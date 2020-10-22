Given the underlying momentum of the the company's flagship product on Amazon, and the prospects for additional large distribution partners, we see FY 2021 as a breakout year for the company.

We continue to view GLUC shares as attractive for those who understand the risks of investing in such a speculative micro-cap company.

The fundamental story, combined with these very positive technical indicators, give us a very high degree of confidence in the both the future of the company's business and the growing appeal for its shares.

Just as important, the shares have recently been showing some very encouraging signs from a technical perspective.

For those readers who have followed us for some time, you probably already know that we pay very close attention to both fundamental data and technical indicators when analyzing a potential investment opportunity.

Having a strong fundamental story is a very important foundational necessity for us in considering any investment. Finding a stock that is showing strong signals from a purely technical perspective is also something that we pay very close attention to.

When you can combine a company that has both a very strong fundamental story in place, along with a technical picture that is flashing a validation of growing investor interest in its stock, we believe that sends a very strong message that the investment has merit and deserves serious consideration.

We believe that is the case with Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK:GLUC) and continue to view the shares as a solid investment for the long term, speculative portion of an equity portfolio.

Like Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), we were fortunate enough to discover Glucose Health, Inc. very early on in its lifecycle. In fact, we first wrote about the company on our Google blog back in April of 2017.

Investing in micro-caps is very different from almost every other sector in the stock market. Aside from the very speculative nature of these companies, an investor needs to pay particular attention to things like capital structure, the balance sheet, potential toxic debt financing activities, and most importantly, company management.

In fact, in our experience, we have found that two of these factors tend to be most important in determining the ultimate success or failure of a micro-cap company.

We learned very early on, through making some very costly mistakes, just how important these criteria are in assessing whether or not an attractive micro-cap investment opportunity exists.

In the case of Glucose Health, Inc., we quickly needed to become comfortable with three particular areas; First, the macro-trend and the opportunity that this would present for investors. Second, the capital structure of the company, and third, the management team and their long-term vision for the company.

A Well-Defined Macro-Trend = Global Opportunity

This is the absolute first question that we ask before drilling down into the details of any particular investment that we are considering. What we want to know, more than anything else, revolves around the question "Is there a well defined macro-trend that will support a long-term commitment for investing in a particular industry and/or company?

The second question, which goes hand-in-hand with the first one, is "Who is currently exploiting this macro-trend, and what is the opportunity for another player to participate in this space? In other words, who is the competition, what is their product, and is there enough market share available for another similar, or new, product in the marketplace?

As we have already pointed out in one of our previous articles on GLUC, the macro-trend of a global diabetes epidemic is clearly visible and shows no sign of slowing anytime soon, given current patterns of a sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary habits embraced by many today.

These two factors alone are driving one of the underlying causes of Type-2 diabetes; clinical obesity. If a person has a BMI (Body Mass Index) over 30, they are considered to be clinically obese.

Taking a look at Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps published on the CDC website gives you an idea of just how widespread obesity really is in the United States.

There is a significant correlation between obesity and an individual's susceptibility to developing Type-2 diabetes. Here are a few articles that address the obesity-diabetes connection. The first is from the Obesity Action Coalition. The second article appeared on a global diabetes community website sponsored by a website from the UK.

Unbeknownst to many, the UK is the fattest country in Europe. The number of obese adults is forecast to rise by 73% over the next 20 years from to 26 million people, resulting in more than a million extra cases of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. A discussion surrounding COVID-19 and obesity in the UK is also discussed in this article at BBC News.

Another article from the ASMBS (The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery) talks about gastric bypass surgery as a radical option for those who are critically obese and have difficulty controlling their weight through the more traditional methods of diet and exercise.

Finally, the link between diabetes and obesity is discussed in this article published on the Diabetes Self-management website.

One of the best places for research on the link between Obesity, diabetes and COVID-19 can be found at The Obesity Society.

We expect that Type-2 diabetes, and the management of glucose sugar levels by individuals, will become an increasingly important health concern as we look out over the next 10-20 years.

