Inflation Will Be Cyclical, Not Secular: Boockvar

The consensus seems to be that there’s no inflation and rates will be low forever, but we’re seeing too many signs of price pressures building for that to be true.

Jobless claims dipped below 800,000 for the first time since the pandemic hit and while the trajectory is good, the pace will take longer to recover without a vaccine, Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of Bleakley Advisory Group, told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Boockvar said that we won’t have a fully functioning, normal economy until we get the vaccine because the timing of that determines the timing of so many jobs coming back.

Boockvar also discussed inflation expectations and said he’s been in the inflation camp for the last couple of months and he thinks it will be a key story in 2021. He’s looking at 30-year treasury bonds as a reflection of those expectations, and said the market is messaging not just inflation but also growth.

Boockvar explained that he pays attention to the 30-year bond because it is the least manipulated by the Fed, the furthest out, and the most market-friendly part of the yield curve. He expects inflation to be more cyclical than secular in this case, so what he’s looking for isn’t long-lasting but could cause some major disruptions in the long end of the bond market here and around the world if it were to occur, he said.

Boockvar also talked about inflation in the housing market, which so far has been a boon to the economy. However, he warned that the rise of prices has fully offset lower interest rates, so we should watch to see at what point it will slow the pace of transactions and price certain buyers out of the market.

To wrap up the interview, Boockvar said that the consensus seems to be that there’s no inflation and that rates are going to be low forever, but he believes we’re seeing too many signs of price pressures building for that to be true. It is selective right now, he said, but it is happening in areas like transportation and shipping.

Once a vaccine drives the return of demand, he expects supply will be squeezed and so there will be pricing power there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.