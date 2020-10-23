If I had to choose one stock to buy in the space, Southwest would probably be my top pick.

Earnings season for the airlines sector is almost over. At this point, it is safe to draw a few conclusions based on the third-quarter results that the main carriers have reported so far. One of them is that Southwest Airlines (LUV) is indeed one of the top companies in the industry, and possibly the safest stock to own in a risky environment.

The Dallas-based carrier posted a beat on the top and bottom lines. Pulling from memory, Southwest's third-quarter revenues dropped the least in the industry - but the relatively superior performance can be explained by easier comps, since the carrier suffered the most from the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX crisis in 2019. Adjusted net loss per share of $1.99 was substantially better than pre-earnings expectations.

A look at revenue drivers and cash

I will repeat the same approach that I used when I recently wrote about American Airlines (AAL). First, let me glance at Southwest's key revenue drivers compared to its top competitors, in this case Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL), and then turn to cash. Here are the comparison bullets:

Available seat mile YOY decline of 33% vs. Delta's 63% and United's 70%

Load factor drop of 39 percentage points vs. Delta's 47 and United's 38

Passenger yield decrease of 23% vs. Delta's 2% and United's 4%

Once again, easy comps vs. a tougher-than-industry average 2019 help to explain the much tamer decline in available capacity. At the same time, I was impressed to see occupancy drop by only 39 percentage points, considering Southwest's open middle-seat policy - which the company will terminate as of December 1.

In order to operate at higher capacity and relatively high load factor, Southwest endured a sharp decline in passenger revenue yield and average fare, not unlike peer American Airlines. The better news for the Dallas carrier is that its cost structure is much leaner, reflected in increased CASM (cost per unit of capacity) ex-items of only 23% vs. American's 75% and Delta's 57%. This allowed Southwest to better absorb pricing pressures and protect its bottom line and cash reserves.

Lastly, and probably most importantly for now, Southwest's liquidity position remains among the best in the industry. Nearly seven quarters' worth of cash on hand to cover the cash burn in the second period already looked impressive. That number climbed to ten quarters, as the carrier's cash burn dropped sequentially by 30%, and will likely hit the seven digits (i.e., less than $10 million per day) by the end of 2020.

Best airline in a crisis

Looking back two or three years, which in 2020 feels like two or three decades, Southwest has seen it all:

The flight 1380 incident in 2018 A government shutdown later that same year An internal crisis between management and the mechanics labor union The grounding of the 737 MAX An ongoing global pandemic and recession

Yet, since October 2017 (i.e., three years ago), the company has been the best among the Big 4 US-based airlines at protecting its bottom line (see chart below). As a result, LUV has also been the best-performing Big 4 stock over the same period, against all odds.

The executive team's track record at dealing with back-to-back crises might have been enough to make LUV the best stock to own in COVID-19 times. But even better, and probably as a consequence of good management practices, the company is on much better footing compared to virtually all its peers to weather the current storm, which will likely linger for several more quarters.

I do not have strong, bullish convictions about the airlines sector. However, if I had to choose one stock to buy in the space, LUV would probably be my top pick - with Alaska Air Group (ALK) coming in second and DAL taking the gold medal among legacy names.

