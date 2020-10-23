Trying To Understand This Weird Economic Recovery

Further, we've definitely got a change in what we can do and how as well as in just a recession.

We have a decent enough basic structure to use as a logical base but there are definitely things we still don't know in any detail.

We've clearly never been here before - no one has ever tried to lock down an economy then restart it again. We thus don't know how it all works, we're hoping.

Back to basics

Sometimes we have to go back to basics to figure out what's going on. Or, more likely, what might be going on. What is actually happening in an economy is something we only really know well after the event and even then not in any great detail. That's just how it goes trying to measure anything as complex and chaotic as a modern economy.

But the basics here. We know that there is still a substantial number of unemployed people out there. A weekly headline unemployment rate of 6.6% just doesn't feel right and it isn't. That doesn't include most of those on extended unemployment insurance, those who have left the labour market, the self-employed getting the PUC aid for that sector and so on.

On the other hand we expect GDP to get back to something close to normal:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2020 is 35.2 percent on October 16, unchanged from October 9 after rounding.

We had a 30% and a bit drop in Q2, a 35% rise gets us very close to being back where we were.

So, it's all over, right? Or, if unemployment is still high (a reasonable guess right now is to use the wider, U-6 measure, of something more than 12%) then it isn't all over. Or, to be fair about it, what the heck is happening?

The importance of this is that in politics they're making a big thing of more stimulus. In economic terms I don't think this will make much difference. Either way, more stimulus or not. In anything except the very short term of the period of an announcement itself it is economics that matters more than politics. The conclusion from this is that we as investors don't have to worry ourselves about the political battle over more stimulus or not.

The effect of this is that we can ignore the political swings of that stimulus battle. They're not going to be important influences upon the prices we face. We don't have to chase the discussion even, it's just not important to us.

Perhaps more importantly, we don't have to worry about a market fall if the stimulus doesn't appear.

Retail sales

If we look at retail sales then the whole thing is over.

(Retail sales from FRED)

Retail sales are higher than they were, we're back!

Or, we can read this as the stimulus boosted household incomes - which it did, incomes actually rose in the recession - and much of that was saved in the form of debt paydown. Now that lockdown is largely over we can go out and spend and that's the recovery there.

We can then stop and say, well, once that extra money is gone then we'll have a slump again. We can also say that, well, the whole point is to make sure that consumer confidence doesn't collapse and we've done that. So, that confidence is back and nothing more is needed. It's really your choice there. I tend to the second explanation. The stimulus idea is to boost confidence, not incomes as such and the job has been done.

But industry

We can also look at another sector and think that we're nowhere near to being recovered.

(Industrial production from FRED)

Industrial production is manufacturing plus energy and mining. That very last straight line/drop bit is because the weather has been mild and so less energy is required. I know, weird that we have to spend less on energy and that is recorded as us being poorer, a lower GDP, but that's the way it works.

We're clearly not back, we're at least 10% behind, right?

Well, yes and no

We generally have an excessive opinion of the importance of manufacturing and industrial production. Manufacturing alone is only around 10% of GDP. Industrial production is higher, sure, but not that much. So, being 10% behind in this specific sector only feeds through into being 1%, perhaps 1.5%, behind in total GDP. And being 1.5% behind we'd probably, given the depth of this recent recession, call recovery.

Retail sales, on the other hand, are about half of consumer demand and consumer demand is in turn about 70% of GDP. So, retail sales are 35% -ish of GDP. So that being back to, even above, where we were in February is a much greater part of GDP than anything industry is going to provide.

Just for those who don't know, GDP is all production, or all consumption, or all incomes, any one of the three being equal to either of the other two. Incomes equal production equal consumption. So, yes, we can compare retail sales and industry in this manner.

So, we can say that a part of the economy is back better than normal, another isn't. It's the smaller part which isn't, the larger which is. Which is how we get to the idea that the Atlanta Fed isn't horribly out of line predicting GDP to bounce back to roughly - but still slightly behind - where we started from.

To explain unemployment

Which leaves us still having to explain unemployment. We have more unemployment than we would expect from such a small reduction in GDP. Why is that?

Well, largely because the sectors significantly affected - restaurants, bars, bricks and mortar retail and so on - are the low productivity areas of the economy. We use more labour to produce each unit of GDP there than we do in other areas of the economy. If they're selectively hit - they are, social distancing and all that - then we would expect and have got more unemployment than we would expect from the total effect.

But we're investors

Sure, and isn't it lovely to be able to build a model to understand the world. Yet we're investors here and we're interested in what is going to happen to prices in investment markets. Which is why the heading above of back to basics - sometimes we do have to go back to taking those baby steps in order to build a useful model of the world around us. It's only when we've built our model to explain what's happening that we can start to make predictions.

The big political issue in the economy at present is whether there's going to be another round of stimulus or not. Nothing else really matters for the next few weeks. The Federal Reserve definitely isn't going to change policy anytime soon. We've also got events to trouble us - maybe the Covid resurgence will become truly dangerous again and so on. And the election, whichever way it goes, has implications for our investment stance. But the immediate policy thing is more stimulus or not?

The answer from our model being that it doesn't matter. Stimulus would go to households and they, from those retail figures, are doing just fine right now. So, not getting it wouldn't make any difference. Getting it would, in my opinion at least, just lead to a rise in the savings rate. So it's not important in that macroeconomic sense.

Industry, manufacturing, well, that's a lot more export-orientated than we might think. A rise in production there depends more on what happens in other countries than on whether there's more stimulus. So, again, stimulus or not doesn't really matter.

Which is our answer here

Yes, there are recessions where straight Keynesian demand stimulus is the answer. We could - should - even say that this was true of this one 6 months back. But it's not true of what we've got now. The work needed to be done by stimulus has been done. More won't finish the job - and importantly, the absence won't leave the job undone.

Whether or not Congress passes more stimulus, whose plan, blue or red, simply doesn't matter. Not to us as investors at least.

My view

I have long been of the view, as I've been saying, that the stimulus that was done did its job. It raised consumer confidence sufficiently that the recovery is now self-sustaining. Further, that the bounceback would get us roughly back to, close to, where we started from. I'm not seeing anything to contradict this as yet.

The investor view

We can put aside the idea that a lack of further stimulus will be a problem to the greater economy. To the extent that everyone else in the market agrees with us - and the above analysis is not unusual - then more stimulus or not is not going to be a major mover of market prices. Stimulus won't solve any current problem, less of it won't leave any major problem unsolved. We can thus all be absolutely fascinated in the discussion as politics but as investors it's no big thing.

The big political battle - okay subservient to the election itself - currently seems to be whether there should be more stimulus and if so how large should it be?

As investors we don't need to worry about that. The absence of stimulus isn't going to crash markets and its enactment wouldn't raise them much either.

