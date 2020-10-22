How To Approach Earnings Season

Focus less on whether or not companies beat estimates. More important is whether they can continue delivering the performance that led you to invest in the first place.

Time To Do The Homework

I don't always follow Jim Cramer's advice but I do when it comes to Buy and Homework (Image Source)

Quarterly earnings season is here again, with the big banks kicking off the schedule last week. Investors who are trying to outperform an index and don't want to pay fees to a manager should be prepared to put in some work of their own. For me, this means reading the earnings release of each company owned and listening to or reading the earnings calls. Even as a long-term investor with a bias toward buy-and-hold, this quarterly review schedule is minimum due diligence to validate my investment thesis. Personally, I read each earnings release fully and listen to the calls as time permits. If I don't listen to the call, I make time to read the transcript. This can save a little time, as you can often skip introductory remarks that restate the written release. Still, that adds up to about 1.5 hours per position per quarter spent on this work. For my 23 common stock positions and 2 preferreds where I don't also hold the common, that means nearly one equivalent full 40-hour work week per quarter. This time commitment is manageable for me as a retiree without a full time job schedule. For those without that amount of time available, I would suggest holding fewer positions (but enough to be diversified) or using index funds to add diversification.

To keep up with the schedule, I create a spreadsheet each quarter with the earnings release date and time along with the analysts' high, low, and consensus estimates for the quarter. I then fill in the actuals and how the stock moved on the trading day following the release. Here is a completed example from last quarter:

The main benefit of this practice is the reminder to follow the schedule and read the releases. It turns out that the reported EPS numbers themselves are not particularly useful, even as an indicator of short-term stock moves which are not of much concern to me anyway. Only 5 of the 25 companies in the table missed the consensus estimate, which is a typical result. All this reveals is that companies will sandbag their outlooks and most analysts will err on the conservative side as well. Additionally, the table shows that 14 of the 25 positions traded up in the day following the earnings release and 11 traded down. This is also typical, with most quarters resulting in around half the positions up and half down immediately after earnings. There is also little correlation between the magnitude and direction of the earnings surprise and the short-term stock performance. Further, the short-term reaction to earnings is no predictor of how the stock will do subsequently. For example, note that BP (BP) and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) missed estimates but still traded up strongly following the release before resuming their poor price performance. While I am not a short-term trader, these results would convince me not to trade around earnings even if I was one.

You're The Boss

Image Source

A more productive approach to earnings season is to treat your stocks as employees with their earnings reports as their regular performance review. Just as you might build a team of employees with different skills and experience levels, your stock portfolio might be similar. There could be some new hires with a lot of potential (high growth stocks), some ambitious star performers who deliver more year after year (core dividend growth stocks), and some mature performers late in their careers that provide steady but reliable performance (high income stocks). You can see how I classified my portfolio in a prior article, "A Balanced Approach To Income."

Just as a well-performing sustainable team needs employees at different stages of their career, a portfolio of stocks with different growth profiles can perform well in different market environments. The style diversification of such a portfolio reduces the need for market timing and frequent trading. You wouldn't fire an experienced, consistent performer just because they are not beating expectations every quarter. You would probably also give underperformers a chance to improve before letting them go. Hiring a replacement takes time and effort and carries the risk of replacing one suboptimal hiring decision with another. Forced ranking of employees with removal of the bottom tier was once a popular practice, but the most famous companies to use it such as GE (GE) and Enron met with poor results. It is not a practice I would use for portfolio management either. My philosophy is similar to what Warren Buffett expressed in point 11 of the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owner's manual about avoiding "gin rummy behavior" (discard your least promising business at each turn). Buffett later clarified that he was talking about fully-owned companies and not stock positions. Nevertheless, missing the quarter can be overlooked if a company's overall strategy is still valid and their long-term earnings power is intact.

So, if I am de-emphasizing quarterly performance, what is the point of paying attention to quarterly earnings reports? First, it allows you to build your own macro view from the bottom up using the many micro observations of different companies. We regularly hear all kinds of discussion on macro trends, sometimes from people with an agenda to push. One example is the end of oil & gas and rise of electric vehicles. Others anticipate permanent changes from the COVID-19 pandemic such as increased working from home and reduction in travel. Individual companies can confirm or refute these theses with their actual results and forward outlooks. Second, you can judge how well each company's strategy aligns with their market view. Some companies are able to move quickly in response to changing conditions while others may find themselves poorly positioned or slow to react. Going back to my employee analogy, you can keep short-term underperformers, but you have to cut the ones whose skills don't match those needed to succeed in the future.

