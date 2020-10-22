The Market May Be Starting To Discount A Blue Wave Sweep

The stock market made a speedy advance off the September 23 lows, with the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) ETF rising by nearly 14% through October 12. However, since that time, the market has pulled back on those significant gains, with the NASDAQ falling by about 5.25%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has also risen dramatically over that same time, increasing by roughly 10.5% through October 12, followed by a 3% drop.

The significant gains of the September lows came from optimism around a blue wave sweep in the election and a potential new $2 trillion stimulus bill. Over the short term, optimism remains around a potential blue wave taking place in the November election. It seems that the markets are beginning to suggest the odds of a blue wave are diminishing, and there may be trouble over the horizon.

Some examples of this could be noted in a few ETFs, which have been weaker over the past couple of days. Most notably, the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN). This year, the ETF has had a remarkable run, rising by as much as 150% through its peak on October 20. However, over the last couple of days, the ETF has started to give back some of those significant gains. Additionally, we've seen similar types of price appreciation in the semiconductor ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH), which has risen by as much as 33% - easily outpacing the S&P 500.

In the meantime, these two sectors could benefit the most from a blue wave sweep. A Biden win could result in the rollbacks of the tariffs that President Trump put on China, which would undoubtedly benefit the semiconductor industry. Meanwhile, a Biden win and a Democratic flip in the Senate could lead to the Green New Deal, which could lift the solar stocks. But over the last couple of days, we've started to see some cracks begin to develop in these groups. The SMH is about 5% off its highs, while the TAN ETF has fallen by around 13%.

On the other side of the spectrum, one group that's really suffered has been the energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), which is down more than 50% so far this year. It may be suffering because it's likely to be seen as a beneficiary to a Trump presidency, who is expected to continue to support energy independence for the United States. The XLE ETF is a group that would suffer during a Biden presidency and a potential flip of the Senate. However, the energy sector appears to be turning for the better. The XLE has risen by around 6% since the beginning of October.

Overlay a chart of the XLE and compare it to a chart of President Trump's odds for re-election. You can see that the two charts actually line up reasonably well with a very high level of correlation. This suggests that perhaps the market is following Trump's poll numbers.

Similarly, there is a high correlation and a very similar pattern to the TAN and SMH ETF charts' movements with Biden's odds for election. Overall, it would suggest that, perhaps beneath the surface, some of the highly correlated parts of the market are starting to show some concern around a blue wave sweep.

Indeed, the polls have tightened rather significantly in some of the swing states recently. That could be one reason why you're beginning to see some doubt around the blue wave start to creep into the market.

It would seem that, as we move closer to the election, these 3 sectors of the market may be a must-watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.