Time To Abandon The 60/40 Retirement Rule

Investors need to adapt their portfolio for today's low return environment or accept the low expected returns.

However, we fear that it will lead to disastrous results over the coming decade.

The 60/40 allocation rule between stocks and bonds has worked great in the past.

Most investors invest the great majority of their wealth into stocks and bonds. A useful principle that's commonly used by individual investors is to allocate 60% into stocks, and the remaining 40% into bonds.

We call this the 60/40 rule:

The idea behind this strategy is that stocks generate high total returns and bonds boost income and lower the volatility of the portfolio. Combined together, stocks and bonds have then the potential to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns.

According to Schroders, the 60/40 Portfolio has achieved market-beating returns with lower risk over the past 30 years:

Who doesn’t want higher returns with lower volatility? After seeing this chart, you may be tempted to model your portfolio after this simple rule.

But not so fast!

Past performance is not indicative of future results, and while this may have worked great in the past, we are concerned that this allocation may fail investors over the coming decade.

Below we explain why now is time to abandon the 60/40 rule and present an alternative approach to outperform in today’s environment.

Stocks Have Become Overpriced and Risky

Historically, stocks have generated attractive total returns in the 8%-10% range. These strong results were achieved because valuations were reasonable, growth was abundant, and decreasing interest rates led to rising valuation multiples.

But stocks are in a very different spot today.

Valuations are not reasonable anymore, growth is deteriorating, and interest rates have reached 0%, putting a natural limit on future multiple expansion potential.

Let’s first look at valuation.

Today, the S&P 500 (SPY) is priced at 28x earnings, which is nearly 2x more than its historic median of 15x earnings. Put differently, stocks are currently trading at a 3.5% earnings yield, which is the lowest in a decade.

From the below chart, you will note that there has not been a single period in which a >25x multiple was sustained for long. Eventually, it has always come crashing down to more reasonable levels:

source

We could justify these high valuations if the future growth prospects were above average, but is this the case?

No, it sure isn’t. Over the past 30 years, growth was abundant as companies improved operations thanks to new innovations that made a big difference: laptops, internet, emails, fiber optics, smartphones, social media, etc…

Compare that to today. The pace of innovation is slowing down because we are not starting from such a low anymore. Moreover, we are going through a severe crisis, known as COVID-19.

Businesses are suffering, debt is rising, and this surely isn’t an environment that would justify above-average valuations.

source

Finally, interest rates dropped from more than 10% in the 1980s to 0% today. It led to interest expense savings, earnings growth, and valuation multiple expansion.

But now that interest rates have reached 0%, they only have one way to go from here. Historically, interest rates have gone through 50- and 60-year cycles and nearly always been larger than today. If and when interest rates normalize, the downside could be significant for stocks:

So to recap: Stocks are priced at 28x earnings, which is 2x more than the historic median, even as we go through a severe recession with near double-digit unemployment.

This does not mean that stocks will collapse any time soon, but it's reasonable to believe that future returns will be much lower than in the past.

Legendary investor, Ray Dalio, expects a “lost decade” with near 0% returns.

Hedge fund titan Jeremy Grantham expects even worse with negative returns over the coming decade.

Even if we end up with 3%-5% annual returns, the risk-to-reward of stocks appears to be highly unfavorable and we wouldn’t invest 60% of a portfolio into them.

Now turning to bonds…

Bonds Yield Nothing and Volatility Is Rising

The 60/40 rule suggests that you should invest 40% into bonds. A few decades ago, you could get a high and safe yield from Treasuries and even more from corporate bonds.

Bonds were highly attractive. They provided high yield, low volatility, and the potential for upside in the event of declining interest rates.

This puts bonds in a very different spot today.

Interest rates have hit 0%. TIPS (TIP) have a negative yield. The 10-year Treasury (IEF) is below 1%. And corporate bonds aren't much better at 3.4%, especially when you consider that they carry credit risk in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.

Data by YCharts

When you adjust for inflation and taxes, the returns are often negative.

