Bond Pricing Reveals Preferred Stock Opportunities

(This report was posted to members of Yield Hunting on Sept. 25. All data and prices are from that date.)

One of the best techniques for identifying undervalued preferred stocks is to compare the yield of a company's preferred stock with the yield of its bonds. In general, bond pricing/yield is both more accurate and more important to a company's financial health than its preferred yield. In this article we will identify several preferred stocks and baby bonds that are a good value in comparison to their bonds.

Bond prices are more accurate because bond investors are typically well informed institutions while preferreds are held by retail investors. Professional bond investors are constantly scanning the bond market for opportunities and build models that help them identify under- or over-valued bonds, so mis-pricings do not last long. Not every preferred investor is so rigorous in their approach. The bond market also is much larger and more liquid than the market for preferreds. As a result, it has better price discovery and discounts to fair value close faster.

A company's bond prices also are an important indicator of its financial health and access to capital. Bond prices are a self-fulfilling indicator of health. If a company can issue bonds at a low rate, then they can drive down their interest expense and earn a greater spread on their investments. They also can issue low rate bonds to redeem high rate preferreds if they want.

Bonds eclipse the importance of preferreds in a company's capital stack to such a degree that ratings agencies don't even bother to analyze preferreds separately to rate them. They simply use the bond rating as a benchmark and rate the preferreds two notches below the sr. unsecured notes. In a similar manner, we can use bond yields as a benchmark to determine the fair value for preferreds.

Preferreds yield more than bonds for a couple of reasons. First, they are lower in the capital stack. This means that in a bankruptcy, there's usually no recovery for preferreds. It also means that preferred dividends can be suspended without the company defaulting, unlike bond interest payments. The second reason is that preferreds are perpetual while bonds have a fixed maturity date. The sooner a bond matures, the less risky it is. Notably, ratings agencies do not take into account maturity dates when assigning bond ratings. A bond that matures in six months will have the same rating as a bond that matures in six years even though the six-month bond is much less risky.

When benchmarking preferreds off of bonds we have to account for those two factors that make preferreds less valuable than bonds. Typically, I'll become interested in preferreds once they yield 200+ bps over the company's sr. unsecured bonds with five years-plus to maturity. However, that rule of thumb varies based on the quality of the company. For a solidly investment-grade company, 150 bps is adequate compensation for the lower rank of the preferreds. For a deep junk rated company, I'd want to see 250+ bps of spread and even more if there are signs of distress such as bond prices that are well off of par.

Below are several preferreds that are worth buying based on the spread they provide over their bonds.

Southern California Edison Preferred (SCE-L)

Industry: Regulated Utility

Coupon Price Yield Rating Tax 5% $23.20 5.38% BB+/Ba1/BB+ Qualified

SoCal Edison is a regulated utility that's a subsidiary of Edison International (EIX). The subsidiary has a slightly better credit profile and credit rating than the parent company as shown below.

(Source: Credit Ratings)

Regulated utilities are characterized by high leverage but a low probability of default. The reason they are so resilient is they provide an essential service to captive customers and their costs are incorporated into the rates regulators allow them to charge. Rates are set so that common equity receives a 9%-10% ROE. When SCE invests in capex to upgrade equipment or pays insurance premiums for wildfire liability, those costs are incorporated into rates such that the equity still obtains its target ROE. Rising costs are allowing SCE to increase rates by 7.5% annually over the next few yeas.

The notable exception to this resilience is PCG which recently emerged from a bankruptcy caused by wildfire-related liability. PCG's preferred holders were made whole in the bankruptcy and will eventually be paid all accrued dividends that were missed.

The reason for SCE-L's elevated yield despite its BB+ rating is its exposure to wildfire risk. However, the BB+ rating incorporates this risk so it's not necessarily a valid reason for SCE-L's low price. It's also reassuring to see that all three rating agencies (S&P, Moody's, Fitch) agree on the BB+ rating despite the idiosyncratic wildfire risk that's hard to quantify.

Despite the BB+ rating, it's reasonable to assume that SCE preferreds are going to trade at elevated yields due to its unique risk factors. However, SCE-L gives you a solid 200 bps spread over the 2029 bond as shown below. That's not an extraordinary spread to be earning but it's quite good given the overall level of risk. An added bonus over the bonds is the preferreds pay a qualified dividend.

