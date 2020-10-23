Evolution Gaming Group AB (EVVTY) CEO Martin Carlesund on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Gaming Group AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Martin Carlesund - Chief Executive Officer

Jacob Kaplan - Chief Financial Officer

Martin Arnell - DNB Markets

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Oscar Erixon - Carnegie

Erik Moberg - ABG

Lars-Ola - Pareto Securities

Martin Carlesund; and the CFO, Jacob Kaplan.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to the presentation of Evolution's Interim Report for the third quarter 2020. My name is Martin Carlesund, I'm the CEO of Evolution. With me, I also have our CFO, Jacob Kaplan. First, I hope you all noticed the beautiful studio on the first and new presentation slide, it's from our studio in Tbilisi.

I will start off the presentation with the quarterly highlights and achievements and give some comments on our new fantastic title that we have released. Jacob will then go through the financials, and I will then conclude by providing some thoughts on the future, followed by Q&A session.

Next slide, please. I'm very proud to present the fantastic development of Evolution in the third quarter. It has been a quarter with high almost extreme operational activity and the fantastic result is the outcome of all the hard work performed by all our employees. Simply fantastic team without the effort, energy and willingness put down by the EVO team, we wouldn't have this development. The products we launched during the year include new unique titles like Crazy Time in the combination with the continued strong market development and a global demand have contributed to the very high growth rate 2020.

In the third quarter, revenue growth was 48% compared to the same quarter last year. We still face challenges due to COVID, and while we are slowly increasing the number of tables, we are still not fully back on the number of tables we operated pre-COVID. Everyone in Evolution starts to make Evolution better every day, and the last quarter was no different, but it was very intense. We launched new nothing, but fantastic games, finished construction of two new studios, one in Pennsylvania and one in Lithuania. Both new studios are now live, and I very much look forward to see the full potential of both as we move forward.

The loss of Pennsylvania yesterday was clearly over our expectations, but it's, of course, early and too early to draw any conclusions. At the same time, we are now in the initial stages of three new additional studios where one of them will be in Michigan. The continued very high global demand for our products creates the high volume increase in our network and that in combination with our constant pursuit of cost efficiency has resulted in the great result this quarter.

Altogether, we reached an EBITDA over EUR90 million and an EBITDA margin in the quarter of almost 65%. Fantastic numbers, and I'm very pleased with our financial performance. As I said many times before, everything we do is about one thing, to extend the gap to competition and strengthen our market leadership. I think that we are the word Live Casino Supplier of the Year once again is a proof of that we really are extending the gap to competition and to strengthening our position. Every day, every year, all the time, one focus to be better every single day.

Next slide please. The acquisition of NetEnt is coming closer every day, and since the announcement of our offer, we have worked hard to make all the necessary preparations. As we have stated before, the offer is conditional upon the receipt of necessary approvals from the relevant competition authorities among others, the Malta Competition Authorities, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, the CMA, as well as the competition authorities in Curacao. I'm happy to tell both that Malta Competition Authority and the Competition Authority in Curacao have announced their approval of Evolution's acquisition of NetEnt. The process at the CMA is still ongoing, following customer pre-notification discussions with the authority, the CMA's formal procedure was initiated on 22nd of September 2020.

CMA process continues up to the 16th of November 2020. As a result of the timing for the CMA, all the CMA process, the acceptance for the offer has been extended up to and including the 20th of November 2020. Other than the extension of the acceptance period, the terms and condition of offer remain unchanged. Overall, we are moving forward well according to the initial plans. I very much look forward to the product closure and see great potential in the combined company and what we can achieve in the future.

Next slide, please. Bet spots, as you by now know, it's a good indicator of activity in our network. In the third quarter, number of bet spots from the end users amounted to near 13 billion compared to 5.8 billion same period last year, which is the growth by 122%. In the second quarter, we experienced a strong increase in volume and this increase of bet spots have now -- have not faded -- not faded during the third quarter, instead, we have seen growth in bet spots from the second quarter with 9%. This is partly due to that we in the second quarter so many new players being introduced to Live Casino, which also have given positive effects on the third quarter. But the more significant explanation is that the effect of our increasing range of game shows prices generated an high volume of smaller bets. The successful launch of Mega Ball in the second quarter and then even a more successful launch of Crazy Time in the third quarter have found completely new players and increased our total market.

Next slide, please. The staff and the recruitment of staff is absolutely crucial to our success. Much of the greatness of Evolution is that we have managed to recruit the best talent in our market. But due to the current situation with us operating fewer tables and full-time equivalents, FTEs are lower in the quarter compared to before pandemic. However, as you can see, we are scaling back up in all locations and we're already 1,000 more full-time employees than in July. I expect this increase of employees we saw this quarter to continue through the rest of the year. We'll see a very high demand for tables -- we see a very high demand for tables and we'll continue to grow with our clients as fast as possible during the remaining part of the year.

