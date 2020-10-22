NetApp has some of the best all-flash array, scale-out file, object storage, and cloud data services solutions in the market; these solutions will help the company gain share.

NetApp and other storage OEMs such as Pure Storage continue to be neglected under the faulty assumption that the whole storage market is in decline due to the advent of cloud.

NetApp has one of the best data management software in the industry and remains the #1 storage operating system both on-prem and in the cloud.

While NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is known for having one of the best primary storage portfolios in the industry, its successfully pivoting to the cloud is less understood. Most investors still look at it through the lens of its historical storage offerings. NetApp is now a cloud-first data-centric software company. NetApp software makes the storage offerings by public cloud vendors better and is trusted by all the three major cloud providers - Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) GCP, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure. Also, NetApp software prevents vendor lock-in, which is one of the essential requirements of the enterprises. NetApp does not compete with the public cloud vendors such as AWS, Azure, and GCP, but helps these vendors get more business from enterprises. Enterprises deploy NetApp products in public clouds to give them confidence that their mission-critical and enterprise applications can run without a hitch in the public cloud. Therefore, Microsoft and Google sales forces sell NetApp offerings on their respective platforms.

We believe NetApp is ideally positioned to benefit from the workloads moving to the cloud, given that the trend drives the cloud services software adoption. The company has multiple drivers, such as newly refreshed all-flash array (AFA) and object storage, new acquisitions such as Spot, CloudJumper, and share gains from Dell EMC. Given our confidence in NetApp's ability to take share, out-execute its larger rivals by launching new products quickly, conservative estimates, and a reasonable valuation, we would be buyers of the shares.

Investors are concerned storage is in secular decline

Investors we spoke to are concerned that storage is in a secular decline due to workloads moving to public cloud vendors such as AWS, Microsoft Azure Services, and Google Cloud Platform. Investors seem to think that storage companies such as NetApp will likely have their business decimated by the movement of applications to the public cloud. While cloud is certainly slowing the growth of on-prem storage, the impact is mainly being felt by the hybrid storage arrays (HSA). HSA consists of both hard disk drives (HDD) and solid state devices (SSD). Storage revenue for incumbents such as Dell (NYSE:DELL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), NetApp, and IBM (IBM) slowed due to high exposure to HSA. However, NetApp is well positioned due to the strength of its AFA business, and its Cloud Services software offerings. NetApp has one of the best AFA/primary storage arrays in the industry, as the following Gartner's magic quadrant indicates.

Also, NetApp's storage operating system ONTAP is considered the best in the industry. According to both IDC and Gartner, ONTAP powers more storage devices than any other storage operating system such as Enginuity, Flare, and Purity.

Short-comings AWS, Azure, and GCP storage solutions

AWS, Azure, and GCP all provide block, file, and object storage solutions. Storage solutions that are available natively on AWS, Azure, and GCP are expensive to operate and do not have robust data management capabilities the traditional storage vendors provide, and enterprises demand. Public cloud storage solutions have several limitations that enterprises find troublesome. Some of these limitations are:

Basic snapshot and cloning

Snapshots take up the same space as the original data, making it expensive to deploy applications

No Recovery Time Objective (RTO) guarantees in the event of a disaster

No sharing of block storage, a fundamental requirement of enterprise storage

Limited protocol support in file storage

No deduplication

No simple replication into or between clouds to prevent vendor lock-in

What are NetApp's public cloud offerings?

NetApp offers three products that overcome the limitations of public cloud providers' native storage offerings. The three NetApp offerings are ONTAP Cloud volumes, NetApp Private Storage, and Cloud Volume Services. Each of these three offerings has its specific use cases. For instance, ONTAP Cloud volumes are used by enterprises for disaster recovery in the cloud and to move existing applications to cloud without rearchitecting. NetApp Private Storage is FAS/AFF storage owned by the customer but is hosted at an Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Co-Location (COLO) facility with direct connectivity to AWS, Azure, and IBM SoftLayer. NetApp Private Storage is used for high performance cloud-based workloads, cloud-based disaster recovery, etc. Finally, Cloud Volume Services is a simple non-ONTAP based FILE solution that is available for AWS, GCP, and Azure. Cloud Volume Services are used for less sophisticated users, and they support encryption, snapshots, clones, and Sync. The product is mainly used for disaster recovery and for test/dev workloads. The following chart illustrates the use of public cloud services by NetApp's customers.

Source: NetApp Analyst Day presentation

Large TAM with ample room to grow into

TAM is large, and NetApp is an industry leader in several fast-growing markets such as AFA, object storage, and cloud data services. The overall TAM is around $90 billion, providing NetApp with a large headroom to grow into. Currently, NetApp revenue is about $5.4 billion. NetApp's TAM is growing at least 7%, with the individual components of the TAM, such as AFA growing much faster than the overall storage market.

