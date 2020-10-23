DNB ASA's (DNBHF) CEO Kjerstin Braathen on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 22, 2020 7:30 AM ET

Thomas Midteide – Group Executive Vice President-Communications

Kjerstin Braathen – Chief Executive Officer

Ottar Ertzeid – Chief Financial Officer

Rune Helland – Head-Investor Relations

Joakim Svingen – Arctic

Johan Ström – Carnegie

Thomas Svendsen – SEB

Thomas Midteide

A very good morning to you all, and welcome to this DNB Broadcast and Presentation of DNB's Third Quarter Results. We hope you are safe and sound in these peculiar times. And we are very happy to have you with us. Even if you're sitting in the kitchen, the living room or even bedrooms, scattered all across Europe.

We started 15 minutes late today due to the results of a Swedish bank that we know that some of you want to follow as well, but now we are on fire and ready to present the numbers for DNB. We'll open up for questions in about 30 minutes. You're more than welcome to type in your questions in the electronic form next to what you're viewing right now, and our extremely fit Head of IR, Rune, will ask the questions on your behalf.

So we'll start with leaving the stage for Kjerstin.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you, Thomas, and a very good morning to all of you who are here and all of you who are following us on the webcast. Today, we are delivering a strong set of results for the third quarter. And if I were to be challenged on describing the customer activity and the business with one word during this quarter, the word would be normal. And delivering normal in a world that is so far from normal, we believe is a strong testament to how well the Norwegian economy and business activity is faring in a very challenging economic situation for the world, more challenging than we've seen for decades.

We believe that what we see is the advantages of being an advanced digital economy and an advanced digital society. We continue to be highly motivated by being labeled as a part of the solution for the crisis and the situation we are in. We are grateful for the trust that our customers continue to show us by giving us their business and telling us that they are increasingly satisfied. And I cannot start without saying that I am impressed by the relentless efforts from our team that work under far from normal circumstances during the quarter to deliver on our customers' needs and challenges.

We have very often talked about our – the resilience of our earnings. And when we look at our trailing 12 months earnings before losses, during the past year, it is above NOK33 billion. And once again, this is a testaments to the resilience in our earnings in a challenging period for the world economy. Our return on equity comes in at 9.5% for the quarter, underpinned by strong growth in personal customers and SMEs and lower losses than the previous quarter. NII is down compared to the previous quarter and last year. The customer margins during the quarter are stable, and the reduction from the previous quarter is mainly related to currency fluctuations.

Third quarter in terms of net commission and fees is usually a slower quarter in the year due to the summer. So we see a decrease from last year, but a growth compared to the third quarter last year of 2.1%. And here, usually, I like to highlight one or two areas. And in fact, this quarter, all the areas have delivered strong growth with the exception of money transfer that is impacted by the fact that people aren't traveling abroad. Impairment provisions slightly under NOK800 million for the quarter, a lower number than we saw during the first two quarters of the year and in line with what we have guided.

Main elements to highlight is that there is a reversal of reserves in the personal customer area and that we see most of the losses in the oil-related sector. We continue to see a strong capital buildup, 70 basis points buildup on the core equity Tier 1 during the quarter, where the major contributor is the earnings during the quarter. This confirms a very robust capital situation and a record high buffer towards the – both the required and the expected level by the government. You have noted the signals from the authorities, where the FSA and the government has aligned themselves with the signals from the systemic risk board in Europe that has cautioned banks with regards to dividend distribution until the end of the year.

We will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly on the 30th of November, during which the Board will ask for the authority to consider dividend for 2019 during the initial period next year until the next General Assembly. The Norwegian economy saw a very sharp recovery after the lockdown period in March and April. And we continue to see this recovery, but we expect the pace of the recovery to be somewhat slower than we saw in the initial phase of the recovery as such. Mainland GDP grew for the fourth time in a row in August by 0.6%. The expected level for the year from DNB Markets is a contraction of 3.9%. But given that we are year-to-date now at minus 3.9%, this may seem to be a conservative estimate.

I would like to highlight two factors that have strongly contributed to the ongoing recovery. The forceful monetary stimulus, a zero interest rate policy. With more than 90% of Norwegian having floating interest rates on their mortgages, they see a reduction in costs and higher liquidity on their hands. They feel confident about their economic situation, and we see growth in spending in retail as well as savings at not the least also in the housing market. Growth in house prices started early on in the recovery phase, and house prices are now 5.8% higher than they were a year ago.