Next slide, please. This slide shows the breakdown of revenue by geographic region. The Nordic is stable all day, our smallest contribution about 4% of total revenues. Growth has decreased since the same quarter last year and thus revenue is five times lower this year. UK is down compared to the second quarter partly because the UK market is slower overall right now. The year-on-year comparison is negatively affected by lower fixed fees as UK companies have moved their billing address to other countries in Europe. Rest of Europe continues to develop well and constitutes about 47% of revenues. The growth rate year-on-year amounts to 41%.

As you have seen during the past year, Asia and North America are growing quickly, year-on-year growth amounts of 161% [ph] and 61% [ph] respectively. We see good potential in both these markets and expect a continued high growth rate going forward, partly due to that we are still a small player in Asia and also the recent regulatory movements in US. These factors that increased the potential in these markets.

Other including South America, Africa and remaining part of the world showed good growth of 63%. Revenues from regulated markets shows a growth of 12% and constitute 32% of revenues. The decrease in the share of revenue from regulated markets is partly due to that we have operated fewer dedicated tables in the quarter because of the pandemic. A large part of our table fees are in the regulated markets category and due to fewer tables in operations, those fees are lower in Q3 and it also reduced the percentage share of revenue from regulated markets in the quarter.

I would also like to give a few short comments on the developments in Germany. Germany is on its way to be the next regulated market in Europe. As of July 2021, online casino games, as well as other games will become regulated. However, until July 2021, the transition period will take place and several operators will stop operating Live Casino. We expect this to have a negative effect on our revenue during the transition to quantify the impact on our revenue system at this time, but an indication is that the German market is around 5% to 10% of our revenues. Important to emphasize is that the move towards regulation in Germany is positive for Evolution, always there will be a notch in the revenue curve during the limited starting [ph] time. In the long run, we expect the German players to return and Live Casino licenses are awarded in July. Regulation of Germany is positive.

Next slide, please. New game releases. What a fantastic year 2020 have been for products and innovation. This year we have so far launched 11 new games in all areas, new features, twists on traditional table games, new RNG games and new game shows like Mega Ball and Crazy Time. Crazy Time has been far our most successful launch is MONOPOLY about a year ago. This general roll-out, 1st of July, Crazy Time has exhibited higher traction and the players are certainly embracing it.

Evolution is a testing range and game show style games are continuously gaining more and more attention from the wider audience or players even though the traditional table games still continues to be our biggest category. Our last game launched for this year will be Craps, and the first player will be rolling the dice in Craps within a couple of weeks. All-in-all, we continue to widen the gap to competition, innovation and the best games will always drive Evolution.

New -- next slide, please. In addition to the product development, we are continuing to invest for the future in the form of new studios. We continue to stay focused on further strengthening our North American footprint. We have expanded the capacity in New Jersey to meet the growing demand to be able to serve more customers. However, I'm immensely proud to be able to reveal that Evolution has taken the next step in US that we have launched our new studio in Pennsylvania. The construction of the studio in Pennsylvania had many hurdles because of COVID situation, but we pushed through and now we are live.

Next step for Evolution in US would be a new studio in Michigan, which would be the next regulated market in the US for online casino. We're just starting construction and we look forward to go live as soon as possible. We have great expectation for our studios in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the coming one in Michigan. In order to answer up to the high demand of our games in primarily, Europe and Asia, I'm also happy to announce that we are live with an English speaking studio, Kaunas in Lithuania. This studio is a medium-sized studio and has been both the fastest and most efficient thing we have ever done. At the same time, we're already now in the initial stage of two additional studios to continue to enter for the coming months. For every new studio that we build or expand, we gain new know-how and experience that can be used in the next project. And that is why the last studio would be at least the best one ever, always pushing the boundaries.

Next slide, please. A small, but big change just off in the third quarter, and this is that we have updated our corporate logo and brand to Evolution. You can now find us on evolution.com. The new branding better reflects the diversity of our operations creating the world's best gaming experience in our number -- is our number one mission and continuous [ph] Evolution is our core. We simply feel great about the new logo. It's very beautiful. We love our new email addresses as evolution.com. It makes a difference and some fancy things are not more complicated than that. It makes all of us ever so proud of Evolution making us want to make the things better today than we were yesterday.

I'll now hand over to Jacob, and we'll take questions after that. So, next slide.

Jacob Kaplan

Thank you, Martin, and good morning to all of you listening. Let's take a closer look at our financial development during the period. I'm on slide number 10, I guess. I'll start with revenue, the blue bars in the chart. The strong top-line trend we've seen all through this year continues in the third quarter. Year-to-date growth is 48% compared to the same period last year. As we discussed in our previous quarterly report back in July, the second quarter of this year was affected both positively and negatively by COVID. We estimated a slight net positive effect in the second quarter.

