In addition to the 13% portfolio exposure to defaulting loans, 28% of portfolio investments are in companies that received additional cash during the pandemic.

With ample liquidity, cash, and deleveraging plans, CPTA's prospects of bankruptcy are slim, opening a bullish opportunity on the company's baby bonds, which is oversold due to current market disruptions.

CPTA's stock depreciation and discount to NAV reflect deterioration in the company's fundamentals. A substantial percentage of the portfolio is at risk of write-offs and defaults.

Investment thesis

Capitala Finance's (CPTA) stock depreciation and discount to NAV reflect deterioration in the company's fundamentals. The stock is currently trading at a 75% discount to NAV, but a substantial percentage of the portfolio remains at risk of write-offs and defaults. A wait-and-see approach is advisable until more clarity is attained when the company releases third-quarter earnings early in November. CPTAL and CPTAG provide much better risk-adjusted returns to risk-averse investors.

Introduction, management, and historical performance

When CapitalSouth Partners went public, it rebranded itself as Capitala Finance. On the IPO prospectus, CPTA or CapitalSouth, only showed two years of historical performance, instead of five. Joseph B Alala III, the well-educated banker and CPTA's CEO took advantage of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, known as the "JOBS Act", and registered the company as an emerging growth company, despite being in operations for fifteen years at the time of writing the prospectus in 2013.

I ask the dear reader to forgive Mr. Alala's minor transgression against transparency and for placing his interest above investors'. After all, Mr. Alala had a large stake in the company at the time of the IPO.

Mr. Alala has been the Chairman and CEO of CapitalSouth/CPTA since he was only 30 years old, taking the reins shortly after finishing post-graduate school. Mr. Alala has an MBA from Wake Forest University.

Here is an excerpt from the 2013 prospectus:

Joseph B. Alala, III has been the chief executive officer, president, and chairman of the Board of Directors of Capitala Finance since February 2013 and serves as the managing partner and chief investment officer of Capitala Investment Advisors. Since 1998, Mr. Alala has been the founder, president, and chief executive officer of the Legacy Funds.

CPTA inherited the portfolio that Mr. Alala constructed as a young man. The performance of Mr. Alala's portfolio before the company went public is not available, except for the last two years before the IPO. What is clear is that Mr. Alala took a lot of risks, as demonstrated by the high concentration of lower middle-market second-lien loans at the time of the IPO.

Revenue almost doubled between 2013 and 2016, as the company fully deployed its IPO capital, but the stock decreased 33% in the same period, though the market was anticipating what was about to come. The company's focus on lower-middle, unsecured, and subordinated loans backfired. Problems started to arise and defaults, refinancing, and low loan recovery rates translated to a 36% decrease in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

Realizing that higher returns are not worth the risk, CPTA shifted its policy and started increasing the quality of its portfolio. By the time of the COVID outbreak, the company had 81% of its loans in first-lien debt, up from 43% in 2013. Below are graphs showing the increase in first-lien loans and total return between Q4 2013 and Q4 2019.

Source: Investors' presentation and YCharts.

Recent performance and the discount to NAV

CPTA is one of the worst-performing BDCs this year. Revenue declined ~40% in Q2 on a YoY basis, as a result of a smaller investment portfolio and increasing loan defaults.

Five companies were defaulting on $34.5 million worth of loans as of June 30, 2020, representing 11.3% of the portfolio.

Source: Table created by the author. Data from company financial statements.

This figure most likely underestimates the weaknesses of the portfolio because it excludes equity investments in defaulting companies. The total investment exposure to defaulting companies is $37.2 million, representing 13% of the portfolio at fair value.

In addition to defaulting companies, 10 out of the 37 portfolio companies received cash injections during the lockdown. These 10 companies represent 28% of the portfolio at fair value.

While not all the portfolio companies that received cash in Q2 were in financial distress, a healthy suspicion is warranted given the lack of transparency regarding the financial health of the companies that received extra cash.

For example, LJS Partners engages in the restaurant franchising business, which is one of the particularly hit industries during the pandemic. Jurassic Quest Holdings engages in dinosaur tours which were disrupted due to social distancing rules. Both companies received additional cash in Q2.

On the other hand, U.S. BioTek Laboratories engages in medical testing and developed its COVID testing in July. Additional cash during Q2 might have been channeled to this venture.

Below are portfolio companies receiving support during Q2.

Source: Table created by the author. Data from company financial statements. Total investments at fair value.

The non-performing loans figure also doesn't include non-performing loans that were converted into equity such as Alternative Biomedical Solutions' $6.6 million worth of first-lien loans that were converted to preferred equity and stock warrants in Q2. While technically these investments are no longer non-performing, its underlying company's fundamentals are still weak.

Dividends

Here is what you need to know about CPTA's dividends:

CPTA currently doesn't pay dividends

As a result of increasing defaults and the need for cash to support portfolio companies, CPTA halted dividend distributions.

Below is an excerpt from the Q2 financial statement.

On April 30, 2020, the Company's Board determined not to declare a distribution for the second quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's expected net investment income. On July 30, 2020, the Company's Board determined not to declare a distribution for the third quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's expected net investment income.

CPTA will eventually pay dividends to shareholders

RIC laws require CPTA to distribute at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders. In the first half of this year, CPTA earned $14 million. Assuming the company distributes 90% of this amount by year-end, the yield is 9%, and the annualized yield is 18%

Investors are automatically enrolled in the company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)

Investors will receive dividends in the form of additional shares unless they are opt-out of DRIP. Investors need to contact their brokers to do this. Below is an excerpt from the company's financial statement:

The Company has adopted an "opt out" dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") for the Company's common stockholders. As a result, if the Company declares a distribution, then stockholders' cash distributions will be automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock unless a stockholder specifically "opts out" of our DRIP. If a stockholder opts out, that stockholder will receive cash distributions. Although distributions paid in the form of additional shares of our common stock will generally be subject to U.S. federal, state, and local taxes in the same manner as cash distributions, stockholders participating in the Company's DRIP will not receive any corresponding cash distributions with which to pay any such applicable taxes.

The dividends will likely be lower going forward

In addition to loan defaults and the accompanying write-offs, CPTA is deleveraging. With a smaller portfolio, the company's income, and thus its dividends are likely to decrease in the coming quarters.

Deleveraging

In Q2, the company sold $52 worth of investing and intends to use the proceeds in repaying debt. Cash, on the balance sheet, was $95 million at the end of Q2. Below is an excerpt from the latest earnings call:

The company will repay $19 million of SBA debentures maturing on September 1st of 2020 and is evaluating the prepayment of all or a portion of the $46 million that mature in March 1st, 2021.

This will probably result in less income to investors but more stability.

A better way to invest in CPTA

CPTA's common stock is risky due to uncertainties related to the health of the portfolio and future dividends yield. Still, there is a way to trade the current discount while lowering the risks.

CPTA has two baby bonds listed in NYSE - CPTAL and CPTAG, both maturing May 31, 2022. The current yield to maturity for both baby bonds based on current market prices is 12.3% and 11.3% for CPTAL and CPTAG, respectively.

With ample liquidity, cash, and deleveraging plans, CPTA's prospects of bankruptcy are slim, increasing the attractiveness of its baby bonds.

Summary

CPTA stock depreciation and discount to NAV reflect deterioration in the company's fundamentals. The stock is currently trading at a 75% discount to NAV, but a substantial percentage of the portfolio remains at risk of write-offs and defaults.

A wait-and-see approach is advisable until more clarity is attained when the company releases third-quarter earnings early in November. CPTAL and CPTAG provide much better risk-adjusted returns to risk-averse investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.