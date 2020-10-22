Note: I have written about Snap previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company

The pandemic has changed the game for Snap's (SNAP) long-term viability and this was shown in Q3. Snap is still reaping the benefits of the greater traction it received at the start of the pandemic as the company turned a profit in Q3. I still favor Snap over the long run as highlighted in my previous article and believe that Snap will 'stick' with users as generations grow older. The results have surprised the market as they have shown that Snap can achieve profitability quicker than the market initially believes and that with a scale-up in revenues and a mix of organic and attained growth Snap can be a very profitable entity.

Source: www.searchenginejournal.com

Q3 results

Revenues surged to $679 million far exceeding consensus estimates of $547 million, allowing Snap to turn a slight adjusted profit over the quarter of $0.01 which surprised the market (beat by $0.06). However investors must look towards the DAU's for the true source of optimism.

For some time bears have cited the fact that Snap isn't 'sticky' as a basis for their point of view but recent statistics are starting to disprove this. Don't get me wrong Snap still has a long way to go before showing its long-term viability but Q3 is showing some promising signs. DAU's continued to grow in Q3, standing at 249 million which was up 18% year over year and 4% on July. But what really matters about these active users is how much they are actually using the app. Whilst it is difficult to track this, we can get a feel for how long users are spending on Snap through the number of snaps created which was up 25% from the prior year. This shows strong engagement on the platform as the number of snaps created is growing at an even faster rate than the number of new active users. This is at least true for the messaging side of the app.

As many Snap investors are aware one of the primary issues facing Snap is monetizing the users on the platform. Snap's Discover channel is a core focus for monetizing users as it can lead to far longer 'user times' when people actually go onto the app. In Q3 time spent watching discovery shows for snapchatter's continued to accelerate up 50% from the prior year. Snap's strategy of investing heavily into its Discovery platform is starting to bear fruit. I also want to note that Snap's discovery platform gives the app the chance to compete in a way with TikTok. Whilst Snap isn't on the level of Tiktok, Discovery does give Snap viability as a 'time filler', where people can watch discovery shows when they are bored. This is what has made Tiktok so successful with its well-targeted 'For You Page' where users get immediate content that's suitable to their entertainment demands. This is an area Snap need to spend a lot of time and resources on making sure content is suitable and targeted for each user, to maximize user time.

Looking in more detail at the discovery engagement figures, sports discover content has seen real success over the last quarter, with ' Gen Z' engagement growing 40%. Sportscenter gives Snap a real competitive advantage as it allows users to view recent sports highlights in a quick and concise manner. Snap has incorporated this into their platform as well as accessing these highlights and other entertainment can be done with ease. Whilst Snap's compatible platform has drawbacks on monetization it has bonuses in terms of user navigation. Sportscenter viewership grew 80% in comparison to the prior year.

I only see DAU's continuing on its current growth trend right now as Snap build their Discovery content offerings with the launch of 'Coach Kev' in the last quarter. Big-hitting celebrities such as Kevin Hart are only going to improve both user acquisition and retention over the coming months. 'VS the world' docuseries reached 14 million viewers alone and featured well-known UFC fighter Conor Mcgregor.

Snap also provided more clarity on how they are building strong ad partnerships with brands such as Hoka One One owned by Deckers (DECK), Kohl's (KSS) and Levi's (LEVI) to launch VR 'try on' experiences. What is becoming more appealing is that Snap is increasing the number of revenue pipelines in order to maximize shareholder value. Data remains a key focus for Snap as they look to sell on user trends to partners and show brands what their users as consumers are looking for in certain brands. This was shown through snaps 'Meet the Snap generation' campaign launched recently.

Looking ahead

Things are now really starting to heat up for Snap as they diversify their in app offerings and continue to build content. DAU's are accelerating and this was to be expected as Snap build an app with a focus on improving user engagement and increase time spent on the app through increasing its discovery offerings. Investing in camera technology may seem small but is also helping Snap become the go-to camera app for those looking for certain filters or to engage with friends. Many go on Snap now to take pictures rather than using their camera roll due to the huge available options that Snap has.

Conclusion

I maintain the bullish view and still see Snapchat as a long term winner, Q3 is only the start. Snapchat continues to build its array of content and is showing that at scale the app can be profitable. Right now investors' focus should however be on building user trends and showing strong user acquisition and retention which Snap has shown tremendous success with over the last few quarters.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.