The shares have reverse split 1:5 in order to list on the Nasdaq. They are curiously cheap.

Its core competence is online marketing, and that seems to be serving very well in times when telehealth is in hypergrowth due to the pandemic.

The company can add brands and products almost at will. The platform and marketing capabilities can be leveraged endlessly.

Dizzying triple-digit rate growth looks to be continuing for quite a while due to the introduction of a new platform.

Conversion Labs (OTCQB:CVLB) is an online DTC (direct-to-consumer) marketing and telemedicine company offering OTC (over-the-counter) medicines and devices as well as subscriptions. From the latest IR presentation:

Revenue growth is certainly fast at Conversion Labs:

But, operationally, things are going south. That isn't necessarily a problem if they simply invest in growth while the underlying unit economics is profitable, and they have cash and/or access to financing at reasonable conditions. It has multiple businesses (or brands, as the company calls them):

Shapiro MD (hair loss)

iNR Wellness MD (nutritional supplements)

Rex MD (men's health)

SOSRx (disaster & travel preparedness)

PDFSimpli (PDF conversion, 51% owned business)

In the Q2 10-Q, there is a disaggregation:

The core idea seems to be that this all sells over the same platform (apart from the PDF conversion), and that this platform can be endlessly leveraged by adding new products and new segments.

You can see that happening as the Rex MD segment had zero sales in H1 last year. It quickly grew to $2.5M in H1 2020 after it was introduced last year.

Another core idea is that the subscription business has repeat and subscription customers, generating recurring revenues which have even better margins, or at least that is what management argues, from the 10-K:

As of December 31, 2019, over 35% of customers who have purchased at least once since our inception have made a repeat purchase.

And that makes sense, because much of the costs are in customer acquisition, so customers who are repeat buyers improve the unit economics, especially if the renewal of prescriptions (as part of repeat buyers) is more or less automatic, that is, no new physician consultation costs have to be incurred, from the 10-K:

The Company does sell a subscription based service which is based on the recurring shipment of products and billed as if the Company were receiving recurring revenues and orders each month, therefore, the Company records these upon shipment to the customer.

From the Q2CC:

Today we are seeing record growth with a number of customers on subscription, which is without a doubt the most important component of our long-term profitability.

And their PDFSimpli business (good for 20% of revenues last year) is also on the basis of subscriptions. So, we have the main planks of a growth strategy:

Leverage the platform by adding new products and segments

Increase repeat/subscription sales

Offline sales

International sales

We have already seen how Rex MD scaled up in less than a year, and there is more coming (Q2CC):

Rex MD will solidify its presence as a Men's Telehealth brand by launching up to six additional core men's health telemedicine offers. SOS Rx will transition from beyond the disasters space to everything from allergy, travel related prophylactic prescription products and more.

Indeed, from the IR presentation:

The company has also launched a female equivalent of Rex MD, offering lifestyle telemedicine products and treatments for women. The company even plans to sell offline (10-K):

We intend to sell some or all of our OTC products in traditional retail stores in the U.S. and see retail as a growth opportunity.

There are also new products selling under their largest brand, Shapiro MD. See the last line here:

One of these new products is a laser cap, from the 10-K:

In March of 2020, the Company received FDA 510(K) clearance for the Shapiro MD Laser Hair Restoration Device.

And the offerings of their SOS Rx brand will also expand considerably (Q2CC):

SOS Rx will transition from beyond the disasters space to everything from allergy, travel related prophylactic prescription products and more.

With a $300B market for drugs dispensed by mail (in 2019, per the 10-K) and an acceleration in growth for telemedicine produced by the pandemic, the company seems well placed to benefit from the growth, and in fact, it is.

The company has been investing a lot in compliance, which, of course, is essential to gain the trust of consumers/patients, and they now have a network of licensed physicians which are writing over 400 prescriptions a day.

Core competence

There is something to be said for their business model; here is a description of the traditional model from the 10-K:

We believe the traditional model of visiting a doctor's office, receiving a physical prescription, visiting a neighborhood pharmacy, and returning to see a doctor for follow up care or prescription refills is inefficient, costly to patients, and discourages many patients from seeking much needed medical care.

