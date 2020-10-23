Being chartists, we believe that all fundamentals (whether they be positive or negative) have already been embedded in the technical chart. In relation to Chevron (CVX), for example, we believe that the ramifications of its projects, its breakeven price, its cash flows, balance sheet and liquidity have all been digested by the share price. In essence, we believe that the technicals are indeed the culmination or the result of Chevron's fundamentals.

Therefore, if we go to the long-term chart, we can see that shares had an awful March this year but then recovered sharply before rolling over again in June. Price at present is hovering just above the $71 level.

What definitely piques our interest is how low the MACD indicator is at present. What makes this indicator so useful is that it is the combination of momentum (oscillator) as well as trend (moving average). The further away the indicator is from the “0.0” line, the more oversold shares are. In fact, this is the most oversold Chevron shares have been for more than two decades. The best long-term buying signals are when we witness a crossover of the moving averages (which we do not have yet) along with ultra-oversold conditions (which we have).

Long-term charts are excellent tools to have in one's trading and investment arsenal as decades of info can be compressed into one graphic. However, if indeed CVX finally rallies out of these oversold conditions, it may still take up to 9 months before we can confirm a crossover on the MACD moving averages.

Therefore, when trying to predict direction, we like to look at the respective dividend to see how its key metrics have been trending over the past while. Chevron, for example, pays out a 7%+ annual dividend yield at present. Let's see if this yield is sustainable as this research can give us some insights on where we believe shares may be headed over the next 12 months or so.

With respect to growth, Chevron has been doing quite well. Its 1-year growth rate of 7.9% surpasses both its 3-year growth rate (3.53%) as well as its 5-year growth rate (2.49%). Growth is important because it fosters confidence concerning future growth and protects purchasing power.

To see if increases can continue, we go to the cash flow statement. Over the past four quarters, Chevron generated $5.47 billion in free cash flow which was not enough to cover the dividend payments of $9.261 billion in this period. Over the past four quarters, however, CVX generated $18.276 in operating cash flow, of which $12.8 billion was used for capex investment. Suffice it to say, the company has been using debt to a certain extent to finance the dividend over the past four quarters. This is the first time since 2016 that CVX has issued more debt than it has paid off over a 12-month period. $7.78 billion of cash remained on the balance sheet after the recent second quarter.

The balance sheet is where Chevron has a considerable advantage over its peers. At the end of the most recent quarter, CVX reported $134 billion of shareholder equity and just over $89 billion of liabilities (of which $30 billion is long-term debt). Interest payments on these levels of debt will be highlighted due to Chevron's near-term lack of profitability, but we expect a strong rebound in earnings next year due to Chevron's strong fundamentals as well as sustained dollar weakness.

Furthermore, if we were to add back in the treasury stock ($46+ billion) to the current equity, we would get a book value of over $180 billion (which is almost $100 billion north of all the company's outstanding debts). Remember treasury stock is stock which the company has bought back but has yet to retire. Investors who believe Chevron may suffer from cash flow issues only need to look at how this line item has remained elevated over the past five years. In fact, treasury stock has risen by almost $4 billion in this time frame whereas revenues have declined by almost 7% on average per year.

Therefore, to sum up, we do not see any issues with the dividend at present because CVX definitely has the financials to keep on supporting the pay-out if needs be. Long-term, we remain bullish on CVX although we are waiting for a bullish trend to develop. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.