The second factor is the ability to adapt and restructure on businesses. Quite rapidly, unemployment peaked to more than 10%. We have seen businesses adapt and restructure and now close to 70% of the workforce that were furloughed are back into their jobs or into new jobs. So we've seen unemployment fall with the latest quarterly number being at 3.7%. Actually, the last figure came in this week, and that was even lower at 3.5%. So all in all, and certainly in a relative perspective, this is a very sound outlook for the Norwegian economy and thus also for our business.

At the same time, there is reason to be cautious. We are fronted with a new situation on our hand with the pandemic. There is a lack of transparency with regards to how this is going to develop and, not the least, how long this will last. We know that the most significant driver for the economic activity is how successful the various countries and the world is in fighting the spreading of the virus. As most countries in Europe, Norway has also seen an increase in spreading after the summer. But as you can see from the illustration, we have been successful at containing it at a much lower level than, unfortunately, many of our colleagues in other European countries.

The other point that I would like to highlight is related to the ability to respond if the situation should turn out to develop in a more negative direction than what we believe is the most likely scenario. There is ample room from the government to respond if the situation should deteriorate. You see the buildup of the value of the Sovereign wealth fund. It's also important to point out that the stimulus so far, both related to the loan guarantee amount as well as the cash compensation, have been far less used than initially anticipated.

The estimated spend from the wealth fund for this year is 3.9%. When the government a few weeks back proposed a budget for next year, the proposed and expected spending level is 3%. 3% is within the fiscal rule of spending for the sovereign wealth fund. So in our view, this is also a strong signal of normalcy from the government with regards to spending, but also a strong signal that, if need be, there is much more dry powder to respond to the development of the situation.

A couple of highlights on the main business areas. Personal customers have had a quarter with a substantial increasing activity during the quarter. Pretax operating profit came in at NOK2.3 billion, 4.7% higher than the previous quarter. We have seen a particular strong uptick in loan growth, 1.4% growth in mortgages, and a record number of house sales during the quarter where our real estate broker has taken, I'd say, more than their share of this increased market activity. We see and have confirmed a very robust portfolio. Hence, there is a net reversal during this quarter. And the overall portfolio quality is improved with the reduction of the nonperforming part of the portfolio compared to last year.

Lastly, the point I would like to make is related to savings. And we had expected prior to COVID that we would see a strong growth in the savings market. This trend is further underpinned by COVID. We see a strong increase in deposits. We see a strong inflow into funds and see that we continue to take market share in this area. From third quarter last year, there is an 18% growth in our assets under management in the retail sector, and we now have a market share of 34.8% in this area. Interestingly enough, also, we see a very deep pickup in how we are selling these products, and 50% of these products are now sold directly on our mobile banking app Spota [ph], which is a very good development.

Secondly, the corporate customer segment, it's important to point out that the profits prior to impairment remains at a stable level. And with lower impairments, of course, after impairments, there is a substantial improvement.

We see a very healthy growth in the SME sector. In fact, so far this year, we see a growth in the SME sector of more than 6%. Furthermore, there are very low losses in this sector and a stable portfolio quality throughout the quarter. Stable portfolio quality development is also the top line for the remainder of the portfolio, where the challenging area that we would highlight continues to be the offshore sector, where we see most of the customer-specific losses.

I guess we can say during the quarter that it was a relatively slow pickup after summer. So August also remained quiet. But in September, activity came fully into the market, both in the corporate banking in terms of lending activity as well as in our markets business with capital markets activity. So there is a substantially and healthy pickup of the business with a very healthy, I would also say, pipeline going into the fourth quarter.

So with those few remarks, I will leave the floor to Ottar to take you more through the quarterly numbers.

Ottar Ertzeid

Thank you, Kjerstin. The loan growth in the third quarter was 0.6%, which reflects a 1.4% loan growth in personal customers and a full 1.8% in SMEs, partly offset by lower loan volumes in large corporates. We maintain our guiding of around 3% to 4% growth in loan volumes for the full year. The healthy growth in deposits continued in the third quarter with 2.6% growth for the quarter, lifted by deposits among corporate customers. Year-to-date deposit growth was almost 14%, 8.5% for personal customers and close to 18% for corporate customers.

Average loan volumes in the third quarter was affected by currency rates. Loan volumes at quarter end was 1.3% above the average for the quarter, providing positive momentum into the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the deposit loan ratio strengthened further to 68.2% compared to 62% at the end of last year.