Now, compare this with their business model for Rex MD, from the IR presentation:

That seems indeed considerably more convenient in numerous situations if the trust is there. You also see the first step, customer acquisition. While this is a medical company, it's likely that their main core capability simply lies here, in customer acquisition.

Organizing a few doctors and pharmacies to dispense Viagra sales online isn't rocket science. There are people doing that from their basements. It's getting the customers to your website, rather than a host of others (many of them rather questionable as they skip the consultation part) is something else. Indeed, here is the 10-K (our emphasis):

We have built a platform that allows us to efficiently launch telehealth and wellness product lines wherever we determine there is a market need. Our platform is supported by a driven team of digital marketing and branding experts, data analysts, designers, and engineers focused on building enduring brands.

Being good at digital marketing and branding allows you to do stuff like this (Q2CC):

Our telemedicine enables a blue ocean market strategy, allowing us to quickly target untapped opportunities in the space. So what does this mean for our current Telehealth brand. Rex MD, it means expanding beyond just erectile dysfunction medications and solidifying its presence as a leading Men's Health brand.

Basically, their core capability is in online marketing and branding.

Veritas MD

Another important plank in the business model is their telemedicine platform, from the 10-K:

Beginning in 2019, we have made significant investments in our telemedicine technology platform which is the backbone of our physician network, pharmacy provider, CRM software, and third-party advertising platforms. This platform facilitates patient consultations, virtual prescriptions, fulfillment, and follow-up consultations.

However, the company has been rolling out its new platform, Veritas MD since May this year:

It integrates with the company's existing telemedicine system that includes a 50-state physician network, a leading online pharmacy, and a professional in-house performance marketing team that is driving strong growth in online sales. Conversion Labs launched its telemedicine business last year using a combination of internal and third-party technology. Now with the acquisition and integration of new, state-of-the-art telemedicine technology that forms the foundation of Veritas MD, Conversion Labs now owns a world-class telemedicine platform that transforms the scalability and agility of the business.

The roll-out will be completed next month, from the IR presentation:

We have to admit that it's not entirely clear to us what functionality the new Veritas MD platform adds, but they keep stressing that it's highly synergistic with their existing platform and has enabled them to have a vertically integrated infrastructure.

That clearly suggests added functionality, rather than a more robust and/or more efficient platform. One new element seems to be e-prescription (Q2CC):

This integration is virtually complete and we are now just awaiting Sure Strip to approve its e-prescription functionality

But weren't they doing that already? Another one is facilitating the rollout of new brands (Q2CC):

Next step I'm very excited about the launch of Veritas MD, it will enable the streamline rollout of exciting new Telehealth products and brands, and particularly one we call Nava.

Nava, their newest brand, hasn't been revealed yet, but they managed to roll out brands with their existing platform, although we guess the Veritas platform makes this more easy and smooth.

Here are some more bits of info on Veritas, from the Q2CCL

the technology and the platform that we have is really very kind of customer, patient acquisition centric. Which overtime enables us to scale the business very rapidly. But I think it is our focus on customer and patient acquisitions that really defines Conversion Labs... Really the core things is just personalizing the process, the sales funnels for various users who are targeting. And it really falls in line with using that data at scale to really be able to heavily remarket customers through SMS, email, call centers to ultimately across testing patients. And then the other side of that is retention focused such as bringing customer in and then being able to cross sell them on to other RX medications or TC-products that is really the two core focus is.

This again stresses what we've been saying about their online marketing core competence above. The company didn't develop Veritas, a very big telehealth company did, but Conversion Labs has exclusive rights for the US and non-exclusive rights for the rest of the world and bought these for $200K in cash and some options.

They can also customize the platform as they see fit, and they have already added some stuff.

Q2 results

Revenue was $7.87M +237%

Gross profit was $6.9M +238%

Operating expenses were $10.1M +248%

Adjusted-EBITDA was -$2.6M

Net loss was $3.4M (EPS of -$0.06)

Sales seem to accelerate further as July sales were up 300%+ y/y implying a yearly run rate of $43.2M, ahead of the company's FY2020 guidance of $40M.

