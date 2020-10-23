One Terrible Mortgage REIT Suffered Enough

Summary

We’re highlighting Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp., a very rare entry in our columns. We’re highlighting it because shares are in the neutral range.

Shares are getting much closer to the target buy range, and are now quite far from our prior Sell ratings.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

In this series, we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.