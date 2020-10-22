I began following Chart Industries (GTLS) decades ago as a $40 million market value company with a 7% dividend back then. This company grew by participating in large projects. The problem is that the large growth projects in the natural gas industry are cyclical. This company specialized in supplying equipment to those projects and obviously has grown tremendously to the present time. Now, the company is large enough to address the cyclical aspects of its business comprehensively.

Now with a very upbeat third quarter report, the question remains is it different this time? Chart trades more on orders than it does on the current report because current earnings are largely fixed by the long lead times in this industry. Therefore, an assurance of less "big bottoms that crash the price" will make for a far brighter investment future.

There has always been diversification along the way. Some were successful and some were not. But the oil and gas cycle nearly always dominated that attempt to diversify because orders during the recovery grew very fast compared to just about any other business serviced. The rude awakening came yet again when orders from the oil and gas business dropped to zero for one quarter. The company's other businesses allowed the company to survive such an event while planning for the next recovery. But this time around, the acquisitions were going to address that inevitable (cyclic) business drop.

Chart Industries has been using the generated cash flow to rapidly enter the "aftermarket" and maintenance business. The company has long been familiar with these businesses and they have begun to steady the earnings during times of business volatility that the oil and gas business is known for.

Source: Chart Industries October 2020 Investor Presentation

This company is actually a natural for clean energy projects. The immediate first step is a move to natural gas and liquified natural gas projects. As management has noted many times, natural gas and related products burn cleaner than many other fossil fuels. Therefore, the move to natural gas has often reduced pollution up to 20%. The result is in my home state of California a massive move by buses, commercial fleets, UPS, and much more to natural gas as a fuel. The technology is reliable and available without government assistance. Plus the cost of natural gas and related products is very low so the switch was obvious.

What is also slowly becoming apparent is that methane is a byproduct of natural processes like garbage dumps. So methane is slowly making its way into the renewable resource category out here as well. That begins to blur the lines between renewable and nonrenewable resources.

Source: Chart Industries October 2020 Investor Presentation

Another source of renewable energy that is just now gaining some traction is hydrogen. Until recently, the hydrogen market was relatively small and has had some considerable hurdles. Even though the hurdles remain, the market appears to have crossed the important $1 billion threshold. That size would begin to interest a company like Chart.

The key to all of this is that the company is investing in less cyclical markets. That will enable the company to get through oil and gas downturns in far better shape than the past. At least some of the downturn slack will be taken up by increasing maintenance business and the new "clean" fuels will provide a steady base. This is a departure from the past when much of the investment accelerated the oil and gas cycle.

Source: Chart Industries October 2020 Investor Presentation

Chart Industries has long dealt with the steps of various gasses in its business since inception. The acquisition of the distribution step shown above from Worthington Industries fits a company strength that has long been known in other areas of the business.

Chart focuses on the storage and distribution of bulk amounts of various gases. Given that focus, the acquisition from Worthington Industries makes a lot of sense. More importantly, the company has achieved a size where meaningful diversification away from boom-bust cycles is finally possible.

Source: Chart Industries October 2020 Investor Presentation

Generally, the addressable market size shown above after the acquisition is now large enough to justify entry costs for profitable opportunities. Note that this market size is actually quite small when compared to the liquid fuel market in general. But it fits into the fast growth future category for the company.

Generally, Chart saves costs by combining the sales and delivery efforts. The acquired plants themselves usually remain in operation and small in size. Each individual plant focuses on a small part of the Chart catalog of products to minimize costs. Usually, plant consolidations happen for products that are in the declining phase of the lifecycle.

Conclusion

Chart Industries is developing an impressive array of products for the future. Previously, I had covered the entrance into the marijuana preparation market. Now the company has announced a greater penetration of the new hydrogen fuel market. The company already had a presence in the rapidly growing natural gas market.

So many gases can be liquified and transported profitably. This includes bulk oxygen for hospital use. That is a market that the company has long competed in. The soda refreshment drink industry has long used carbon dioxide for soda production.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 22, 2020.

The stock is up nicely from its March lows. Once Mr. Market realized that the long lead times enabled this company to sail right through the coronavirus demand destruction, this stock has recovered from an oversold position.

Next year will be a recovery from the challenges of this year as the order pace gradually rises to previous pre-coronavirus levels. But this company is very well positioned for that "green" future. Liquid gas storage and transportation has many uses that will not be going away anytime soon.

Some, like natural gas and natural gas liquids still have growing markets for the foreseeable future simply because that "green" future remains cost prohibitive in some ways and very impractical in other ways.

This company will continue to grow by servicing both producers and consumers of these products. Chart generally grows rapidly. So the stock can be fairly volatile due to the relatively low number of shares outstanding. But the future remains bright for a continuation of the typical 30% annual earnings growth once the coronavirus challenges fade away.

Even while those challenges remain, there is now a robust maintenance and repair business in place that was virtually non-existent a few years back. This company is gradually diversifying away from its dependence on the large projects that the company "grew up" on. So the cyclical nature of the company earnings is declining. There are now significant amounts of businesses in place that will continue to grow when the next oil and gas downturn inevitably occurs.

In the meantime, the cycle peak price of $200 may prove conservative as management increases future opportunities to grow the business. This management is one of the best around. So investors can expect further upside surprises in the future.