During the third quarter, we have seen sports betting gradually return, but some of the new players that found our games during the second quarter have supported growth also in the third quarter. At the same time, we've been able to increase table capacity and gradually open more tables. As you see in the slide, the growth trend goes back also through 2019. So while COVID did have some positive effects in second quarter, the underlying trend is unrelated to COVID. Other items supporting growth in the third quarter include the new game launches as Martin just mentioned Instant Roulette and, especially Crazy Time significant in this quarter. We also said last time we spoke that we expect the number of tables to be back to pre-COVID levels at the end of the year. This statement is still valid. That's a best guess today. The new studios Martin mentioned earlier will help offset the fact that the virus is still a factor and limits how we can operate in some of our studios.

Moving on to EBITDA, the grey bars in the chart also very strong in the quarter, EUR91 million, and an EBITDA margin all above 65%. We stated at the beginning of the year that we aim to increase margin 2020 compared to 2019. The reason for this statement is that we have proven the economies of scale in our operation and with increasing revenue we see we should be able to increase margin. In addition to this long-term trend, we also have a short-term effect on margins since we operate at less than full capacity in especially a number of Blackjack tables, while that leads to losing some players, many players of Brother [ph] games in the short-term and additional players on our scalable games have a high margin contribution.

For the final quarter of this year, we expect margins -- we expect to maintain the high margin level somewhere in the Q2, Q3 range. We will come back to an outlook for 2021 margins when we report the fourth quarter, by then we will also hopefully have completed the NetEnt transaction and we will be able to say something related to the Group as a whole.

Operator, let's go to the next slide, please. Let's take a closer look at the more detailed P&L for the period. Revenues for the three-month period July to September totaled EUR140 million, that's an increase to -- of 48% compared to the same period 2019, and for the first nine months of the year, revenue is EUR383 million, and as mentioned on the previous slide, also there a 48% increase from the corresponding period last year.

Moving down, personnel expenses totaled EUR31.5 million, it's about EUR2 million lower than the same period last year. This is due to the lower number of tables in operation. As mentioned earlier, we are scaling up number of tables and personnel cost is up a little more than EUR1 million from the second quarter, and as we increase tables and operating hours going forward, this item will continue to increase. Depreciation just over EUR7 million in the quarter, up 11% compared to the same period last year. And finally, other expenses, this includes consumable equipment, communication costs, consultants and royalty fees, the line amounts to EUR17.8 million, is up 41% from the same period last year. The main part of that increase is within royalties, which increases as we grow revenues.

Summing up, total operating expenses increased by EUR3.7 million, 7% year-on-year in the third quarter, slightly lower increase than normal, and this is mainly due to the lower personnel expenses in the quarter. Tax, EUR4.1 million in the quarter, tax rates 5%, where we've been. And all of this sums up to profit for the three-month period of EUR79.4 million, and for the nine months -- and for the first six -- sorry, for the first nine months of the year just over EUR204 million. So profit for the period January to September is up exactly 100% compared to the first nine months of 2019. All this equals EPS of EUR0.42 per share for the third quarter and for the rolling 12-month period EUR1.35 per share.

If we go to the next slide, please, operator. Before I hand back to Martin, a look at cash flow and financial position. And starting to the left in the slide, the chart shows development of capital expenditure. The grey part of the bars represent investments in tangible assets. This is mainly our studio construction, just over EUR7 million in the quarter. The main projects in the period are of course the studios in Kaunas and Pennsylvania that we talked about. We will continue to invest in both these studios during Q4, as well as in the Michigan studio. We're still evaluating sites for a second studio in Europe, adding more capacity to the network. We'll see how that develops, but we will continue to invest in studios to support future growth.

The blue part of the bar is investment in intangible assets. This is related to development of new games and features to the platform. It's just under EUR3 million in the quarter, more or less in line with previous quarters this year. So altogether, CapEx for the first nine months is a little over EUR25 million. This means we are in line with our guidance that CapEx for the year will be up a step from the EUR30 million of CapEx during 2019. So for the fourth quarter, we expect CapEx roughly in line with the third quarter. So we would be a little bit above EUR30 million, EUR40 million. In the middle of the slide, we look at operating cash flow, the strong results in the quarter reflected also here and the good cash conversion in the quarter over 80%. And to the far right in the slide, a look at balance sheet. We maintain a very strong financial position. No major updates since the previous quarter.

Operator, that was the end of my prepared remarks. Back to you, Martin for some closing words and we'll take few questions after that.

Martin?

Martin Carlesund

Thank you, Jacob. A few words to conclude this report presentation. I said on the first slide, everything we do is about one thing, to extend the gap to competition and strengthen our market leadership. This perpetual mission is the common thread in our studio expansion, as well as the product development, operational excellence and recruitment and more. I see some fantastic opportunity in the US market with states becoming more and more positive to regulating online casino. The launch of our studio in Pennsylvania is an important step for us, but now I look forward to the presentation when I can present the opening of Michigan for you.

