Trick Or Treat: The Scariest REITs

Scary-Story REIT #1

EPR Properties (EPR) starts out our unfortunate list. It's been hammered, falling more than 66% year to date compared with -14% for the Vanguard Real Estate ETF shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Fortunately, we had a Hold rating on EPR before COVID-19, providing a harbinger warning last December:

"The problem here is that EPR is taking on higher-risk investments so that it can generate comparable investment spreads… [to its peers]. By investing in Top Golf, gaming, and now hotel mortgages, EPR is disguising itself as a net-lease REIT when, in reality, it is more of a lender to higher-risk operators. Meanwhile, the payout ratio is getting tighter."

For those who listened, congratulations!

EPR is down -46% since then and a marked iREIT on Alpha Sell… especially compared to. Realty Income (NYSE:O), which is up 1.4% despite everything. As Barron's writer Liz Moyer explained in a recent article:

"Slow to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, theater chains are reeling from low attendance and a lack of new films to lure moviegoers, as studios continue to push back premieres."

She adds:

"S&P Global Ratings sees the situation as so dire for movie-theater operators that it downgraded the ratings for four of them and said that it believes a default distressed exchange or redemption appears inevitable in the next six months."

EPR owns 369 properties total with over 200 tenants in 44 states and Canada. Unfortunately, that includes exposure to 180 theaters, or 48% of its portfolio.

In a recent article, I explained:

"It's difficult to balance the reopening of many of EPR's other segments against the theater closures. Best-case-scenario, EPR manages to collect the same rents in Q3 and Q4 as it did in Q2. And while things could improve significantly in 2021, that needs to be viewed through a realistic lens."

Analysts now forecast 2020 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $2.54 per share, over 50% less than 2019. And 2021 consensus suggests weak growth to $2.99, indicating that the theater sector won't be back to the good ole days anytime soon.

Thus, we maintain a Sell…

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Scary-Story REIT #2

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is another beaten-down REIT that's seen shares fall by 55% year to date, compared with VNQ's -14% . We provided a warning about it over two years ago, downgrading WSR from a Hold to a straight up Sell.

One reason was because it hadn't increased its dividend since going public, leaving it at $1.14. Then, there was estimated AFFO, which was $0.97 per share, thereby representing a 118% payout ratio.

"In other words, WSR cannot cover the dividend from its free cash flow. To put it bluntly, [its] 11.1% dividend yield is a sucker yield."

Since that warning in April 2018, shares have dropped 37% compared with Realty Income's 24.7% uptick. And while I'm happy we avoided the name, there's still more risk going forward.

One of 13 retail REITs that cut or suspended its dividend during the pandemic, WSR reduced its dividend from $0.10 to $0.03 per month.

That's a big cut, but it makes sense, given the large number of mom-and-pop tenants in WSR's portfolio. Top "risk" categories include:

Restaurants, at 23% of annualized base rent

Salons, at 8% of ABR

Apparel, at 4%

Fitness, at 4%.

Even before the pandemic, WSR was not performing well. AFFO fell by 16% in 2019, and we knew a dividend cut was likely.

As the saying goes, "Never let a good crisis go to waste." So, WSR took advantage of the distress by cutting its dividend by over 60%, which has only helped so much.

Analysts are still forecasting -2% growth for 2020, with year-end[JD2] AFFO estimated at $0.77 per share. So, we're sticking with a Sell here as well.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Scary-Story REIT #3

Preferred Apartment (APTS) is another one that's been punished lately. Shares are down now by 59% for the year compared with the VNQ's -14%. Once again, we warned readers - this time last December - in an article that explained how:

"APTS is motivated to deploy its capital being raised through the preferred channels, as that is the primary moat of the organization."

We also provided iREIT on Alpha members with a warning in mid-March through a larger list about the riskiest REITs. Preferred Apartment was #10, with high leverage of 16.3x and a dangerous payout ratio of 118%.

Then, several weeks ago, I explained that "APTS cut its dividend in Q2 (as we predicted) and withdrew guidance in April. The payout - which remains elevated regardless - is now $0.175 per share per quarter. That translates to a 13% yield."

So, even after its cut a few months ago, APTS is likely to cut again. Enough already!

Analysts forecast a 30% AFFO decline in 2020 and another 23% drop in 2021. It's hard to imagine why someone would keep throwing good money down this rabbit hole right now.

For those reasons, if not more, we're sticking with our Sell.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Scary-Story REIT #4

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) is our last frightening tale, down 89% year-to-date versus the VNQ's 14% decline.

On March 9, we warned that, "The 35% dividend yield screams 'sucker yield.'" And back in January, we included it with REITs most likely to cut their dividends.

But again, today's article is to keep you informed, not to yell, "I told you so!" So, here's why it's on a negative list yet again…

In short, PEI is hanging on by a thread. It recently came to terms with over 80% of its bank lenders to hold on a little longer, where they'll give it another $150 million toward helping it recapitalize and extend its debt maturities.

PEI's shares are trading at $0.56, with no known date for reinstating the dividend. And no one has written about it on Seeking Alpha for a few months now.

It seems like even the bulls have run for the hills on this one.

We maintain our Strong Sell rating amid the likelihood that this small-cap REIT - down to just $44 million now - isn't likely to survive, at least in the form of a publicly listed REIT.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

