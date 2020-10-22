Wheat And Sugar Love La Nina

What Is La Nina?

La Niña typically affects a broad range of farm commodities. It brings above-average winter-spring rainfall to Australia (particularly across eastern, central, and northern regions). It can also create potential flooding conditions in Southeast Asia. The Atlantic hurricane season also tends to be much more active. In fact, the combination of La Nina and climate change brought a record amount of hurricanes to the Gulf this year. This has impacted the cotton (BALB) market and prices.

La Niña is called the "Cool Sister" of El Niño, not because it is "hip", but due to cooling ocean waters off the coast of Peru that can extend further west to Australia. The cooler and more extensive these waters are, the stronger this phenomenon can be. A weak vs. strong La Niña can have huge global impacts on commodities and major price volatility in everything from natural gas to cocoa, sugar, coffee, and grains.

Here, we see the all grain ETF, JJG (iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return), exploding on great China demand and global weather concerns for crops, for the first time in several years. See my full video above here about commodities and weather.

Some La Niñas can deliver global weather issues for coffee crops, but I changed my view 2-3 weeks ago (for clients who subscribe to our WeatherWealth newsletter) to a more bearish coffee outlook and a shift in the weather pattern for great rains for Brazil coffee. In contrast, sugar prices have soared due to drought in Sao Paulo and Thailand. In South America, Argentina's croplands can become arider, and parts of Brazil have a greater possibility of drought. This particular La Niña is creating a bull market in sugar.

Sugar Prices Have Been In A Bull Market Due To La Niña

La Niña, just like El Niño, can have an impact on global commodities, but La Niña's influence is often the opposite. However, not each La Niña event is the same, and the media often makes the mistake of looking at just one or two cases.

Global food prices tend to rise during La Nina, such as during the last major infamous global grain droughts from 2010 to 2012.

But here is the mistake that many commodity traders and news services make: Not all La Nina's or El Nino's are the same, and many traders, news services, and meteorologists do not take into account other global teleconnections such as sea ice, climate change, and weather variables thousands of miles away. That is how I make long-range weather predictions that support trade suggestions for clients.

The chart above shows the historical nature of sugar (NYSEARCA:SGG) prices during, or just after, the most impressive La Niña or El Niño events. One can see that the "majority" of the bull markets in sugar occur during El Niño events and not always from La Niña. This is because India (the second-largest sugar producer/exporter after Brazil) tends to have crop reductions during La Niña events. This year, however, a three-month drought in Sao Paulo and longer after-effects in Thailand, from the last El Niño, have reduced global sugar supplies.

Above, the dry weather you see in Brazil in the last three months has been reducing the nation's sugar crop. What's next? Will corn and soybeans be affected, and result in a further bull market?

Wheat: Global Production Reduced in 70% of All La Niña Cases

Higher wheat prices longer term and big crops in Australia, following devastating El Niño and climate change problems may be a blessing for Aussie wheat farmers in the months ahead.

Wheat (WEAT) is one of the few commodities that tend to "consistently" see global weather problems and a reduction in supplies. After multi-year record global crops and poor prices, this market has finally begun to turn the corner.

I began advising clients several weeks ago about a developing drought in Russia where fall wheat plantings would be affected, as well as drought conditions moving into the US Plains.

Wheat prices have soared more than 15-20% in recent weeks but will remain volatile and more difficult to trade due to the "demand-side" of the equation remaining weak.

How do I predict wheat prices and many other commodities?

Source: Jim Roemer's software at bestweatherinc.com

I will tell you that my proprietary Climate Predict weather software is projecting dryness for the US plains wheat regions all the way into next spring. This analytic program looks not only at La Niña and El Niño but global ocean temperatures, sea ice changes, and other phenomena that may be thousands of miles away. I look forward to hearing from you.

Conclusion

There will be at least a few commodities that will benefit from La Nina over the next 6 months. If she dies before the summer, then the implications will not be as dire for global stocks. Right now, however, we are bullish longer-term the all-grain ETF JJG, but would wait for any possible setback of 2-5% over the next month or two, to look at the long-term friendly prospects for grain prices. It will be important, however, that I alert clients to any changing weather patterns for Russian or US wheat weather and South American production. For sugar prices, while the market is on a surge, next spring or summer, a rebound in global sugar production could actually happen due to La Nina and take the bullishness out of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.