Let's move on to margin development. The Central Bank reduced the key policy rate from 1.5% to 0.25% in March and further down to zero in May. We subsequently reduced customer loan rates in April and May, while deposit rates were reduced seven to eight weeks later. Since loan rates were reduced earlier than deposit rates, the effect of customer repricing was approximately fully reflected in the second quarter numbers.

The net interest margin in the third quarter was 1.38%, 4 basis points lower than in the previous quarter. Volume weighted combined spreads decreased 2 basis points. These changes reflect portfolio mix effects, partly the increased deposit to loan ratio, where deposits have lower margins than loans, and partly with personal customers becoming a larger part of the total loan book with lower margins than for corporates.

Moving on to net interest income. As mentioned, the customer repricing after Norges Bank's policy rate cuts were reflected in the second quarter numbers. In the third quarter, one more interest rate day added NOK91 million to net interest income. As we mentioned in the second quarter presentation, the second quarter included a NOK39 million positive one-off effect from deposit guarantee fees. A stronger Norwegian krona currency reduced net interest income by NOK151 million compared to the third – second quarter, while changes in margins and volume only had marginal effects.

Moving on to commission and fees. Commission and fees show seasonal fluctuations due to summer holiday in the third quarter. Compared with the third quarter last year, commission and fees increased 2.1% despite COVID-19 effects. Real estate broking increased 18%, reflecting the strong housing market, as the CEO mentioned. Investment banking fees were up 7% from the third quarter last year due to higher activity within debt capital markets.

Fees from asset management and custody services increased 14% compared to the same quarter last year. 25% of this increase was from performance fees. The positive net inflow in assets under management continued in the third quarter, and assets under management are at an all-time high.

Guarantee commissions continued to show a healthy growth, up 15% from the same quarter last year. Money transfer and banking services are still significantly impacted by COVID-19 as the CEO mentioned. Domestic use of cards has increased but does not fully compensate for a reduction in the more profitable use of cards internationally. Fees from the sale of insurance products were up 1% from the same quarter last year. Overall, activity and commission and fees have developed more positively than expected one and two quarters ago. I can also add that other operating income from DNB Liv and associated companies, mainly Fremtind and Luminor, also increased in the third quarter.

Moving on to operating expenses. In the second quarter, we stated that pension expenses were approximately NOK115 million higher than normal due to high return on the compensation scheme related to the closed defined benefit plan. In this quarter, the pension expenses are NOK20 million to NOK30 million higher than normal due to positive return on the same compensation scheme. This effect has been hedged, and the corresponding gain is recognized in gains on financial instruments.

The agreement with the Norwegian Postal Services to provide banking services was discontinued with a cost saving of NOK61 million in the third quarter. This was part of the cost initiatives we talked about at our Capital Markets Day last November. The service has been replaced by offering cash withdrawals and deposits in grocery stores throughout Norway. Performance-based salaries increased NOK46 million in the quarter. Other expenses in the third quarter were approximately NOK200 million lower than normal, partly due to COVID-19 effects and partly seasonal effects. This includes travelling, marketing and IT.

Moving on to asset quality. Impairment provisions in the third quarter totalled NOK776 million, in line in our guiding that we expect these to be highest in the first half of 2020. For personal customers, we saw net reversals in stage 1 and 2 and NOK360 million in total, particularly within the consumer finance portfolio. As the CEO mentioned, the Norwegian household are doing better than expected. The more negative development for personal customers provisioned for in the first quarter has not materialized. In fact, the nonperforming portfolio for personal customers is actually lower now than before the pandemic.

For corporate customers, impairment provisions totalled NOK1.13 billion. 91% of this was within oil and offshore segment. Stage 1 and 2 impairment provisions decreased as customers migrated to Stage 3. While Stage 3 impairment provisions totalled NOK1.33 billion in the oil and gas offshore segment and NOK1.77 billion for corporate customers in total. Offshore customers now constitutes less than 1.5% overall exposure, down from 1.7% in the previous quarter, but remains the most challenging sector.

In other corporate customer segments, impairment provisions totalled NOK100 million. So far, there have been no indications of deteriorating credit quality within the commercial real estate portfolio. For the hotel and tourism industry, there was some negative migration both within Stage 2 and from Stage 2 to Stage 3, but the total impact is still limited. We acknowledge that there are still significant uncertainties around the economic outlook. However, the overall portfolio quality is robust and well diversified with only 1.3% in Stage 3.

