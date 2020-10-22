Including the exercise of the warrants, Ring's debt could be reduced by around 11%, while its share count could go up by 62%.

Overall, the offering is positive for Ring's financial health, although it reduces the potential upside of the stock in a strong oil pricing situation.

Ring Energy (REI) announced that it had entered into an agreement for an $18 million direct offering of shares and warrants, priced at-the-market. The proceeds from this offering will help reduce Ring's credit facility debt as it faces a potential borrowing base reduction with its November borrowing base redetermination.

The news about the offering indicates that it is very likely that Ring will see its borrowing base reduced with the November redetermination. However, it is still uncertain whether Ring needs all of those proceeds to avoid a borrowing base deficiency, or whether the offering was done primarily to give it a bit more breathing room.

The offering appears to be a positive for Ring in the sense that it modestly reduces its debt, and debt reduction is a significant objective for the company. It does also highlight that Ring may end up with a large amount of dilution as it attempts to reduce its leverage though.

Share Offering

The $18 million sale to institutional investors involves 12 million common shares, 9.053 million pre-funded warrants, and 21.053 million common warrants. Thus, for $0.855 per unit, purchasers get 0.57 common shares, 0.43 pre-funded warrants, and 1 common warrant.

Pre-funded warrants typically have a minimal exercise price (such as $0.01). They are often used to allow investors to stay below a designated ownership percentage (such as to avoid becoming a 10% shareholder) until the warrants are exercised.

The common warrants have an exercise price of $0.855 per share and are exercisable immediately.

Effect On Debt

Ring reported having $352 million in net debt on August 11. I estimate that Ring could generate around $20 million to $25 million in positive cash flow from that date until the end of 2020 or around $10 million to $15 million in positive cash flow from August 11 to the beginning of November.

Thus, by the beginning of November, Ring may have $340 million in net debt. This assumes minimal capex (around $1 million to $2 million per quarter) and an average of just over $40 WTI oil.

I previously noted that I thought that Ring's borrowing base would be reduced to around $340 million to $350 million during its November borrowing base redetermination.

The proceeds from the offering would allow Ring to handle a larger borrowing base reduction if necessary. A borrowing base reduction to $325 million in November would leave it with around $3 million in liquidity (based on $322 million in net debt), not factoring in the completion of the Delaware Basin sale.

If the Delaware Basin sale is completed, Ring's net debt would fall by $26 million (the remaining amount due) to $296 million, while its borrowing base would go down by another $20 million (to $305 million, in this example).

Effect On Stock

The offering would increase Ring's outstanding common shares from 68 million to approximately 89 million. I've counted the pre-funded warrants as shares in this example due to their minimal exercise price. Exercise of the common warrants could increase the number of outstanding shares to around 110 million and would bring in another $18 million.

The offering appears to be a good idea (although perhaps necessary depending on how much its borrowing base gets reduced) for Ring as its leverage is currently significantly higher than ideal.

The offering does illustrate the high amounts of dilution that shareholders may face as Ring attempts to reduce its debt. If the common warrants are exercised, Ring's share count will go up by around 62% in exchange for reducing its debt by approximately 11%.

Generally, the offering reduces both the upside and the downside for Ring's stock.

If Ring's intrinsic value was $450 million (when its net debt was at $340 million), each share would be worth around $1.62. With 110 million shares, Ring's net debt would decrease to $304 million and its shares would be worth $1.33 each.

If Ring's intrinsic value was $375 million instead, each share would be currently worth around $0.52. The offering would push its intrinsic value up to around $0.65 per share if the warrants were exercised.

Conclusion

Ring announced an offering of shares and warrants that should help it to weather the likely upcoming borrowing base reduction. The move is positive for Ring's financial health, although it does also reduce the potential upside for the stock.

Ring is still heavily indebted as its leverage will still be around 3.5x (based on $45 WTI oil and end of 2020 production levels) if the warrants are exercised. Overall, I remain neutral on Ring's stock at its current price as both its risk and upside have been modestly reduced with the offering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.