For the other states, time will tell at what pace they will regulate, but when they do, Evolution will be there. Of course, for the fourth quarter, my top priority is to close the deal with NetEnt. This is a landmark deal, which will accelerate Evolution's move towards becoming the world leader on the online casino market. The combined product portfolio will include some of the world's most popular Live Casino and online slots and generate revenue upside through cross-selling and improve distribution via both companies' customer bases.

I'm coming towards the end of this presentation. It's a fantastic quarter. Revenue growth of close to 50%, and EBITDA margin near 65%. We are just in the beginning of Q4, and it has started well. I look forward to see what we can do this quarter. Ever so paranoid, ever so relentlessly seeking new ways on improving. Next time I speak to you, it will be 2021, and I look forward to tell you about the new state-of-art studios and roadmap of fantastic games that we will launch next year.

Thank you. Now, let's move to questions. Next slide, operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Martin Arnell of DNB Markets. Please go ahead.

Martin Arnell

Good morning, guys.

Jacob Kaplan

Good morning, Martin.

Martin Carlesund

Good morning.

Martin Arnell

So a couple of questions from me. Just to start with the Rest of World, where you have a really strong growth in Asia. Is that market share gains or just generally a very strong market. Can you elaborate a little bit on that growth, and also please help us understand what countries may explain the majority of the growth? Thanks.

Martin Carlesund

The market in Asia is huge. It's like -- it's a long country, it's just nothing, but a huge population. And we often refer to it like being 10 times [ph] bigger than Europe. It's very hard to get a fact on that, but somewhere around those figures. It's hard to tell if singular markets are going on loss, we are taking market share, but we're still a very small actor.

Martin Arnell

Okay. Are you planning studios in Asia in the medium-term or is that further out longer-term?

Martin Carlesund

We have no such plans. We're operating…

Jacob Kaplan

On the corporate loan.

Martin Arnell

Okay, thanks. On your studios, you opened Pennsylvania and Kaunas now. Are the construction completely ready or do you continue to build at the same time as you go live?

Martin Carlesund

We are continuously -- you can see it's like, we launched and we go into an expansion phase where we're in both studios will expand over the coming period. They are ready to serve the public and comes to expansion where we have to take this essentially every month.

Martin Arnell

Okay. And the capacity increase from Kaunas, I guess, it's a medium studio, right, so it's not double-digit capacity you're adding from that or?

Martin Carlesund

I would say, it's a medium, it's not as big as Riga and certainly, not as big as Tbilisi, but it's a significant studio.

Martin Arnell

Okay, thanks. And then we -- you have one more studio planned in Eastern Europe, right? For 2021, that's correct?

Martin Carlesund

One more studio planned for Europe, which we count on being coming live 2021, yes.

Martin Arnell

Okay. And then it's the Michigan project that you have started, right?

Martin Carlesund

And we have Michigan as well coming up where we are moving into construction phase and then we have an additional studio on top of that, which we haven't placed in the world yet, besides that I've stated that we want to build a studio in Asia.

Martin Arnell

Okay, thanks. And just final two questions. Germany, you mentioned it's 5% to 10% of Group and that you don't expect the effect, you expected limited effect near-term, how is that possible when it's 5% to 10% of the Group and what we're seeing?

Martin Carlesund

First of all, it's very positive that Germany regulates in the long-term, mid-term or long-term, it's a positive thing for Evolution, that's sort of good to remember. Then in this pre-regulation phase, the regulator of Germany is dependent on the operators that want license, abandon the market, but there might be others looking at it in a different way or acting differently, that's up to each operators, they want the license or not.

Martin Arnell

Okay. So is it fair to assume that you would lose half of your German exposure in the very near-term?

Jacob Kaplan

We haven't -- it's too early to say, we haven't really made an estimate. I think the 5% to 10% gives you kind of some ballpark number of the total that there will be. So I don't have a -- we don't have an estimate with that. It's ultimately going to be up to operator how they choose to act during this period of time.

Martin Arnell

Okay. And what have you seen so far with only a week or so into this new situation?

Jacob Kaplan

Yes, I mean, as you rightly say, it's very early still. [Indiscernible] any conclusions on this region. I mean, we look of course no more when we report the fourth quarter, then we'll be a few months into it.

Martin Arnell

Okay, but you already have some weeks to look at. So your statement today is based on that, I guess?

Jacob Kaplan

Yes, as we -- like we said, it's early days. We haven't, but yes, I mean, we are saying that it will be some form of negative effect, so that's clear.

Martin Arnell

Okay. And then finally, just on your game pipeline for next year, will you continue this focus in the Game Show category or you continue to focus in that, it seems like a very, very profitable area to be in, and how should we view your new game pipe and the mix of the different genres?

Martin Carlesund

We are in the creation of the roadmap for 2021 and even 2022 at the moment, and, of course, game shows will be part of that. There's a lot of exciting things happening, and I'm sure that once you get to -- time whenever it will be, we will [ph].

Martin Arnell

Thanks guys. That's all from me.