Moving on to capital. The leverage ratio increased 10 basis points to 6.9% in the third quarter, reflecting 50% of retained profits for the quarter partly being offset by NOK30 billion in increased deposits with central banks. The common equity Tier 1 requirement is 14.7%, plus 1 percentage point in Pillar 2 guidance, giving a regulatory capital expectation of 15.7%. The Norwegian countercyclical buffer requirement was reduced in March. If it is increased again to the maximum rate, the capital expectation would increase to 16.9%. The requirement will, at the earliest, be increased in the first quarter of 2022.

The actual capital level was strengthened by 70 basis points in the quarter to 18.9%. The capital ratio is thus at an all-time high. The headroom above the minimum requirement is also at an all-time high. Norway has not yet implemented CRR2 – audit quick fix to CRR2, which European Union implemented in June. DNB’s capital numbers are thus not impacted by CRR2, which is expected to be implemented sometime next year with a small positive effect. The dividend of NOK9 per share for 2019 proposed earlier this year and 50% of profits for 2020 are not included in the numbers I have mentioned.

Several factors explain the 70 basis point increase in capital in the quarter. 50% of profit for the quarter increased capital by almost 30 basis points. Positive credit migration added another 20 basis points. Reduced counterparty exposure for derivatives increased capital by 10 basis points mainly due to the stronger Norwegian krona currency and reversal of the exposure increase we saw in the first quarter. Foreign exchange and other effects improved the ratio by close to 20 basis points, including the effect of higher provisions on non-performing exposures.

In total, the actual capital level thus was strengthened by 70 basis points, as mentioned, to 18.9%. And as mentioned, both the ratio and the headroom to the regulatory expectation is at an all-time high.

To sum up the financials. Return on equity, the cost income ratio and earnings per share are negatively affected by Norges Bank's zero policy rate. The Central Bank last month kept the policy rate forecast largely unchanged in the first policy rate hike towards the end of 2022. Return on equity and earnings per share are also impacted by high impairment provisions and the return on equity also by higher average equity reflecting that dividends were not paid in – as usual in the second quarter. Return on equity, nevertheless, increased from the first and second quarters to 9.5% this quarter. The cost income ratio was 42.5%. Earnings per share came in at NOK3.41 and year-to-date NOK8.76.

As the CEO mentioned, the Board of Directors has announced that an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the end of next month with three proposals on the agenda. The first proposal is to merge the holding company with DNB Bank, making the bank the parent company in the DNB Group. This will make issuance of senior non-preferred or MREL capital less expensive than would have otherwise been the case, and it will make both governance and reporting more efficient. It is proposed that one share in DNB be exchanged for one share in DNB Bank. The merger is expected to take place in the middle of next year with accounting effect from the 1st of January 2021.

The second proposal is to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the distribution of dividends up to NOK9 per share for 2019, validity being the 1st of January 2021 and the Annual General Meeting in the second quarter next year. The third proposal is to renew the Board of Directors share buyback authorization in the same amount as has been the case for several years. Use of share buyback authorizations are conditional on the approval from the Norwegian FSA. In accordance with our dividend policy, priority will be given to pay out more than 50% of profits in cash dividends before share buybacks are considered.

Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Thomas Midteide

Thank you, Kjerstin and Ottar. As usual, we'll open up for questions. If you could be so kind to use microphone in the aisle to maintain your long-term lung capacity, that will be good. So we'll start with Joakim Svingen, please, from Arctic.

Joakim Svingen

Okay. Good morning and congrats on the great results. It seems perhaps the market doesn't believe in the dividend proposal and the share buyback authorization. So could you perhaps give some flavor? Have you had dialogue with the FSA on behalf here? Or – and what's also the reason why you put the EGM before the 1st of January?

Kjerstin Braathen

We have already announced in the spring that we would hold an Extraordinary General Assembly during the fourth quarter and there are several topics on the agenda. I think we can say what we know and what we see. The signals from the authority are aligned with the systemic risk board, which have a time line until the end of the year. We have thus – or the Board has thus decided to ask the General Assembly for an authority to consider dividend distribution.

While considering that, of course, they will have to assess the robustness of the financial position of the company, the economic outlook and any signals from the authorities if there were to come any after January next year. Again, we reiterate that we have a very robust capital situation, in fact, a record level towards our required capital level. But again, I think we highlight that the authority they intend to request is to pay a dividend up to the previously proposed NOK9.

Joakim Svingen

Okay, thanks. And then I was just wondering if you could add something to your loan loss guidance given the low impairments taken in Q3.