Source

A recent catalyst for SCE preferreds was their redemption of half of their outstanding preferreds due to regulatory reasons. This took the preferred portion of their capital stack down from 10% of common equity to 5%. Put another way, the preferreds liquidation value is now covered 20x by the common equity.

QVC Inc., 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due 11/26/2068 (QVCC)

Industry: Retail E-Commerce

Coupon Price Yield Rating Tax 6.25% $22.50 6.94% BB+/Ba2 Bond Interest

QVC is a retail company that sells products through their eponymous TV channel and website. As with many retailers, QVC has struggled in recent quarters with declining revenue as Amazon takes greater share in the retail space. However, unlike brick and mortar retailers, QVC has benefited from the rapid growth of e-commerce caused by COVID-19. Revenue increased in Q2 YoY for the first time in a while.

Despite its challenges, QVC still generates substantial cash flow on the back of good margins selling to a loyal (although aging) customer base. QVC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the publicly-traded Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA) which is owned by billionaire John Malone.

QVCC is a senior secured note which ranks above unsecured notes and sits at the top of the capital stack. It's unusual to find a baby bond that's a secured note as most are lower in the capital stack - unsecured notes or jr. subordinated debt. Secured notes usually come with protective covenants, the most important of which is a limit on how much secured debt can be issued. Secured notes must be secured by assets which limits the quantity of secured debt.

While I would stay far away from the QRTEA common shares or even the new preferred shares (NASDAQ:QRTEP) the sr. secured notes is a reasonable place to take a risk. QVC is moderately leveraged with debt/EBITDA under 2.5x. John Malone has proven himself an innovative retailer and marketer who will likely continue to put up a solid fight against encroachment by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

QVCC is a good value based on where its traditional par $1000 sr. secured notes are trading. A good benchmark is their 2028 bond which yields 4.16% shown below.

Source

QVCC is trading at a 280 bps spread to its equally ranked 2028 bond. The only difference between the two bonds is QVCC has a much longer maturity. The 280 bps spread would be decent if QVCC was ranked lower than the 2028 bond but a 280 bps spread for an equally ranked bond is very good.

NuStar Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 1/15/2043 (NSS)

Industry: Oil & Gas MLP

Coupon Price Yield Rating Tax Libor + 673 $19.75 8.82% B/B1 Bond Interest

NSS is a live floating baby bond with a coupon that's reset every three months at Libor + 673. Based on current Libor, that translates into a coupon of 6.97%.It goes ex-div on 9/30 for 45 cents and accounting for that, NSS trades at about a 22% discount to par. With less than 23 years to go until maturity that translates into a tailwind yield of about 1% per year but given the very distant maturity date, that tailwind is very theoretical.

Like most MLPs, NS has had a rough time lately. The common stock is trading at one-third of its 52-week high. During the recent liquidity crisis NS was forced to seek liquidity from Oaktree at the usury rate of 12%. Their access to capital has much improved since then and they recently issued 2025 and 2030 sr. unsecured notes with coupons of 5.75% and 6.375%. These issuances have been well received and both are trading above par. The 2030 bond is trading with a 5.9% yield as shown below.

Source

NSS trades at a 290 bps spread to the sr. unsecured bonds. This would be an attractive spread if NSS was just a preferred stock, but as jr. subordinated debt, NSS is higher in the capital stack so the spread is even more attractive. With NS, it's particularly advantageous to be in the sub-debt since preferreds are such a large portion of the capital stack. There's about $1.35B of preferred stock which is double the amount of common stock.

Source

A potential catalyst for NSS is further deleveraging of the company which could result in a ratings upgrade. The company plans to sell non-core assets to fund deleveraging. They seem quite serious about deleveraging as demonstrated in the CEO's answer to a recent analyst question in which he mentioned lowering leverage four times.

