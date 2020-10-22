The agreement, in combination with China's 3-year Blue-Sky EV action plan and BEV incentives, are strong catalysts for BYD moving forward.

Senmiao will put down a deposit and expects to purchase at least 5,000 vehicles from 2020-2021 to support the anticipated growth in ride-sharing and ride-hailing.

At one point on Tuesday, shares of Chinese EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) were up 10% before closing +9.6% on strong volume: 207,610 shares versus average daily volume of 135,803 shares. The reason behind the pop was likely news of an agreement between BYD and online ride-sharing, ride-hailing company Senmiao Technology (AIHS). Senmiao opened strongly higher, but finished the day down close to 20%. Chinese EV makers have rallied sharply higher this year - led by NIO (NIO) - with BYD up 263% YTD:

Under terms of the agreement, Senmiao will promote and give priority to BYD's EVs for use by its leasing customers for ride-sharing. In return, BYD will give Senmiao favorable pricing and charging station priority as well as financial, sales, marketing, and service support.

The key part of the agreement for BYD: Senmiao will provide an initial deposit and between now and the end of next year expects to purchase at least 5,000 vehicles to support the growth anticipated in its ride-sharing and ride-hailing businesses.

BYD Vice General Manager Weiming Zhang said "We are pleased to partner with Senmiao and look forward to supporting the expansion of EV automobiles in the ride-sharing market."

This continues an upbeat trend recently supported by BYD's strong rebound in sales for September. BYD, China's leading new-energy vehicle ("NEV") manufacturer, said it sold 19,881 NEVs last month, up 45.3% yoy and +30.1% month-on-month.

Another Growth Tentacle

As outlined in my last article on BYD, the company has been focusing on global BEV buses deployment as a primary mechanism to establish a foothold around the world - including here in the U.S. (see BYD & Berkshire: Playing the "Long Game").

However, with the release of BYD's new flagship premium HAN model, the company is getting serious about competing head-on with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the global upscale EV market. The extended range HAN (605-kilometer, 375-mile cruising range) is available now in China and sells for ~US$32,800.

Source: The HAN EV

Now, in addition to the global BEV bus market and the high-end HAN (which will soon be available in Europe for an estimated €45,000-€55,000 ($49,000-$60,000)), the agreement with Senmiao gives BYD yet another growth tentacle: online ride-sharing and ride-hailing.

The ride-hailing market in China is huge:

Source: Senmiao (presentation available here)

However, note that while Senmiao's revenue grew from US$2.55 million in 2018 to $US15.66 million in FY20 ended March 31, 2020 (see presentation referenced in above graphic), 73% of revenue came from automobile sales. This is the opportunity for BYD - to accelerate BEV unit sales through the Senmiao agreement and achieve efficiencies of scale.

The backdrop for EV support comes from China's announcement in April 2020 of a Three-Year-Blue-Sky-Action Plan to accelerate the adoption of EVs. This plan adopts varying policies on a province-by-province basis, for example:

"Inner Mongolia: Plan to promote the application (adoption) of 100,000 new energy vehicles throughout the region.

Shandong Province: All buses will be replaced with new energy vehicles by the end of 2020. The broader target is for the number of clean energy vehicles to reach 500,000 in 2022.

Jiangsu Province: Plans to promote the adoption of 250,000 clean energy vehicles. By the end of 2020, charging infrastructure to support 200,000 electric vehicles will be in place.

Guangdong Province: By the end of 2020, new energy buses in Guangdong will account for more than 75% of all buses, and all Pearl River Delta cities will commence electrification adoption plans in 2020. Taxis in the Pearl River Delta are mandated to use new energy vehicles, of which pure electric vehicles will account for no less than 80% and increase by 5 percentage points year by year.

Hainan Province: Electrification of the entire island by 2030. Hainan has introduced legislation banning the sale of fossil fuel vehicles by 2030, to ensure adoption of new energy vehicles within the island.

Guangxi: The promotion of all new passenger cars as new energy vehicles."

Also, as a result of the impact of the global pandemic, China extended incentives and prolonged purchase-tax exemptions of new EVs through 2022. All of these catalysts combine to make a very strong tailwind for BYD moving forward and why the stock has really taken off this year.

Summary & Conclusion

After a big-pause earlier in the year due to the impact of the global pandemic, BYD started to ramp-up BEV sales again in September. The agreement with Senmiao comes on the heels of already bullish BEV developments in China: the 3-Year Blue Sky Action Plan announced back in April, and the additional incentives China announced for EV buyers. The bottom-line is that BYD is entering a new growth phase reminiscent of the early days of Tesla. The stock is a STRONG BUY and should be considered as a long-term core holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYDDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.