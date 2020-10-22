We think investors should carefully consider adding to or opening new positions in ENB at current levels.

Its price is little changed over the last 6 months since we last wrote on it.

Introduction

I last wrote on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), last summer largely as an exercise in writing a positive article on a pipeline company. I had heard and read good things about this high dividend payer, and I wanted to find out for myself if this company was truly an exception to the general morass I find the pipeline industry to be. I went into a lot of detail in that article as to why I thought Enbridge was a diamond in the rough in the firmament of debt-laden, poorly managed pipeline companies that could soon be looking at a dividend cut or restructuring of some kind. This article should be considered as an update to that one.

A bit of old business before continuing. I didn't think the 8% yield on dividends would last for long when I wrote the last article. I was wrong on that score as the yield has improved slightly due to the depressed atmosphere that currently surrounds anything remotely related to the petroleum industry. Low oil prices, currently stuck in a range from the high $30s to low $40s, probably assist in that continuing dour outlook.

That is an odd connection as regards ENB. Their exposure to spot oil prices is minimal. Their "toll-taker" business model insulates them from short-term price movements, up or down, but the old adage about rising tides lifting all boats, and the inverse (and current) scenario of ebbing tides...punching hole in them...probably applies to this outcome.

Whatever the reason for the continuing gloom, I view ENB as being a slightly better value now for dividend investors than it was 5 months ago. There are few counter-party risks associated with ENB thanks to their blue-chip client base. Meaning that risk of contract abrogation due to bankruptcy that some pipelines carry appears to be much less in play with ENB.

Finally, analysts at Bank of America have called out Enbridge for its yield and minimal exposure to spot oil prices. I think ENB remains a compelling value for dividend investors, and in a scenario where oil prices rise could also experience some capital gain with entry at current prices.

The thesis for Enbridge

The first leg of a three-point rationale for investing in ENB is its unmatched distribution network. It's like a funnel down to the U.S. Gulf Coast refinery complex, with some lateral takeoff points heading east and west. Moving 25% of North American crude and 20% of its gas through its infrastructure, I consider ENB the Best in Class of the pipeline companies.

Enbridge

Two quick points about this network that funnels money to ENB. The first one is client quality.

Client quality refers to the financial strength of ENB's customers. This is sometimes referred to as counter-party risk. What this means is that ENB's exposure to default on a carriage contract as a result of a customer being unable to perform is minimal.

Enbridge CEO, Al Monaco comments -

We've got a highly strategic and diversified asset base that moves energy to the best markets, and our scale provides a low cost advantage to those markets. Our assets are underpinned by strong commercial constructs and 95% of our customers are investment grade.

As I pointed out in my last article on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) the same cannot be said for them. There are significant risks - mostly priced in to the stock, to the company's continuity of cash flows. Not so with ENB. Those "toll-booth" revenues that result in the cash flow that pays the nice dividend are less exposed to default.

The second point is cash flow generation, referred to as DCF in the slide below, and growth of the same. This growth is embedded in their contracts and ensures that the dividends can keep pace with increased costs of operations.

Finally, and this point gets made a lot in articles on PL companies, so you've seen it before. But it is worth repeating. An installed pipeline has value above its intrinsic worth. There is no slackening of demand, outside of that is COVID-19 induced, and new infrastructure is increasingly difficult to build.

Al Monaco comments on the unreflected value of this infrastructure -

When you look at the challenges we're living through today through the lens of the undeniable need for more energy, we believe that the value of infrastructure and pipe in the ground will increase. Of course, you're not seeing that reflected today yet, but that's what the fundamentals are telling us. Source

Liquidity

ENB has ample resources to survive to better times. $14 bn in cash and credit lines are available, and additional money can be had, given the company's credit agency ratings. Their Debt/EBITDA of 4.2 is slightly better than competitor Energy Transfer's of 5.71. Ratios higher than four are sometimes concerning, but as ENB is in a capital-intensive business most analysts do not think this is a danger area for the company.

A key update regarding Line-5, eastern segment

Line-5 was damaged earlier this year and taken out of service. The company has received a green light to restart the eastern leg of this PL from the Michigan regulator, PHMSA.

A key update regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline, DAPL

While not the operator, ENB owns 28% of the DAPL, and an adverse ruling would impact them proportionately. The court overseeing the ACOE permit has given them through December 2020, to decide how they will proceed on an EIS in conjunction with a reissuance of their operating permit. In the last few days, more good news has been received on this front with the State of Illinois granting a permit to double the capacity of this line.

Risks

Even though I view ENB as being the least risky of the PL players, there are few risks that just come with the territory.

Pipeline companies and projects are receiving intense scrutiny these days, as seen with the delayed Line 3 replacement project, and the challenges that face their Line-5 Great Lakes Tunnel. That's not necessarily the end of the world. These have wide public support and ENB's regulatory problems are not on a par with ET's DAPL court fight.

Al Monaco comments on line 3-

Of course we're disappointed with the delay in the 401 that came about last quarter, but I think in this case we think it improves further the permit and certainly solidifies it even more than it already would have been.

Al Monaco comments on the Great Lakes Tunnel -

Seventy-five percent of the legislature, Democrats and Republicans alike, voted for it last month. Twenty-three counties formally endorsed it, and a strong majority of Michiganders want it to get going.

Low oil and gas prices - As has been discussed, ENB's client quality adds value to the name, but they don't operate in a vacuum. If commodity prices don't sustain their clients, at some point, this has to come home to ENB. We don't think the risk here is high for further deterioration in their share price. As you can see, they've been solidly in a range the last 6 months without much beta.

Pipeline accidents - These can occur at any time and cause headaches for the company and its investors when they do.

Canadian withholding tax of 15%. Canada taxes dividends. These can be potentially reclaimed on U.S. taxes by filing the appropriate forms recommended by your tax professional.

Your Takeaway

How can you say no to an 8.3% dividend, that comes with no K-1? You really can't when it is backed up by free cash at 70% of DCF, giving a substantial margin of safety before the company would have to borrow to cover it.

In the past year, the company has traded in the low $40s, falling as oil prices did. The point has been made. This makes no sense at least in the short term. From present levels a return to its former valuation would give at 30% upside to shares.

Presently, the company is trading at about 8 X DCF for 2020, slightly better than Energy Transfer at 10.5 X DCF. The company's projections of rising cash flow from new project start-ups over the next year or so provide a margin of safety here and represent an improvement over 2019.

The company has guided to a 2020 exit of $4.5-4.8 of DCF per share. The 2nd quarter hit the upper range of this guidance at a run rate of $4.84. Given that, I expect the company will meet or beat this estimate, moving shares higher after earnings.

Finally, the news out of Platts that no new cargoes have been cancelled out of the Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Gulf Coast terminals takes a concern of the table about volumes. One of supportive trends for the recent uptick in gas prices has been these shipments creating off-season demand for gas. Recently natural gas prices have crested $3.00 MCF. This is good news for ENB as gives producers incentives to keep pipelines full.

Bottom line, we reiterate our favorable recommendation for Enbridge, and think it can be safely bought at its current level for eventual growth and current income.

