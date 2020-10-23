However, there are signs that dividends and buybacks may be reinstated near-term. And that's a game-changer.

There are a number of catalysts that should drive a rerating in the next 12 months.

Barclays is in deep value territory at less than 0.4x tangible book.

Barclays (BCS) is reporting earnings on Friday the 23rd of November before markets open in London. It trades at a valuation of less than 0.4x tangible book value whereas it delivered a RoTCE in excess of 9% on a full-year basis in 2019.

I believe the earnings power of the franchise is largely intact in a post-pandemic world. There are clearly a number of puts and takes including low-interest rates and uncertain macroeconomic outlook in the UK and U.S. However, the pandemic also presents Barclays with substantial opportunities for managing the cost curve including travel costs, digitization, offshoring and further real-estate rationalization. I have little doubt that Mr. Staley will strongly pull on the cost levers until Barclays sustainably earns its cost of capital.

The most important catalyst is the ability to return capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Barclays is well-capitalized and has plenty of excess capital to distribute once pandemic-related restrictions are removed.

I believe we are now much closer to the date where the Bank of England will allow capital returns.

Mathematically speaking, buying back shares at a 0.32x tangible book is extremely accretive. Especially so, if those shares earn anywhere between 7 to 10 percent RoTCE. It is equivalent to buying a dollar for ~40 cents.

There are a number of catalysts that I believe will drive the share price materially higher in the next 12 months. The key ones are illustrated below.

Catalyst 1: Rerating of the Corporate and Investment Bank ("CIB")

Barclays CIB has been a star performer during the pandemic. First and foremost, it delivered substantial earnings in the 1H2020 which essentially offset the large consumer-related losses booked. Consequently, Barclays was able to remain profitable throughout 2020 and print record common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio at 14.2 percent.

Barclays CIB earned its stripes in this crisis, proving its value as a countercyclical, low-risk business that is not overly sensitive to net-interest-margins type pressures. Barclays also continued its trajectory in taking market share from later U.S. peers and as well as maintaining cost disciplines.

Previously, most analysts attributed little value to Barclays CIB on the basis of "low-quality and volatile earnings" as well its historically mediocre returns on equity. Given the low-interest rates environment and progress demonstrated by Jes Staley in increasing CIB's returns - this perception is bound to change.

Barclays also recently announced the appointment of Jes Staley's trusted lieutenants to co-head the investment bank. Both Mr. Venkatakrishnan and Mr. Compton are not investment bankers by trade which on the face of it seems strange. Their combined skills and background are in the areas of cost and risk management. The subtext is clear, Mr. Staley is prioritizing shareholders' interests over bonuses given to investment bankers. Investment Banking franchises have often been run to enrich the MDs in the business with huge variable comps that is often disproportionate to efforts, performance, or balanced against shareholders' returns who are ultimately footing the bills. Mr. Staley appears laser-focused on delivering returns in the investment bank and fending off activist shareholders such as Mr. Bramson. In fact, Jes Staley has staked his legacy in Barclays on delivering on return targets in the investment bank.

Finally, CIB today is much more technology-driven compared with the old days of investment banking. Investment Bankers these days are no longers the "masters of the universe" they once used to be, these days technologists are just as important (if not more).

Catalyst 2: Loan loss provisions

Under the new accounting standard of IFRS 9, Barclays is effectively required to recognize upfront lifetime loan loss provisions resulting from the pandemic. Similarly to JP Morgan (JPM), Barclays has been extremely conservative in its modeling of loan losses:

As can be seen from above, the assumptions in the models are very conservative. Whilst there may be an additional build in Q3, it will likely be much more modest compared with the prior two quarters. Additionally, in 2021 my base case is that a large chunk of booked provisions will be written-back, providing material tailwinds to earnings in 2021.

Catalyst 3: Dividends and Buybacks

The BoE mandated a suspension of Barclays' dividends early on in the pandemic. This was a very painful pill to swallow for many investors that held the stock for its attractive yield. Reading the tea leaves, I fully expect the suspension of capital returns to be lifted in the next 1 or 2 quarters (potentially by the announcement of year-end results in February 2021). I expect a decent dividend but more importantly, I also expect a meaningful buyback program. The opportunity for accretive share buybacks at a well-below tangible book must be enticing for management.

For me, this is the key catalyst that will meaningfully rerate the shares.

Several banks, including Barclays, have publically voiced the importance of lifting the capital returns' suspension. Barclays is extremely well positioned with a CET1 ratio of 14.2 percent, well above its internal target and regulatory requirements.

The risks to the thesis

The risks to the thesis are well-known and include:

Hard Brexit in combination with the COVID-19 pandemic driving the UK economy into a tailspin The specter of negative interest rates in the UK exerting further pressure on margins Material decline in the performance of the Investment Bank Suspension of capital returns continues for a prolonged period

All of these risks are quite valid. However, in my view, the valuation of Barclays and material loan loss provisions already in the book, provide a meaningful margin of safety.

Final thoughts

Barclays normalized earnings power, even in a low rates environment, is ~25p and the stock trades at ~100p currently. It is also very well-capitalized with excess capital to deploy towards accretive buyback. In other words, it has the dry powder to take advantage of the distressed valuation.

There are small signs that the dividends suspensions will be lifted imminently. CEOs of large banks, do not often confront or contradict regulatory officials publically. Normally, these comments would be "authorized" on the back of informal or formal discussions with regulators. Reinstatement of capital return actions is an absolutely key catalyst for the stock.

Barclays is a conviction buy for me on a 12 months basis, especially as the external environment hopefully normalizes and both Brexit and COVID19 are in the rearview mirror. In any case, I really like the risk/reward profile with limited downside risk.

