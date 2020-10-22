The carrier has been playing hardcore offense, which spells desperation to me. Meanwhile, it has become the least liquid airline in the sector, by far.

American Airlines delivered an all-around third quarter beat and the stock ended the day high. But the devil is in the details.

One of my least favorite plays in the airline space, American Airlines (AAL) delivered a strong all-around beat on October 22. As one might expect of this volatile space, market reaction to the results was very inconsistent: from a drop in the share price of -2.2% early in the trading session, to a high of +3.6% as the rest of the stock market recovered in the afternoon.

Revenues topped the consensus by $360 million, virtually matching last quarter's widest analyst beat of the past five years or even longer. Still, there is not much to brag about a YOY top-line decline of 73% that, granted, was the least steep among the Big 3 legacy carriers - i.e. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL). Adjusted net loss per share of $5.54 exceeded the midpoint of the estimate range, which was understandably wide in the third period.

A look at revenue drivers

Before addressing the main topic of discussion in the airline sector today (i.e. cash), let me start with a glance at the P&L and the revenue drivers. American's top-line results followed a cadence set by the company's more aggressive stance towards operating during the pandemic. Here are some numbers to illustrate the point, followed by my interpretation:

Available seat mile YOY decline of 59% vs. Delta's 63% and United's 70%

Load factor drop of 27 percentage points vs. Delta's 47 and United's 38

Passenger yield decrease of 17% vs. Delta's 2% and United's 4%

Translating the metrics above to plain English: American reduced capacity the least within the legacy carrier space and packed the planes the fullest. While this would ordinarily mean higher revenue potential, per-passenger sales fell off a cliff, likely reflecting a more aggressive pricing strategy. It looks like American played the underdog (not to call "hail, Mary") strategy in the most recent quarter.

While these numbers spell desperation to me, this is only part of the problem with the carrier's third-period results.

All about the cash

It is no secret that American is one of the least equipped airlines to deal with the current travel downcycle. In the second quarter, the company's daily cash burn of $58 million was, by far, the highest among the largest carriers in the US. At the same time, the airline had the least cash and equivalents on hand relative to its size (total revenues, in this case).

Not only did the dynamic not change in the third quarter, but it also got a little worse. To be clear, American's cash reserve-to-cash burn ratio improved sequentially, as the chart below depicts. However, the improvement was the least meaningful within the industry. While United put its house in order and Delta nearly tied Southwest (LUV) and Alaska (ALK) as the most liquid carrier in the country, American was left in the dust.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple reports

The chart above may explain why AAL spiked on earnings day, fueled by the all-around beat and macro-level optimism, but nowhere near as much as the rest of the Big 4 group. It also helps to explain why I remain highly cautious and skeptical of this stock, more so than any other in this already-risky sector.

Investors beware

Nothing about the third quarter earnings season has changed my stance towards the space. AAL may be the cheapest stock in the sector, which could be a lure for bargain-seeking investors. However, the company's unappealing business fundamentals (bloated cost structure, heavier exposure to international and business travel, increased competition from lower-cost carriers) combined with a highly-levered balance sheet makes this perhaps the riskiest bet in the US airline industry.

My favorite airline stocks continue to be LUV and ALK, with DAL looking most compelling among legacy carriers.

My favorite airline stocks continue to be LUV and ALK, with DAL looking most compelling among legacy carriers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.