The amount of spending on products that address the diabetes epidemic is expected to continue to grow throughout the year 2020 and beyond.

The economic costs of diabetes are staggering, according to a paper published on the American Diabetes Association website entitled the Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2017.

Here is a chart that provides a simplified look at the projected spending on diabetes-related products through the year 2033.

This puts Glucose Health's GlucoDown product right in the thick of it, as it relates to having a great tasting tea mix that helps individuals to maintain healthy glucose levels.

Many individuals, today, may even be more conscientious of how important this is for maintaining good health, especially in light of the fact that diabetes has been shown to be an increased risk factor when dealing with COVID-19, and could potentially compromise a person's ability to fight the effects of the coronavirus.

Even more important, for potential investors considering purchasing GLUC shares, is the fact that the company derives all of its revenues from the sale of GlucoDown products.

In that sense it is a "pure play" on the global macro-trend of a growing diabetes epidemic, whereas other companies such as Nestle, S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY), the manufacturer of Boost, and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), the maker of Glucerna, derive only a very small portion of their overall revenues from the sale of the diabetic drinks.

The Capital Structure - Unusual For a Micro-Cap

It's a very sad fact that, among the plethora of micro-cap companies and penny stocks that are available for investment by individuals, many of them aren't even worthy of consideration by virtue of their enormous, unbridled, top-heavy capital structure.

Forget the fact that many of them are burdened with toxic debt in the form of massive amounts floorless convertible notes, or death-spiral financing, or even PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) financing, their number of shares outstanding can typically reach hundreds of millions, if not billions in size.

There is just about no way for an investor to overcome such a tremendous disadvantage. Yet, naïve investors continue to throw money at these equity sinkholes every day.

This is where Glucose Health, Inc. stood head-and-shoulders above the vast majority of micro-cap companies that we looked at when we began the process of researching special situation investment opportunities in the diabetes-related industry.

At the time when we first began to accumulate a position in the shares of GLUC, there were a total of only 3,423,487 shares outstanding (as of March 31, 2017). Of those shares, 895,950 shares were restricted and 2,527,537 were unrestricted and freely tradable.

Today, 3 1/2 years later, there is a larger number of shares issued and outstanding, as a result of equity financing arrangements, but even now, the capital structure remains attractive, in our opinion.

It is also important to note that the majority of debt, in the form of fixed-price convertible notes, has been paid off, leaving the company with an almost pristine balance sheet.

It's very hard to find companies in the micro-cap space with such an attractive capital structure, virtually no debt, and are likely within 12 months (if not sooner) of reaching profitability.

Strong Management Skills = Strong Financial Results

In real estate, it is often said that what matters most is location, location, and location.

Well, when it comes to investing in micro-caps (and just about any publicly-traded company for that matter), one cannot overemphasize the importance of good management.

In fact, Carl Icahn once declared that essentially as management goes, so goes the company.

Murray Fleming, the CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., along with John Fieldly, the CEO of Celsius Holdings, Inc. are two of the best CEOs that we have ever had the pleasure of coming into contact with.

Both of these men exude honesty, integrity, and a highly-developed sense of business acumen, which is often characteristic of a successful CEO.

They are both also very approachable, from a shareholder perspective, something not often found in a busy CEO of a publicly-traded company. Mr. Fleming has expressed to us that he oftentimes has the opportunity to speak with GLUC shareholders and actually welcomes communication from them.

One of the things that we were especially impressed with during our initial assessment of Mr. Fleming was the fact that he was running a successful public company without drawing (or even accruing) a salary.

We had to peruse the financial statements more than a few times to make sure that we weren't overlooking something, but, alas, it is true that Mr. Fleming receives no direct compensation, from Glucose Health, Inc. in the form of a personal salary.

Upon further inquiry, he told us that his goal is to build Glucose Health, Inc. into a successful CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) company, and in that ambitious process of building shareholder value, realize a meaningful increase in his own personal net worth by virtue of his sizable stock holdings in the company.

We liked the idea of a CEO being so directly aligned with other shareholders' ownership interests in a growing business enterprise.