Martin Carlesund

Operator, there is some overhearing right now.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ed Young [ph] of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Ed Young

Hi, it's Ed Young from Morgan Stanley. Thank you.

Martin Carlesund

Hi, Ed.

Ed Young

First of all, can you talk a bit about the bet spots activity. I think most people are probably expecting that to fade quarter-on-quarter, it's obviously grown. Martin, you gave a little bit of color on that, but can you help sort of piece together, what are the elements of that is, is sort of reflection of the Game Show category i.e. what extent is that going to be sort of carrying forwards, Crazy Time, et cetera having its effect, and what extent is that sort of temporary measures like we saw from Q2 that could fade over time. This is interesting that the revenue growth has obviously held up very well, but hasn't accelerated like it has historically with the bet spots. So just trying to interpret what that means if you can give us any color?

Martin Carlesund

First, I would like to take a step back to Q1 and we're coming into Q2 and we're exiting Q1 with a very high growth rate, so we're coming into that. And then we stated that while activity increased in the network, but we also lost the number of dedicated tables, so we didn't maximize the revenue and so on during Q2. And when we summarized, when it comes to COVID, we said like, well, it's maybe not positive, but it's not really, really accelerated. Now when come into Q3, we continue to see that the players that were attracted by us and come to us during Q2, they stay on. So we see a good growth, but, of course, a little bit slower since there were a bump up during Q2.

Jacob Kaplan

I think…

Ed Young

Sorry.

Jacob Kaplan

In bet spots so, that it increases so much more than revenue, a big part of that is like you say, the Game Show category, which attracts more higher volume, but smaller-sized bets. So that's we've seen that all through the last year or so that bet spots have grown a bit faster than revenue. So and it's very high numbers these last two quarters, I agree on that, but that have the lower basis.

Ed Young

Okay, thank you. And then, a follow-up on the studios and you've already elaborated a little bit there? Well, you've obviously launched Lithuania ahead of schedule, Michigan to go one more in your opinion. You've told this, then you announced, I guess that is incremental, that, that extra studio. I appreciate you haven't said where in the world your place is. If you can talk a little bit about what kind of scale you expect that to be or what your considerations are at this point for sort of announcing that you want to go and/or what kind of timeline it might be on the way that Lithuania has probably come on again quicker than might have been expected when you first launched it. So just some commentary around that would be very useful?

Martin Carlesund

We have a very high demand right now. We need to cater for that and we are growing. So I foresee another European-based mid-sized studio coming up as soon as possible. That's the third one. And then Michigan, of course, as you know, and then one additional one which we have in place in the world, yes. So when I look for the -- into the future, we see three new studios coming up to cater for the demand that we experience.

Ed Young

Okay. And that final one you have in place there, do you have an idea of when that might be or what kind of size? Is there a chance, the Tbilisi kind of studio or Riga one or is it more like to be another kind of mid-sized one, I'm just trying to get an idea of the shape of what you're looking for?

Martin Carlesund

I would prefer to go into that discussion when we report in the Q4, as it's slightly too early, but it's coming.

Ed Young

Okay, thanks very much.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Oscar Erixon of Carnegie. Please go ahead.

Oscar Erixon

Thank you. Good morning, guys. A few questions from me. So, first of all, on Germany, had to ask, I mean, regulation expected now on July 1, 2021, and Live Casino licenses as well. Are you confident that it will come into force on 1st of July and that you will be able to receive licenses from that date?

Jacob Kaplan

We have no other information, but that's -- I mean, it's -- that's all down, but I don't really have much there to add.

Oscar Erixon

Got it. And another question there. I mean you expect limited impact. Can you say something about sort of the mix there going forward, do you expect new customers, new operators coming in or do you expect sort of existing customers that choose to be more compliant to support growth as customers, I mean, end users really seeking out Live Casino?

Martin Carlesund

I think there will be a lot of new customers that we will during this period sign up and that will get license, but presumably, also some old or existing customers will select to continue with live.

Oscar Erixon

Got it. And turning to the US, you mentioned in the report that you expect some more customers in the US ahead. How happy are you with your customer base in Pennsylvania so far? And if you could perhaps just mention a few words on sort of the next key markets as you see it in the US for you?

Martin Carlesund

I would say that I'm very happy with the customers that we have in Pennsylvania, also in New Jersey, and we are already on the move forward in Michigan and I'm also happy with that.

Jacob Kaplan

What was the second part of your question, states beyond the Michigan, did I understand the right or?

Oscar Erixon

No, I think that answered the question. But perhaps slightly longer-term sort of what markets, what's your key markets do you expect to go live within the next couple of years? In California, there's some talk of work perhaps for sports mainly, but perhaps a few words if you add it?

Martin Carlesund

If you ask me, I want to go live in California tomorrow, but it's a political process and we don't have really an insight more than what's published. So we will follow the flow. But the important thing is that even if it will take 10 years, we will be there. If it will take three months, we will be there. So we look forward to regulation what are the time span it will take.