The subscription sales are growing even faster than revenue (Q2CC):

The most exciting aspect of our growth in July was the growth of our recurring revenue from rebuilt subscription which increased more than 360% to 1.2 million. As the percentage of our revenue from subscription continue to grow our profit margin also grows dramatically.

And there is a more recent update:

Subscriptions to these products increased the company's annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR) to $17.2 million by the end of August, which was up by $14.0 million or 437% compared to August of last year. The month-to-month increase from July had jumped by a record $2.4 million.

Overall August revenue was $3.7M, a rise of 267% versus August 2019. Even their non-core majority owned business PDFSimpli is doing extremely well, as can be seen in the table above. Here is management (Q2CC):

While not part of our core Telehealth business PDF Simpli's unit economics are incredible and it has experienced a massive acceleration growth since the start of the year. Based on its growth trajectory in recent months we believe we can aggressively scale this business over the next 12-months to reach at least the $10 million annual run rate or greater.

Since this is a subscription-based business, this further solidifies the financial position of the company.

Guidance

Management is sticking with their guidance of $40M+ revenue this year. When prodded by a question on the CC, they noted that $75M-$100M would be possible next year.

And indeed on October 12, management pre-announced Q3 figures:

Revenues of $11.2M, up 254% y/y and 23% sequentially.

In September, revenues came in at roughly $3.9M (+258% y/y).

ARR from subscriptions increased 13% to $19.3M in September (up 458% y/y).

In September, the annualized run rate reached $46.8M, which is quite an expansion, considering that the company produced $12.5M in revenues for the whole of last year.

Several things of note:

Growth continues unabated, and subscription revenues are growing even faster.

Nothing about cost.

The share price reacted very negatively.

The latter is not necessarily the result of the figures. These could hardly have been disappointing. The company seems well on its way to produce $40M+ of revenues this year, and the goal for next year is $75M-$100M. If they continue to grow like this, that should be well within the realms of the possible.

We assume that, with growth so blistering, it is attracting shorters which have been enabled by its recent up-listing to the Nasdaq and its 1:5 reverse split (to enable the Nasdaq listing). Management clearly imagined this differently, given their comment on the PR:

These benefits will be timely, as we expect to soon announce a number of new telemedicine products that will leverage our strong customer growth and the vast market opportunities that continue to emerge in telehealth

On the other hand, the stock has been rather volatile. This could simply be another iteration of that.

Margins

Combining a telehealth sales platform with a subscription software business produces very nice gross margins of around 75%. There is yet little in the form of operational leverage visible, but that's not necessarily a red flag as the company is still growing the business and not focused on quarterly profits.

Cash

Generally, the company isn't losing lots of cash, but there is a bit of a dip in Q2. Operational cash was a negative $1.1M in H1, with $338K of this coming from an increase accounts receivable, but the much bigger net loss ($6.0M in H1 2020 versus $1.7M in H1 2019) is the main element.

While not alarming in itself, the company had very little cash left at the end of Q2, just $336K, which is why they accepted $3.5M from strategic investors in a private placement after the quarter closed. With that bolstered capital position, they also applied for a Nasdaq listing.

That's quite a bit of dilution, and there is more to come:

1.255M in options

1.4M in warrants

So, fully diluted, there are nearly 17M shares.

Valuation

With the company's guided $40M in FY2020 revenue and 17M shares (fully diluted) and hence an EV of $95M, we find the EV/S multiple pretty modest at under 2.5x. It makes a big difference if you take the past four quarters in revenue ($20.5M) as in the graph or FY2020 ($40M).

For the same reason next year's revenue could be $75M-$100M, according to management, if this materializes, the EV/S multiple just above 1 is way too low.

Conclusion

There is a lot to like here. The company seems to be able to set up whole new segments and market these, producing triple-digit revenue growth. Even their legacy software subscription business is growing very fast. They're also able to add new products to existing segments.

The growth in subscription revenue is even faster, reducing customer acquisition cost. All this leverages the existing platform, so we gather that operational leverage will kick in at some point, although that point doesn't yet appear in sight.

Compared to the opportunities ahead, the shares are actually rather modestly valued.