Another attribute that we like about Mr. Fleming is his very conservative approach to managing the cash balance in the company's coffers, and keeping a close eye on receivables.

While some may want to ascribe the problems recently experienced with inventory problems at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), to this CEO's conservative nature, we prefer to chalk it up to problems related to supply-chain issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an unforeseen explosion in consumer demand for GlucoDown on Amazon, which seems to have been driven by the new TV advertising campaign implemented back in May of this year.

The expense side of the business is where we have seen many CEOs get into trouble. Here, again, we find that Mr. Fleming is very conservative in allocating company dollars to cover costs associated with various services that the company has engaged independent contractors to perform.

In many cases, he has been able to negotiate very favorable terms for the company by using stock, as currency, in lieu of cash compensation for various services.

Murray Fleming is a very rare CEO. He manages the business with a sense of frugality, and a purposeful goal of spending money on only those things which he feels are necessary in the course of managing the company's day-to-day activities and growing the business.

We think that he has done an exemplary job of balancing the demands of not only being the CEO of Glucose Health, Inc., but also, at times, also having to be the CFO, CMO, and COO too.

We know that we are not the only ones who feel this way, given that a number of other shareholders have expressed similar feelings on various social media websites that GLUC shareholders frequent.

Some Other Things to Consider

We've covered, what we consider, the three most important factors when assessing the opportunity for investing in the shares of Glucose Health, Inc.

If there has been one thing that has repeatedly been talked about during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been the risks associated with pre-existing health conditions, or comorbidity.

One of the most often cited conditions that poses an elevated risk for those who contract the coronavirus has been the presence of both obesity and/or diabetes.

Diabetes compromises a person's ability to fight off the COVID-19 virus, and there have been multiple articles written which discuss this heightened risk factor among individuals with Type-2 diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association has a FAQ section on their website for people who want to better understand the risks associated with having diabetes and COVID-19.

The bottom line is that individuals are aware now, more than ever, of the importance of maintaining health glucose levels to avoid being predisposed to Type-2 diabetes in a world that is fighting a coronavirus pandemic, and which is seeing the number of cases on a global basis continue to escalate.

Most recently, we were encouraged to learn that CEO Murray Fleming has made the strategic decision to move into the enhanced water segment of the beverage market with four new flavors of GlucoDown.

This now gives Glucose Health a presence in two of the most popular segments of the functional drink categories; bottled water and teas.

It is our opinion that this move into the enhanced water segment of the market will dramatically increase the appeal of GlucoDown to consumers, while at the same time broaden its application for everyday usage.

We also expect that the company will continue its focus on developing a new format for delivery by developing single serving stick packaging. This was something that the company was considering in the past as evidenced by some older packaging graphics that we discovered on their website.

While the four flavors of the original tea mix should continue to do well, we believe that the new water enhanced line has the potential to substantially impact sales in a very positive way in 2021.

While we typically refrain from making projections, we believe that, with the growing popularity of the GlucoDown brand, it would not be unreasonable to expect that the awareness generated by an aggressive marketing campaign could result in revenues growing meaningfully, not only in the number of current distribution channels, but perhaps even opening up new channels to fuel the future retail growth we see taking place within the next three to five years.

The Charts Show That Investors Are Embracing GLUC

Having a great fundamental story is an important part of micro-cap investing.

The story, however, must have long-term appeal and not just be a short-term-flash-in-the-pan type narrative that quickly peters out once the day traders have left the building.

One of the constants that we have always focused on, in looking at a stock from a technical perspective, is the relationship between price, volume, and time.

We want to see heavy volume accompany any significant move up in price, while, at the same time, during a period of consolidation or correction, we look for volume to contract meaningfully.

Heavy volume on big moves higher, coupled with shallow pullbacks with lower volume, usually signals that a stock is being accumulated by smart money.

Here is how this dynamic would look on a chart.

Looking at another chart, we can see this same pattern taking place, creating a textbook cup and handle chart pattern.