Oscar Erixon

Got it. And if you compare sort of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, New Jersey being obviously a more developed Live Casino market. How does the mix between slots and table games compare, and do you expect to grow the table games market a lot in Pennsylvania ahead?

Martin Carlesund

It's a very good question, and I understand why you ask it and we are also interested in that. And we have said that the Pennsylvania market is bigger than New Jersey, of course, we see more potential in that. But it's a bit too early. The figures will be published and in a month you will know more. So I would like to come back to that.

Oscar Erixon

Got it. And a final question from me is on -- I mean, very, very impressive scalability this year, obviously, partly due to low capacity utilization, but also strong growth in Asia and for game shows. So, I mean, personnel costs should obviously increase next year. How should one view margins in 2021 compared to this year? Can you keep it up and sort of maintain the new level that you've reached in the past two quarters?

Jacob Kaplan

Well, we said for the final quarter of this year, we think that we will be able to maintain the -- it's a high level now in Q2 and Q3. It's a few points higher than what we have been before. So we think we will maintain this level for then -- this year. Then looking into 2021, we'll come back to that at the beginning of the year. And like we said during the prepared comments, hopefully, the Group will also be in a little bit different shape and we'll be able to say something for the whole Group at that stage.

Oscar Erixon

Got it. And just one…

Jacob Kaplan

It's like we said, I mean, we have the scalability in what we do. We see that it is -- as we grow revenues which was we're able to increase margins. It's -- that statement I think is still there.

Oscar Erixon

Got it. And just a quick follow-up there. I mean, you mentioned in report your hectic demand. And this year has been, I mean, actually it's declining number of tables. Do you expect sort of pent-up demand to mean that the number of tables will increase at a faster rate than a normal year such as 2019 for example?

Jacob Kaplan

It's hard to say what the normal year is. But yes, this year has been different in the sense -- with the COVID situation, we've had to close a lot of tables and we haven't been able to also reflect it in the studio construction, which also has been on hold or been lot slower during the process this year than what we've been able to do in the past. So I would say there is a pent-up demand. We also have Euros coming up next year, which is a big event for operators normally. So the outlook is good. We see still good demand, whether exactly the pace of that, yes, that's always hard to say, but for sure, there is a demand.

Oscar Erixon

Excellent. Thank you very much, guys.

Jacob Kaplan

Thanks, Oscar.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Karen Agarwal [ph] of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, it's Karen Agarwal [ph]. I've got three questions. Let me just run through them one at a time I think. Firstly, on Asia, you said you're pretty small there, there is a lot of other competition. Who are the major competitors? And I know you might not have named, but what the competition of that product like? We've seen in other parts of the B2B market that the competition can have much lower quality products, so perhaps where are you positioned in that market versus competition?

Martin Carlesund

I would say that, of course, I'll not truly object it, but we have the best product in the world. And also in the Asian markets, our product is disruptive. So the traction we have is based on the product as such. So it's like, there is demand for the best products. There are a lot of competitors in Asia, when it comes to Live, there are, I don't know, if it's 20 or 50, but there is a lot of them, all different shapes and forms, typical competitor could be Asia Gaming, which is a large one.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. Do you have product in local language there?

Martin Carlesund

We support some languages in the Asian region, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then on North America, I mean, you printed really good growth, but we've seen sort of Gaming Group even higher than that in markets like New Jersey over Q3. Just wondering what are the big sort of net cash is for you guys? Are there any big names that's over to sign up for New Jersey, and how are you really thinking about how many people you've signed up with potential customers as a proportion of total market?

Martin Carlesund

I think that there is a number of customers that we still can sign up and get going. I think that the growth in New Jersey is, of course, challenged during this quarter and also last quarter due to COVID. The situation in US have been quite difficult and we haven't been able to grow in the pace that we want to do, expand in the pace we want to do. We, of course, as everyone else in the world, the quarter a little bit more stable than may be post-COVID situation, where we can fully utilize both our studio space and also the potential in the market.

Jacob Kaplan

Just to add on to what you said there, Martin, I mean Blackjack being the most popular game in the US Live Casino, and that, of course, when we are limited in number of Blackjack tables we can operate that limits the volume we can do. So that's how we're affected. And so we're probably not capturing the, like you say, that the market as a whole, the total online casino market including ourselves, there is little more growth than what we're having right now.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, that makes a lot of sense. And then the last question is actually on the EBITDA margin expansion. You've demonstrated sort of amazing margin expansion as a result of two things, reduction in capacity and increase in revenue. I mean, why should you go back to having the same capacity up to four [ph]? Is there, I mean, are you rethinking the way you're running your studios now, could you potentially run studios with a lower number of tables, I mean, what's the rationale of continuing to grow new studios?

