2021, were:

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was projected to net $521.32, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% over the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $510.23 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% greater than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) was projected to net $364.31 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from nineteen brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) was projected to net $312.63, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co, Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $250.97, based on the median of estimates from twenty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 57% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) was projected to net $245.21, based on the median of target estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) was projected to net $205.59, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) was projected to net $197.75, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% greater than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp. (O) was projected to net $189.92, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 36% under the market as a whole.

People's United Financial (PBCT) was projected to net $185.09, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 21% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.83% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Source: maxim.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per October 21 Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks Per September 21 Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Outstanding Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend stocks represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. The first two places went to two energy representatives, Exxon Mobil [1] and Enterprise Products Partners LP [2].

Third through fifth and seventh and eighth places were claimed by five financial services sector representatives - Gladstone Investment (GAIN) [3], Main Street Capital (MAIN) [4], People's United Financial [5], Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) [7], and Unum Group (UNM) [8].

Lastly, single real estate, healthcare, and technology equities occupied the sixth, ninth, and tenth places - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) [6]; AbbVie [9], and International Business Machines Corporation [10] - to complete the Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend top ten by yield field for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Outstanding Dividend Stocks Showed 14.43-42.64% Upsides While (31) One Down-sider Settled For -3.03% As Of October 21

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 14.58% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of 10 Outstanding Dividend Stocks To November 2021

Ten top Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger Dividend Special stocks screened on 10/21/20, showing the highest dividend yields, represented five of eleven stocks in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Outstanding Dividend Stocks (32) Delivering 21.2% Vs. (33) 24.82% Net Gains by All Ten Come November 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 14.58% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest-priced selection, Exxon Mobil, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 52.13%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger Dividend Specials as of October 21 were Gladstone Investment; People's United Financial; Enterprise Products Partners; Unum Group; and Main Street Capital, with prices ranging from $8.93 to $29.44.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger Dividend Specials as of October 21 were Exxon Mobil; LTC Properties; Prudential Financial; AbbVie; and International Business Machines, whose prices ranged from $33.16 to $115.06.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 56 Kiplinger Outstanding Dividend Stocks. The article focuses on the top 30, so nearly half the original list of companies is neglected. Therefore, below is the complete list of 56 stocks grouped by author:

Sources: Kiplinger.com,YCharts.com

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: maxim.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.