Source: NetApp Analyst Day presentation

According to NetApp, based on IDC and Gartner data, "Data is a growth business as it is expected to grow to 13ZB, an 18% CAGR between 2019-2024." The growth of data is relentless, and data will be created in both the public cloud as well as in the private cloud/enterprise. NetApp is in the business of managing and securing the data that an enterprise owns, wherever it resides. The following charts illustrate the growth of cloud volumes and the traditional storage markets.

Source: NetApp Analyst Day presentation

Cloud data services contribution remains unappreciated

NetApp's Data Fabric strategy is not well understood by many investors. NetApp's Data Fabric is the springboard that helps enterprises deploy applications in the public/hybrid cloud. Data Fabric brings enterprise data services to the public cloud. NetApp's software offerings generate 70% of the revenue, 85% of the gross margins, and 90% of total gross profit dollars, as the following chart from the company's presentation shows.

Source: NetApp CFO presentation

The cloud ARR grew 191% CAGR between 1QFY19 and 1QFY21, with the ARR growing from $21 million to over $178 million in the time period. NetApp expects to finish FY21 with ARR in the range of $250-300 million and FY22 in the $400-500 million range, ultimately reaching $1 billion by the end of FY25.

Source: NetApp CFO presentation

More interestingly, the company noted that the Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (DBNRR) remains high. During 1QFY21, DBNRR was 259%. While we expect DBNRR to decline over time, as the revenue scales, it should remain around 130% over the longer term.

Source: NetApp CFO presentation

Estimates are conservative

After analyzing consensus estimates, we believe NetApp estimates are conservative. The Street forecasts revenue to decline by 5% in C2020 and grow only 2% in C2021 and 4% in C2022. While we understand that hardware revenue is under duress due to the decline in traditional and hybrid storage arrays, cloud and hybrid architectures, we believe NetApp's estimates may be too conservative.

The all-flash array market is growing around 9%, the object storage market is growing at 13%, and the hybrid cloud market is growing at 8%. On top of this, the industry's biggest player Dell EMC is undergoing a major product transition, allowing NetApp to pick up some market share. Given this, we believe NetApp estimates may be too conservative, and we expect the company to beat forecasts in C2020 and beyond. The following chart illustrates consensus estimates.

Source: Author based on Refinitive data

Risks to owning NetApp

NetApp competes with some of the technology industry stalwarts such as Dell EMC, IBM, Hitachi, HP Enterprise Company, and Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG

Furthermore, prolonged and indiscriminate price war within the storage industry could harm NetApp's revenue and earnings. Any shortfall in revenue and profits due to price wars or other bundling techniques could lead to a stock sell-off.

Macro and management execution are always a major risk for most companies that have fairly large perpetual/capex-based revenue streams. NetApp derives a majority of revenues by selling storage boxes, which are a CAPEX line item for most enterprises. NetApp's quarters are usually back-end loaded - i.e., a significant portion of the business closes during the last two weeks of the quarter. Any deal slippage for any reason during the last weeks of the quarter could impact revenue and earnings, leading to a stock sell-off.

Like every company in our coverage universe, any IT spending slowdown could affect NetApp's revenue and earnings.

During the times of supply constraints, NAND Flash OEMs first choose to sell available NAND to their larger customers such as Dell/HPE/Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL

What is exciting about NetApp

Since the company reported results on August 26th, NetApp stock outperformed by gaining almost 12% when compared to Nasdaq that is down 1%, and S&P down 1%. The following graph illustrates the outperformance since the report.

However, over the last one year, NetApp significantly underperformed both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices. NetApp is down about 12%, while the Nasdaq is up 42%, and S&P is up 15%. We think the best is yet to come for NetApp, given that the company now has the products, relationships with large public cloud companies, and the salesforce to sell the products.

We believe the worst is behind for NetApp, and now, it has multiple growth drivers to aid the stock recovery. The stock drivers include the growth of the public cloud workloads and the adoption of all flash arrays increasingly by enterprise customers. To put the icing on the cake, Dell EMC is going through a product refresh that forces the customer base into a fork-lift upgrade. Dell EMC customers are now evaluating whether to stick with their existing vendor or now look for alternatives. Given NetApp's singular focus on hybrid cloud architecture and the single operating system that serves almost all the needs, we believe NetApp is poised to gain share/siphon off some customers from Dell EMC. To summarize what is likely to drive NetApp's revenue:

AFA growth

Cloud data services adoption

Share gains and competitive displacements

What to do with the stock?

We recommend investors take a position ahead of its earnings on December 1st. We expect the company to report results that will be in line to slightly ahead, and the company will provide guidance, which is likely to be in line to slightly ahead of estimates, given that federal year-end and the impending calendar year-end budget flush. During FY20, the prior fiscal year, NetApp derived about 12% of revenue from the US public sector. If the stock sells off for any reason and dips below $40, we would recommend investors back up the truck and add to their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NTAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.