What I'm Looking For In Different Industries

With long-term performance in mind, here is what I will be looking for from some of my companies in terms of their industry outlook and how their strategy is aligned:

Financials

We know net interest margins are going to be low. We also know loan loss reserves are high after the big provisions taken in 2Q. How these evolve into actual charge-offs, especially once forbearance programs end, will be critical. Banks will also need to diversify to add income sources not as dependent on the yield curve. For Morgan Stanley (MS) which reported last week, this meant buying asset gatherers such as E-Trade (ETFC) and Eaton Vance (EV). For credit card companies like Synchrony Financial (SYF) which I own, I will be interested in how they are using technology to make contactless payments easier and to mine data to better analyze credit risk. This will be enabled by companies like Visa (V), another position of mine. (Visa is classified as a Technology company rather than a financial.)

Health Care

Pharma stocks are mostly about the pipeline, which is highly company-specific. Still, one larger concern is how well companies bounced back from hospital restrictions on non-COVID activity imposed during the pandemic. This is notable in a company like AbbVie (ABBV) which saw a drop-off in aesthetic products deemed non-essential like Botox recently acquired in the Allergan deal. For equipment companies like Thermo Fisher (TMO), I will be paying attention to how long the demand is expected to last for COVID-related testing and whether the experience gained in that field can be applied to other diagnostic tools. I will also be looking at Thermo's growth in the contract manufacturing area, especially for COVID vaccines and therapeutics.

Industrials

I will be looking for signs of life in the aviation industry from companies in the supply chain like Eaton (ETN) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX). I will be listening to Carrier (CARR) to hear if HVAC upgrades to improve air circulation and filtration - an investible trend post-COVID. These companies can also tell us how the recovery from the pandemic is proceeding in different geographic regions.

Consumer Stocks (Discretionary and Staples)

These companies will tell us if the "stay-at-home" trade is just temporary or if the consumer may change their behavior permanently. For example, PepsiCo (PEP) which already reported stated that they are increasing investment in the Quaker division to retain the sales gains they got from increased breakfast at home. Home Depot (HD) believes that once consumers tried gardening and DIY home improvement during the pandemic, they might devote an increased share of their discretionary spend to it in the future. These trends could turn slow-growing companies into faster growing ones, helping justify the high multiples at which they trade currently.

Technology

As I have mentioned in other articles, I am very underweight the high growth mega caps that have driven the market indexes this year. So, maybe look to someone else to get a more complete picture of the tech sector. Nevertheless, I will be listening to Qualcomm (QCOM) to understand how fast the phone upgrade cycle is moving now that 5G models are rolling out. I am also interested in Internet of Things (IoT) growth and when it can begin moving the needle on Qualcomm's earnings.

In terms of adapting to new trends as I discussed above, I will be watching Cisco Systems (CSCO). Demand for Cisco's legacy routers and switches was low pre-pandemic and has really underperformed since, compared to other tech companies that kept growing. Other software-based products like Security are growing faster but remain a small part of the company's sales. Cisco will remain subject to cyclical fluctuations unless it diversifies further.

Energy and Materials

I don't think anyone, including the companies themselves, has a good handle on commodity supply/demand balance and resulting prices. Nevertheless, "lower for longer" was a popular thesis even before the pandemic. With that in mind, I will focus on capital preservation, meaning free cash flow, debt reduction, avoiding low-return capex, and covering the dividend.

As to the fossil fuels vs. EV debate I mentioned earlier, I will be watching Albemarle (ALB) for a realistic view of lithium demand growth for EVs and other energy storage projects. Companies like BP have an aggressive agenda to deliver green energy but actual demand for it may not grow as fast.

Conclusion

Paying attention to quarterly earnings results can be a useful activity even if you are a long-term investor and not a frequent trader. Evaluate your portfolio as a good boss would evaluate the performance of his or her employees. Recognize that not every position has the same growth objectives. Be understanding of short-term underperformance but tough when a company's strategy no longer fits the market environment. Rather than focus on EPS beats, listen to what the company says about the outlook for its industry and decide if the strategy is aligned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL SECURITIES LISTED IN THE FIRST TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.