Martin Carlesund

We have always stated that there will be a trade-off between margin and revenue, we will always expand revenue and go for market share and continue to expand. I mean, a euro earned or a dollar earned is always a euro or a dollar earned. So the percentage margin is just the figure. So we want to expand and we will continue doing so. I think that the margin is a combination of that, we work very hard, we are focused on cost we want to scale. And we are an online business, doing online service to our operators. We should be able to have a high incremental margin on a high scalability, and we show that through our margin. I'm happy with what we have the shape now would in the trade-off between margin and revenue, go for revenue and market share.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's very clear. Thank you very much.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I just wanted to clarify -- I just wanted to clarify some of your commentary regarding the closing of the NetEnt transaction. Are the regulatory approvals pending other than the CMA, which is critical for the closing procedures and what authorities are they? And just can you indicate the level of confidence you have closing by year-end? I understand there may be some assessment of online casinos and the overlaps, and whether you think that will ultimately be shown to be a non-issue from a regulatory point of view?

Martin Carlesund

There is only the CMA pending. And we are, of course, waiting for the final, and we stick to our -- to the time frame already presented. We are positive.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Erik Moberg of ABG. Please go ahead.

Erik Moberg

Good morning, gents. A question here in regard to regulated markets when we exclude for the US. It appears like this part of the business only was up EUR2 million year-over-year. How should we perceive this side of the business going forward? Is the yearly increase of EUR2 million of that to assume or do you actually think that this side of the business can accelerate into 2021?

Martin Carlesund

I think that with the common regulation in the US, we can experience an acceleration, also as I stand with the COVID situation, we haven't been utilizing the full potential of the market due to that situation over the, let's say, last almost half year.

Erik Moberg

Okay, fair enough. But I was talking about regulated markets when we exclude in US, how do you perceive this part of the business into 2021? Do you think that when we exclude for the US, still can expect an acceleration into 2021?

Jacob Kaplan

I think regulated markets are -- also grow. I mean, each market is a little different than as you can see. UK, of course, as you see in the region here is not growing as fast at the moment, but the other regulated markets all are down. The share of the total is, of course, depending on how well the other markets grow. So I think we still see that we can grow in regulated markets definitely, and we will also be more of them. I mean, we spoke about Germany earlier, so and more states in the US and so forth. So yes, it can still be growth.

Erik Moberg

Yes, fair enough. But is it more towards a EUR2 million on a yearly basis there or do you think that you can go up to say EUR10 million on a year-over-year basis there [ph].

Martin Carlesund

We don't comment on alternative term or not. We don't do that.

Jacob Kaplan

We haven't.

Erik Moberg

All right, fair enough. And in regard to the US, obviously, very strong performance, yet it still lags behind the underlying market there. When do you actually think that you will be able to take share from the slots verticals within this region?

Martin Carlesund

I think this is a negative effect also by COVID as I stated, so I hope that when we come out of that, we can utilize the market fully.

Erik Moberg

Yes, fair enough. And in regard to Germany, is it possible that various black market operators actually gains momentum during this sort of cooling-off period, and this in extension actually result in a relatively neutral effect for Q4, a sort of similar situation once the Swedish market became regulated when various unlicensed operators was able to offset the headwinds from regulation or how should we think about it?

Martin Carlesund

First of all, which I commented earlier, when it comes to Swedish regulation, we have a very high channelization. So we don't see any side effects of the Swedish regulation, it's been very successful. When it comes to the regulation in Germany, I think that the cool-off period is, of course, very important for the operators that go for a license because then they state that -- they have to stay away or do -- act in a certain way. But then during that period, there might be other operators that don't go for license and abandon the market after regulating -- regulation. So, and we don't know that, that's up to the regulator. We hope that it will be clearly regulated 22nd or -- in July next year, and then we will see which operators, and we presume that we will have a lot of new customers at that point.

Erik Moberg

All right, fair enough. But percentage wise of your current German customers, how many of them are actually aiming to get the German license approximately?

Martin Carlesund

That we don't know, honestly.

Erik Moberg

Okay, all right.

Martin Carlesund

That's up to the operator to decide, so you have to ask them on their strategy for the German market.

Erik Moberg

Okay, right, fair enough. Thank you very much guys. That's all from me.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Jacob Kaplan

Thanks, Erik.

Operator

Question comes from the line of Lars-Ola Hellstrom of Pareto Securities. Please go ahead.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Hi, guys. I have sort of quick questions here to follow up on some questions already asked. But starting with UK, if there a positive underlying growth, I know some of the revenue through -- relocated for Malta, but it's a positive growth underlying?

Jacob Kaplan

How do you mean underlying, compare -- year-over-year adjusted for the -- it's very -- it's -- it is positive, it's not a lot positive. I mean, UK is a set-up market at the moment. So --

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

So not double-digit growth underlying?