As such, bonds don’t serve their initial purpose anymore. They yield nothing or close to nothing, and they are also becoming increasingly volatile.

We surely wouldn’t commit 40% of our portfolio into bonds.

Adjusting the 60/40 Rule for Today’s Low Return Environment

Even before the COVID-19 crisis, stocks and bonds had become risky and overpriced in late 2019. Morgan Stanley then forecasted that the 60/40 portfolio would return 2.8% average annual returns over the coming 10 years.

Then came the crisis, which caused valuations to expand even further and interest rates to drop to 0%.

Therefore, the likelihood of a “lost decade” is very real.

We are now in a low-return environment, and unless you adjust your portfolio allocation, your future expected results are likely to deteriorate very significantly.

If Not Stocks and Bonds, What Then?

Right now, a major shift toward real asset investments is on its way. Real assets can be anything tangible that's an essential part of our infrastructure.

Popular examples include apartment communities, farmland, railroads, and solar parks, among many other things:

source

Today, I invest about half of my net worth into various real assets. I do so because real assets still offer attractive total returns even in today’s low-return world:

High Income: Most of our real asset investments pay 5-8% per year, and the yield is sustainable and growing over time.

Most of our real asset investments pay 5-8% per year, and the yield is sustainable and growing over time. Predictable Growth: Most of our cash flow is backed by long-term leases which include automatic annual rent increases.

Most of our cash flow is backed by long-term leases which include automatic annual rent increases. Valuation Upside: Real assets are today valued at the highest yield spreads in a decade. Most of our investments offer 30%-50% upside potential as yield spreads return to normal.

The 60/40 Rule vs. My Real Asset-Heavy Portfolio:

I invest in real assets through direct real estate investments, private loans, as well as publicly-traded REITs which we cover at High Yield Landlord.

We hold a particularly large allocation to defensive REIT property sectors which are recession and technology proof. Good examples include apartment communities in strong sunbelt markets:

source

Service-oriented net leased properties with >10-year leases and strong tenants:

source

And finally, our third largest allocation is in healthcare facilities which are set to profit from the rapidly-aging population:

source

You can easily invest in these real assets through publicly-traded REITs, which afford liquidity, diversification, and professional management.

Historically, they have richly rewarded investors with up to 15% annual total returns over the past 20 years:

Today, we believe that REITs remain well positioned to generate high total returns for investors.

They are priced at historically low valuations and offer high income. Popular examples that are often covered on Seeking Alpha include AvalonBay Communities (AVB), which owns thousands of apartments, and National Retail Properties (NNN), which owns service-based net lease properties such as the Dollar General (DG) convenience store shown above.

They consistently pay a 4% to 6% yield, grow cash flow by ~5% per year, and offer 30-50% upside potential as they recover to our estimate of fair value.

We don’t know about you, but this sounds a lot more attractive than paying 28x for the S&P 500 or accepting a ~0% real return form bonds.

We are not alone to think so. Increasingly many are shifting to real assets and we think that investors who act ahead of the crowd will outperform over the coming decade.

Asset Allocations are Already Shifting

Back in year 2000, investors would only invest 5% of their portfolio into real assets.

Today, this number has already risen to 25%, a five-fold increase over the past 20 years.

But now that stocks and bonds are set for low future returns, Brookfield (BAM) expects real asset allocations to rise up to 60% by 2030:

source

60% may seem excessive but remember that the other alternatives are very unattractive.

Bonds often generate negative returns after inflation and taxes. It's not sustainable to invest heavily in them at these rates.

Stocks are not much better at these valuations, especially as we go through a severe crisis.

Real assets, on the other hand, still offer consistent high income with steady long-term growth, and double-digit total return potential.

How much you decide to invest in real assets depends on your return objectives and risk tolerance, but two things are clear: (1) You shouldn’t fully rely on stocks and bonds anymore, and (2) you should invest in real assets before their valuations expand and its too late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB; NNN; BAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.