Typically, a bullish cup and handle chart pattern will result in a move to the upside after completion of the handle on the chart formation. The C&H pattern in GLUC shares followed the script exactly as we thought that it would, and was right on queue.

When we then saw a second cup & handle pattern forming in late August, we were somewhat skeptical, since it is highly unusual to see two similar chart patterns within such close proximity of each other.

As is sometimes the case with technical analysis, you can get a false setup and see the move fail. That certainly happened in this instance, as the shares began a correction phase in the month of September.

The good news is that the correction was very orderly, took place on generally lighter volume and most importantly held its price at the major support line at $1.00.

All of this translates into a very impressive pattern of accumulation by investors, who are focusing on the long-term prospects for both the company and the future prospects of a rising stock price.

The biggest validation of that future expectation will come if and when the shares hit a new all-time high in price, which we expect to see relatively soon. If that new record high in price is accompanied by a surge in volume, it will validate a strong uptrend is in place and could possibly carry the share price much higher.

Remember that anytime a stock hits an all-time record high, it means that every single shareholder has a profit on their position.

Generally speaking, when this occurs, investors are happiest, since they are making money and are unlikely to entertain the idea of selling a large number of shares when they are feeling so good about their investment.

As a matter of fact, investors are more likely to "average up" during a new record all-time high, thereby adding to the price momentum taking place at that point.

The old Wall Street adage which says that "The Trend is Your Friend" is worth heeding, especially as it pertains to the underlying trend of Glucose Health, Inc.

We should also point out that an investment in GLUC shares carries a very high degree of investment risk, due to the speculative nature of the shares.

We would highly recommend that readers go to our previous two Seeking Alpha articles, published on August 24, 2020, and on October 13, 2020, for a comprehensive discussion of the inherent risks of micro-cap investing and the particular risks associated with the shares of Glucose Health, Inc.

In summary, strong fundamentals, backed by a strong technical picture leads us to the conclusion that it is a good time to be an investor in GLUC.

If the rest of 2020 shows a resumption of the strong sales trend at Amazon, and CEO Murray Fleming can build on the successes of this past year, we believe that FY 2021 could represent a breakout year for Glucose Health, Inc.

Additional distribution in either the drug-store chain channel, like Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) or Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), or in the dominant Super Stores of retail giants like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT), could result in an even stronger likelihood of GLUC shares continuing their strong upward trend, while rewarding shareholders commensurately with a fast-growing and dynamic micro-cap business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUC. Business relationship disclosure: Under Section 17(b) of The Securities Act of 1933, the principals of Altitrade Partners are deemed to have received compensation, in the form of Rule 144 restricted stock, purchased at a discount in a private transaction with CEO Murray Fleming, on September 1, 2020. These shares were not issued by Glucose Health, Inc., and, therefore, did not result in dilution to existing shareholders. The net value of these shares, at the time of issuance, was approximately $375,000. Both parties have mutually agreed that this would be a "one-time only" arrangement. As a result, we do not expect to receive any other compensation, directly or indirectly, now or in the future, from Glucose Health, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving investment advice and ask that readers refrain from asking us for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.



Please remember that this article is a reflection of our current opinion on GLUC. It is based on information that is publicly available at the time we wrote the article. Additional public information may be available but was not brought to our attention at the time we authored the article. We provide sources and links to factual information that we include in our articles but take no responsibility for the accuracy of their content. An investor should consider that new information may become available regarding the company's business activities, financial condition or corporate governance. It is the responsibility of each investor to make sure that they stay abreast of any new developments which may arise, that could have an impact (negative or positive) on their investment.



We currently hold a beneficial interest of greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of GLUC. We also own shares of preferred stock Series B, C, & D issued by the company as a part of the normal course of financing activities by the company. We are not considered to be an affiliate or control person of Glucose Health, Inc. and exercise no influence over decisions made by the company, its CEO, or the Board of Directors. An investor should carefully take this information into consideration when assessing the value of our opinions. We make every attempt to be objective in our articles, but there is always the potential for a conflict of interest to exist by virtue of our substantial equity ownership in the company.