Jacob Kaplan

We haven't made any comments like that on the kind of what we adjust for this in there. But, no, UK is not a high growth market at the moment. It's been potential there. I mean, we can still do market share some -- it's nothing wrong with the market, it's just right now we're not -- the market as whole is not growing and we're not growing at it.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Okay. And the next, Asia, it's super strong growth again, really strong even sequentially. Can you give us some more flavor? Is it that in -- I think we're penetrating deeper into the Asian market through aggregators, what kind of product is working really well there, just some extra flavor, why --

Martin Carlesund

The extra favor, I can get this done. We have the best products in the world, and more and more players in all different countries actually experienced that, and they want it and there is a demand for it. We don't do any marketing. We don't do anything, but slowly more and more players embraced our products.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

So would it be fair to assume a similar sequential growth in terms of absolute level going into Q4? I mean, now you're taking steps up like EUR5 million, EUR6 million in the quarter?

Jacob Kaplan

It's hard to say, I mean, eventually we don't give any guidance on top-line. We'll try to grow as much as we can, of course, but, no real comment to that.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

And also -- and explain now also that the Rest of World or the other regions, Rest of World is starting to get a multiple share of total revenue of 10% now growing super strong result. What market is it and is it mostly also from the generic offering, where do you see the revenue is stemming from?

Jacob Kaplan

Yes, it's -- yes, mainly the generic offering, I would say. I mean it's 100 or 150 separate countries in that, there's not really much. South Africa is one that we talked about in the past that where we're doing really well, we licensed market with them and that's, that could be something to mention, but otherwise it's a lot of small contributions that make it up.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Yes. And then one question here for, Mark, as you say, we have a very high demand at present everywhere. So can you give some more flavor, I know there is high demand for the products, but in terms of payables, is it operating more in the dedicated -- more in dedicated environment or is it that you want to have generic tables in even more languages to be able to cater the markets globally for the different products or how should we see it?

Martin Carlesund

If COVID wasn't here, we would at the moment expand absolutely as fast as we can. I need more studios base, more tables more operating hours. There's demand from dedicated tables, there is demand from generic tables. We need to continue to push forward. You see it by we launched Kaunas, we are now live in Pennsylvania. I'm talking about three new studios to cater for that growth, very simply high demand. And we're coming out of the quarter which has been extremely intense building two studios going live and doing everything, but we see a high demand, yes.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

And can you just give some as far as to compare [ph] on the Kaunas and Pennsylvania, how many tables are you starting within each of these studios?

Martin Carlesund

I don't comment on the starting point, but it's low. We always start with a lower set of tables to see that everything gets two, and then week per week we add and see that the quality is maintained, the right procedures are maintained and everything. So over the coming, let's say, weeks and months, we will slowly expand. And I said that the Kaunas studio is a medium-sized studio, which means that it's not as big as to be as Riga, but it's up there, it's a big studio. And Pennsylvania is, I think were four times, five times bigger than New Jersey.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Okay, thank you. And a question ere, maybe for Jacob in terms of personnel cost, FTEs was up, I think was 24% quarter-on-quarter by then. Could you say, did these people come in late in the quarter, so we maybe didn't have the full effect on cost and what to expect in employment growth in Q4, will be a bit back where we were at the peak levels by end of the Q4 in terms of employment?

Jacob Kaplan

Yes. I mean, we said that we expect to be back with the number of tables we had pre-COVID at the end of the year. So we will approach that level towards the end of the year or maybe even be after that. I don't have an exact number for you. But personnel costs will continue to increase as tables continue to ramp up and more hours of course. So yes, that is how it goes up.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Okay. And a question here on Germany, given that some operators will still be targeting German customers. Is it fair to assume that you will operate less dedicated tables for the German market, so it will be more from the generic offering?

Martin Carlesund

That's a bit too early to say. I expect that we will have dedicated German tables for the -- after the regulation has gone through, but there will also be a generic set. I don't see much difference from that market and to other markets, that will be the same. And I want to emphasize, I mean, it's positive that Germany regulates mid-to-long-term, it's a fantastic market for us.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Okay. And finally, in terms of new products for 2021, would it be fair to assume that you will have a relatively higher share of Game Show games to be released compared to this year that you see you get so good traction on that we want to release even more Game Show concept?

Martin Carlesund

Coming to it now, we don't know what will happen to us. But let's assume that it would have been in the entire February, coming to us, it's like the Christmas Eve for us, where we own all our beautiful games and fantastic games for the next year, and we are in the making of those already now. And I don't want to share these Christmas deals with you already now.

Jacob Kaplan

I mean, I think you -- we will continue to do both Game Shows and also innovations in the table games, same as before. I mean, it's -- there's lots to do within both these areas. And we now have the size and development capacity to pursue both. So we will definitely -- it is not -- we're not done with table games by any means.

Lars-Ola Hellstrom

Okay, thank you, guys.

Martin Carlesund

Thank you.

Jacob Kaplan

Thank you.

Operator

And we have no further questions on the line. Please go ahead, speakers.

Martin Carlesund

Okay, thank you very much. Thank you for all questions. Thank you for listening and taking part of this presentation. And see you soon, again, in February, I guess. Have a nice day.