As we came into the year, we've told you - we said multiple times that we're focused on lowering our leverage and we continue to be focused on lowering our leverage. And over the last several years, we've also talked about how we continually look through our portfolio to find either underperforming or non-core assets. And so we'll continue to do that throughout 2020 and 2021 with a focus on lowering leverage. So, some of the things that you mentioned are tools that we can use to lower leverage and we've implemented those tools

Pitney Bowes 6.70% Sr. Unsecured Notes due 3/7/2043 (PBI-B)

Industry: Business Equipment

Coupon Price Yield Rating Tax 6.70% $17.65 9.49% BB/B1 Bond Interest

Pitney Bowes was founded in 1920 and you probably think of it as a postage meter company. The slow death of postal mail helps to explain the long slide in PBI's stock price from $20 to $5 over the past five years. However, PBI is transitioning to a modern e-commerce shipping and logistics company. While its Mail Presort business continues to decline, its rapidly growing Global E-commerce segment points to PBI's future. That segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

In 2019 the e-commerce segment grew a healthy 12.6% to $1.15B. However, the growth of e-commerce was accelerated by COVID-19 and in Q2 that segment grew by 41%. Package volume has gone from 150M annually to a 250M annual run rate.

While e-commerce will continue to grow, the remaining hurdle for PBI is driving profits from that segment. So far, it has been a low-margin business and has generated negative free cash flow as PBI has spent heavily to ramp up capacity. However, PBI plans to increase prices to improve margins. On 9/4, PBI announced a price increase ahead of the critical Q4 shipping season. As they achieve scale in their operations and slow down their growth rate, margins should also improve through lower unit costs.

Given the dismal stock prices and a narrative that PBI is in structural decline, it's no surprise that PBI's baby bond trades at a depressed level. However, let's compare PBI-B, a 2043 sr. unsecured bond, to other equally ranked traditional par $1000 bonds. PBI doesn't have any long dated bonds outstanding so we will use the 2024 bond for a comparison.

Source

PBI-B provides a 310 bps spread over the 2024 bond and the only difference between the two bonds is the maturity date. If you want to consider the tailwind provided by PBI-B's discount to par, that's another 100+ bps of spread it provides. Certainly, a 2043 bond is more risky than a 2024 bond, especially for a company undergoing an uncertain transition, but you are more than compensated for the added risk with the large spread.

Compass Diversified 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI-C)

Industry: Consumer Brand and Industrial Conglomerate

Coupon Price Yield Rating Tax 7.875% $23.50 8.35% N/A K-1

Compass can best be described as a private equity fund. It's comprised of 10 completely separate companies operating in the branded consumer products space and manufacturing industries. It's externally managed but has a great track record since its IPO in 2006, besting both the S&P 500 and Russell 2000.

Data by YCharts

Over the years, leverage has been between 2x and 4x debt/EBITDA. Typically, they acquire a company driving leverage higher and then delever by either issuing more stock or divesting a portfolio company. Leverage had come down to 2x at the start of the year but since that time they've made two acquisitions funded with a mix of equity and debt that has increased their leverage. Leverage would come down if they are successful in IPOing their 5.11 Tactical portfolio company as planned.

Their consumer branded segment held up well in Q2 but the industrial companies saw reduced demand due to COVID-19. With manufacturing leading the recovery in Q3, I expect to see marked improvement from those industrial companies. Another weak company in Q2 was their recently acquired Marucci Sports which makes baseball equipment for youth sports and the MLB. With the resumption of youth baseball in most geographies, I also expect significant improvement from this company that is a market leader in its niche.

CODI's only debt is its 2026 8% sr. unsecured bond. In May 2020 they issued an additional $200M of this bond at par to paydown their revolver and raise funds for a future acquisition. That acquisition happened this week when they announced the purchase of BOA Technology which is a premium branded seller of outdoor fitness equipment. Their common stock reacted positively to this news.

Their 8% 2026 bond has a surprisingly high coupon and I suspect that CODI's external management is selling it to "friends and family" as a sweetheart deal. The bond can only be bought by registered institutions under the SEC's 144A rule. Since May when they issued more of this bond at par, it has moved up smartly above par. Since it's thinly traded, the price/yield bounces around a lot but from the below chart you can see that it is averaging a 5% yield.

Source

CODI-C provides about a 330 bps spread over its unsecured bonds. While this is a highly leveraged company who's bonds are only rated B/B1, the preferreds provide an attractive spread over the bonds to compensate for the high risk. Given management's track record and the company's ability to weather both the 2008 financial crisis and 2020 liquidity crisis without cutting the common stock dividend, the preferreds present an attractive risk/reward.

Disclosure: Landlord Investor is long SCE.PL, QVCC, NSS, PBI.PB, CODI.PC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Landlord Investor is long SCE.PL, QVCC, NSS, PBI.PB, CODI.PC.