China's Ant Group: World's Biggest IPO; World's Biggest Payments System

The current environment is creating the opportunity for technological change and the change in the payments technology may be one of the most important of all.

American banks have been trying to play "catch up" to what Ant and the Chinese are trying to do but this latest move just indicates how committed the Chinese are.

China is playing a major role in the world's evolving future payments system and Ant Group Co. is raising a massive amount of money to be an even bigger role.

China’s Ant Group has cleared the final hurdle for its $30 billion initial public offering…the world’s biggest-ever stock market debut.”

So writes Hudson Lockett in the Financial Times.

What is going on? The world is facing a major pandemic along with a very severe recession.

And, still, we are going to have the world’s biggest ever stock market debut.

Well, as I have written recently, this picture of the world represents of two worlds that exist at the present time. The other world, the world of advancing technology, is alive…and well…and changing the world as we take our next breath.

Of particular importance in this changing world of technology, is the changes that are coming to the payments systems of the world. There is a massive change taking place here.

World Payments Systems

I have written quite a bit this last year about the changes taking place in the payments system in the US. I have discusses the continued consolidation in the payments system.

I have written about how people are changing their behavior when it comes to the changes that are taking place in the payments system.

The times they are “a changin’” and in ways that the banking system will never quite be the same.

The payments system is the heart of the banking system because it deals with how monies are transferred between parties.

Whoever dominates the payments system throughout the world is going to play a major role in how the banking system is transformed…throughout the world.

Ant Group

With this issue of stock, Ant will become more valuable than most U. S. banks and put it close to the market capitalization of Mastercard, Inc. Currently the company is valued by some analysts at $318 billion.

At the end of September, Ant reported that 731 million people in China used Alipay at least once a month and this was up from 711 million people in June. Alipay, Ant’s popular payments app, dominated 55 percent of the digital payment market in China of June.

Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ant Group’s major rival, held about a 40 percent share of the market.

Ant Group Co. is a major player, and with the new resources will be able to play an even bigger role in how the payments systems in the world are going to work.

And, this will, consequently, impact how the world banking system is going to evolve.

The New World Of Banking

As I discussed in my earlier articles, payment systems are the future of the financial system and not just the banking system. Payments systems have moved into the lending space, into investing and into bitcoin buying.

But, as I wrote in January, “China is Driving America Banking.”

the success the Chinese banking system has had in developing the technology and growing their business has provided a focal point for American bankers. Observing the success of the Chinese bankers and the use of the technology is helping to drive American bankers to emulate their success and advance the financial technology of the United States.”

Thus, many of the biggest American banks are emulating what these Chinese giants are doing in the area of consumer finance, which spills over into the payments area.”

In other words, United States banks cannot ignore what many Chinese institutions are doing these days. As a result lots of changes are going to come into the payments system. And, as processing volumes continue to increase, almost exponentially, primarily because of the change in technology, which has accelerated the shift from cash payments. This is not going to change, and this means that the volume payments is going to do nothing more than increase at a very rapid pace.

But, Chinese Institutions Are Going To Get Larger

Scale is going to be crucial. After all, this is the age of the “new” Modern Corporation. The “new” Modern Corporation deals in “intellectual capital” and this intellectual capital is applied to the building of platforms and networks.

The “new” Modern Corporation can expand scale at zero- or clos-to-zero marginal cost.

Banking and finance just deal with information, they just deal in zeros and ones. The expansion of scale in such a world is almost taken for granted.

And, this is where the banking system is headed. This is why the number of banks in the banking system will drop, considerably, over the next five years or so.

But, the American financial institutions are playing catch-up,

And Ant Group Co. has just raised the ante.

China’s Aims On The World

China does not want to take a back seat to anyone. And, that includes the technology surrounding the banking and financial system.

And, China is willing to play the “long game,” something that people…and politicians…in the United States are not very good at.

As I mentioned in my recent post on the two worlds:

The government is going to have to be engaged in these outcomes for the system to work out…”

The stakes have been raised and Americans are going to have to come together in order to meet the challenge. This is a long-term game and politicians cannot just play for the next election. And, it is important for America to play a big role in the payments system because this will have important ramifications for the role of the dollar in the future world financial system.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.