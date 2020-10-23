Things are heating up in the green energy sector. California recently announced plans to phase out gasoline-powered automobiles by 2035. Vice President Joe Biden is the betting favorite to win the upcoming U.S. presidential election and has pledged to spend $400 billion for clean energy projects.

Unfortunately, high yield investors may feel like they have not been invited to the green energy party. At the Panick High Yield Report, I focus on finding undervalued high yield preferred stocks, bonds and baby bonds. FuelCell Energy, Inc. PFD PERP CNV B (OTCPK:FCELB) is one of the few good high yield issues available in this sector.

FCELB used to be a speculative issue, but this is no longer the case. Over the last few months FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) has raised $175 million selling stock. It now has a strong balance sheet with more cash than debt. FCEL is becoming a more mature company with a $650 million-plus market capitalization and a path to profitability based on its $1.3 billion revenue backlog. While the company is still unprofitable, it is expected to generate positive EBIDTA in fiscal 2022. New equipment sales are inherently erratic, but increasing power sales provide the opportunity for FCEL to transition towards more utility-like stable operations. This positive article gives 10 reasons why income investors should consider FCELB and also highlights the major risks.

What is FCELB?

FCELB is a par $1,000 cumulative preferred convertible issue with a 5% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly on February 15, May 15, August 15, and November 15 with a record date of February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1. FCELB now yields 11.0% at a recent price of $455. FCELB holders do not receive a K-1. Dividends are qualified for tax purposes.

The FCEL common stock trades very actively on Nasdaq with an average daily trading volume of 38 million shares. However, FCELB trades on the pink sheets and is much more difficult to trade. There is just $64 million par value of FCELB outstanding with an average daily trading volume of only 200 shares. Limit orders and patience are recommended when trading.

1. $175 million in cash from selling equity

FCEL reported fiscal Q3 2020 earnings on 9/10/2020. As noted in the earnings report $70.1 million was raised selling stock:

"From June 16, 2020 through August 6, 2020 28.3 million shares were sold under the Open Market Sale Agreement at an average sales price per share of $2.55, resulting in gross proceeds of $72.3 million (before deducting sales commissions of $2.2 million) and net proceeds of approximately $70.1 million"

As per a 10/2/2020 press release, an additional $105 million was raised selling FCEL stock in a subsequent equity offering. Altogether, that totals $175.1 million in equity sales. Note that the actual total was probably higher. There were probably additional "at the market" stock sales that took place after the 9/10/2020 earnings report and the 10/2/2020 stock offering that have not yet been reported.

2. FCEL now has more cash than debt

As of 7/31/2020, FCEL had cash and restricted cash of $103.1 million, as shown on page #9 of the fiscal Q3 2020 earnings presentation. This does not include the $105 million that was subsequently raised, which brings pro forma cash and restricted cash to $208.1 million. The fiscal Q3 balance sheet shows "Long-term debt and other liabilities" of $167.4 million.

3. The path to profitability

FCEL is targeting positive adjusted EBIDTA for fiscal 2022. This appears to be achievable based on the current revenue backlog of $1.33 billion. It is anticipated that revenues from power sales will ramp up as the project backlog is implemented. Equipment sales are erratic, but power sales can eventually provide much steadier and larger cash flows. J.P. Morgan cited this "pivot into profitability" when they initiated coverage of FCEL with an overweight rating on 10/8/2020.

4. Fuel cells have become a hot sector

While solar and wind have gotten more publicity, they produce intermittent power. Fuel cells are a more reliable power source, since they are not dependent on when the sun is shining or the wind is blowing. While Jim Cramer did not endorse FCEL, he recently covered the sector on Mad Money while endorsing close sector peers Plug Power Inc. (PLUG).

5. Market capitalization of over $650 million

FCEL had 239.4 million shares outstanding as of 9/3/2020, as per page #1 of its 10-Q filing. As per the 10/2/2020 press release, the company raised another $105 million selling 50 million shares at $2.10 per share. Another 5.3 million shares were created on 10/6/2020 when warrants were exercised. Additional "at the market" sales of FCEL shares may have also take place after 9/3/2020. Altogether, FCEL should now have a share count of about 295 million shares and a market capitalization at a recent price of $2.25 per share of about $663 million.

FCELB is senior to FCEL. It's very comforting for FCELB holders that the $64 million par value of preferred stock is senior to common stock valued at more ten times as much.

6. FCELB has outperformed FCEL

Over the past 5 years, FCEL has lost 98% of its value. The common stock has been heavily diluted to offset operating losses and has not paid a dividend. In contrast, FCELB has returned 134% over the same time period, including preferred dividends received. Dilution has not been a concern for preferred stock holders.

7. Wall St. Support

The 10/2/2020 FCEL stock offering was upsized from 43.5 million shares to 50 million shares. As noted on page #1 of the prospectus, the offering was co-managed by J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity. Given this support by major Wall St. brokerages and a current market capitalization of over $650 million, FCEL could easily raise additional funds if necessary.

8. Investors want green energy

Many members of my Panick High Yield Report service have expressed a preference for owning "green energy" plays. Unfortunately, high yield plays in this sector are very difficult to find. There are many more high yield opportunities in sectors such as shipping and midstream. FCELB may eventually trade at a "scarcity premium" as compared to other high yield plays with comparable credit risk in those sectors.

9. The annual preferred stock dividend is only $3.2 million

Annual FCELB dividends total just $3.2 million. This is a trivial expense for a company that just raised $175 million, has pro forma cash and restricted cash of about $208 million and has an equity market capitalization of over $650 million. A FCELB dividend deferral is extremely unlikely.

10. FCELB goes to par $1,000 in a buyout

FCELB might outperform the common stock in a buyout scenario. FCEL would be required to redeem FCELB for $1,000 per share if it was acquired. This would result in a gain of over 100% with FCELB trading at $435. This requirement is detailed on page 32 of the 10-K annual report:

"Additionally, if the Company’s common stock is delisted from trading on Nasdaq and is not approved for trading or quoted on any other U.S. securities exchange or other established over-the-counter trading market in the United States (a “Fundamental Change”), then, pursuant to the Amended Certificate of Designation for the 5% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) dated March 14, 2005, each holder of the Series B Preferred Stock has the right, at its option, to require us to purchase all or a portion of such holder’s shares of Series B Preferred Stock on the date that is 45 days after the date of the Company’s notice of such Fundamental Change for an amount equal to the sum of 100% of the liquidation preference (which is $1,000 per share) of the shares of Series B Preferred Stock to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends."

What are the major risks?

See pages 32 to 50 of the 10-K annual report for a detailed discussion of risk factors. I have briefly highlighted some of the major risks here. While FCEL is well-funded and appears to have a path to profitability, there is no guarantee that they will become profitable. Technological advances could eventually make some FCEL products obsolete if they fail to develop new products. FCEL is involved with various legal proceedings, including a dispute with former Korean business partner POSCO Energy. See page 21 of the annual report.

Conclusions

Many of my Panick High Yield Report members are fully loaded on high yield plays in the midstream oil and natural gas sector. FCELB can provide income investors with some much-needed exposure to the green energy sector. FCELB offers an attractive 11.0% yield and would more than double in a buyout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.