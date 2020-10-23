With a net-yield of about 32 bps, it would take two centuries for BNDX to earn back an initial investment (with compounding).

Like most asset classes, global bonds have seen very little action over the past few months. The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is virtually unchanged since I wrote "BNDX: Another Wave Lower In Global Bonds Is Likely" three months ago; this may be the calm before the storm.

The economic situation has changed a bit over the past three months. Back then, markets were still recovering from the March shock. Today, they are assessing if yet another might take place. There has been an economic recovery, but there seems to be a plateau that will leave the global GDP a few points below its pre-COVID-19 level. Stocks, particularly those in Europe, have been flat for months and are showing generally bearish signals. This bearish case is detailed in the article "Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF: If You're Looking Abroad, Look Elsewhere" regarding the developed market ETF (VEA).

Normally, a bearish outlook for equities is bullish for bonds. This has been a major reason investors have been buying long-term bonds over the past few years and, in doing so, have pushed yields below 1%. Funds like BNDX have offered essentially no returns from dividends but relatively strong returns from principal appreciation. However, with virtually no yield, investors may regret buying these bonds.

An Updated Look at BNDX's Holdings

BNDX owns bonds from countries outside of the United States. About 59% of its holdings come from Europe, 24% from the Pacific, and the rest from other countries. Importantly, the bond uses U.S-dollar hedging, which limits its risk to a rise in the U.S dollar exchange rates (the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX) is similar but without this attribute).

All of these bonds are investment grade, with credit ratings ranging from AAA to BBB and roughly 1/4th of the fund in each category. According to Vanguard, the fund is near the bottom of risk ratings with a "2/5" risk measure. However, I disagree with that assessment given its immense interest rate risk.

Overseas, most yield curves remain inverted/flat and short-term rates are in negative territory. BNDX's yield-to-maturity remains abysmally low at 40 bps, particularly considering its 10-year effective maturity. This gives the ETF an 8.4-year duration, which means a 1% increase in yields will cause the fund to decline by 8.4%. BNDX has significant loss potential in case long-term rates spike due to a liquidity event or inflation. Consider, with a 32 bps yield (after deducting its 8 bps expense ratio), it would take 217 years to double your money. By then, inflation would likely make most of that money worthless.

International Stocks and Bonds Fall Together?

Historically, a decline in equities is good news for long-term bonds. However, it seems difficult to see how near-or below-zero long-term bond yields will decline further. That is unless there is a massive deflationary shock. This seems unlikely considering this year's stellar gold performance.

In the United States, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the long-term Treasury ETF (TLT) have a -0.2 to -0.7 correlation with no lasting periods of a positive correlation (in the past 15 years). However, that is not currently the case overseas.

As you can see below, the correlation of monthly returns of BNDX and VEA has spiked this year and has persisted at high levels:

Data by YCharts

The spike began during the March crash and has remained. This is very important because it implies international bonds contain equity-like risk factors. Usually, the bond-based BNDX rises when the equity-based VEA declines, which allows investors immense diversification gains. However, this is no longer the case.

A 60/40 portfolio of BNDX and VEA would not have been great during the March sell-off. As you can see below, such a portfolio had very strong drawdowns and has been stuck at pre-COVID-19 levels:

(Data Source - Yahoo Finance; Calculated using daily-rebalance and dividend inclusive total returns)

This portfolio has had decent returns over the past seven years but has seen increased volatility lately. Again, long-term bonds like those in BNDX usually rise when equities decline, since inflation falters, which pushes interest rates lower and encourages quantitative easing. However, long-term rates in Europe and Japan seem to have hit their absolute minimum, which means they are no longer declining when equities are. "Risk parity" portfolio strategies may not be dead, but they're certainly dying.

Inflation is Muted But Likely To Bounce

The most significant long-term risk to BNDX is a rise in inflation rates, since this would decrease the future value of money today. Inflation has been low since the Great Recession, and global central banks have been trying to push it higher. This has come by way of negative rates, quantitative easing, and even yield curve control. However, high debt levels and a stagnant economy have caused demand to be generally low.

This has only been made worse by COVID-19, which, as you can see below, has caused core inflation rates to plummet in the U.K., Japan, and eurozone:

Data by YCharts

In general, falling inflation is good for BNDX. However, it is still worth pointing out that BNDX's yield-to-maturity is generally at or below the core inflation rates of these three countries. In other words, it has no real yield. However, this can easily change if inflation continues to decline into deflationary territory.

This is subject to considerable debate, and it is not clear if we are headed for a deflationary shock or an inflationary shock. Continued stagnation/"moderation" seems highly unlikely, as there is an immense build-up of monetary pressures. Deflation is supported by high unemployment in developed countries and a generally poor consumer outlook, not to mention extreme indebtedness in consumers, corporations, and governments. Inflation is supported by immense central bank money creation, low rates/exchange rates, and supply chain shortages.

As you can see below, the price of gold in euros, yen, and pounds has also risen at a very strong pace over the past two years:

Data by YCharts

In general, gold is viewed as the best hedge against a long-term rise in inflation. Clearly, investors around the world are concerned with the possibility of an inflationary shock and have been buying gold to limit risk.

Overall, I favor the rising inflation view, which is bearish for BNDX. However, if the global economy enters a depression that cannot be aided by central bank policy, the "deflationary spiral" outcome may occur. This would boost BNDX's value for some time; even still, it would make the bonds subject to immense credit risk, which would likely undo those gains.

Bottom Line: BNDX Is a Lose-Lose Investment

No matter what, it seems very likely BNDX will be a money loser over the next few years. The fund no longer offers the diversification value it used to have, and pays a yield below that of dividends of most (overvalued) technology companies. Remember, bonds are for yields not for appreciation. Without much yields, there is little that can make BNDX continue to appreciate.

The only outcome where the fund rises from here is if there is a deflationary crisis overseas. This would cause gold (and virtually all commodities) to crash and would eventually see a wave of bankruptcies, since governments would not be able to meet obligations. Considering virtually all developed countries have dovish central banks, this is unlikely.

The U.S yield curve has been steepening, which has pushed long-term bonds a bit lower. Europe and Japan's curve has been flat/inverted due to curve-control central bank policy. However, once that ends, it is likely that BNDX will rapidly decline. In my view, artificially flattening the curve only pushes risks into the future, where they build. A major ECB governing council member recently said that it is "hard to reconcile yield curve control with a market economy." If complaints continue to grow, this policy may change, which would be bad news for BNDX. This could come sooner than many expect, particularly if there is a decline in stocks.

Overall, it seems that BNDX is headed lower soon, and that investors should limit exposure to the fund (and all long-term bonds, for that matter). Put simply, it no longer offers diversification value and will most likely deliver negative returns both in the short run and the long run due to extreme low yields and unstable monetary policies.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BNDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short via put options.