Kjerstin Braathen

Add something to, sorry?

Joakim Svingen

Loan loss guidance lower in the second half, could you be a bit more specific perhaps?

Kjerstin Braathen

Well, I think our CFO was quite extensive in his comments. Largely, we see a continued picture that is consistent with what we saw in the second quarter. And due to IFRS 9, we thus take most of the impairments in the initial phase. If anything, I'd say we continue to see a better development than expected, certainly with a very robust quality in personal customers, but even more, I'd say, in the corporate portfolio, where we work very closely with the customers and assess the various parts of the portfolio that we highlighted as potentially COVID-exposed, such as commercial real estate, such as hotels and tourism.

And we see a slight migration on the hotel side and tourism. That is a very small part of our portfolio. And we've said that mainly our exposure is to the larger operators within the industry, and they have been able to raise flexibility to sustain the period. Of course, they have nowhere near the coverage they need to make money, but they have substantial reserves. There is an uncertainty with regards to how long this will last. But it was, I think, very good for that part of the industry to see that the government came out this week prolonging the support to the travel and hotel industry by continuing to compensate a substantial part of their fixed cost longer than they do for other industries who don't really need it anymore.

So offshore, as we say, is challenging, and that is where the most of the work needs to be done, given also the situation they were in prior to COVID.

Joakim Svingen

Okay. And the final one was – you touched upon was within commercial real estate, there was a migration of NOK10 billion from Stage 1 till 2, I think. Is that primarily hotels then?

Kjerstin Braathen

I don't think we are that detailed into which part of it is. Again, that's a very small part of the portfolio. Commercial real estate in all is 10%. It can also be related to new business being done and the movement. I wouldn't read too much into that.

Joakim Svingen

Okay. Thanks.

Thomas Midteide

Thank you. Next up, Johan Ström, Carnegie.

Johan Ström

Thank you. Three questions for me. First of all, on the dividend, regardless of what date you potentially pay out the dividend next year, could you put the ex-dividend date for the shares in 2020?

Ottar Ertzeid

No. The ex-dividend date will have to be any – of any decision being made by the Board of Directors. So if and when the Board of Directors decide to use the authorization and if they receive that authorization from the General Assembly, the ex-dividend will be shortly after that Board announcement.

Johan Ström

Thank you. And then on the CET1 ratio, if you were to add back the NOK9 dividend and accrued dividends during 2020, what would the CET1 ratio by Q3 would be in?

Ottar Ertzeid

Exactly 21.0.

Johan Ström

21, okay. Thank you. Finally, it seems like you're going to have strong loan growth in Q4. Do you think you're going to be able to end 2020 with a lower deposit-to-loan ratio?

Ottar Ertzeid

We expect some normalization of the deposit development for the remaining part of the year. So we does not expect extremely strong development we have seen, particularly in the first half, to continue the same strength throughout the year.

Johan Ström

Thank you, Ottar.

Kjerstin Braathen

But I think the important – it's more important for us to see the underlying very healthy activity in the business development and targeting profitable growth rather than the deposit-to-loan mix as where we are now.

Johan Ström

Sure. Thank you.

Rune Helland

Next on line, Thomas Svendsen, same talent now representing a new bank, SEB, congrats.

Thomas Svendsen

Thank you and good morning. Three questions. On the commercial real estate, since your loan loss provision is so low and you point out the risk is mostly on the downside, have you considered sort of doing a precautionary strengthening of the loan loss reserves in commercial real estate?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think we commented on that and there were some reserves taken in the very initial phase of COVID. Beyond that, we have continued to follow the portfolio very closely and are, I'd say, loyal to our modeling. So what we account for is our best judgment and what we see in accordance with our modeling. And areas that we look particularly closely are shopping malls, they are hotel properties, they are properties with tenants in the oil and gas-related sector. And given the development that we see, we haven't found reason to take more reserves than what you see during the quarter.

Ottar Ertzeid

But of course, significant reserves were taken in the first quarter when we updated the macro forecast in accordance with IFRS 9 rules to provision for expected losses going forward.

Thomas Svendsen

Okay. Two more questions. On the deposit margins, they increased somewhat Q-over-Q. Should we expect that the increase to continue over the next quarters as you fine-tune your pricing? And secondly, on – you gave guidance on the loan loss – loan growth. Should we expect a stable mix – business mix in that guidance?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think loan growth are best estimate and expectation we've given for the year is 3% to 4%. It's been a more challenging year to guide in, but given that we're today at 3.3%, we are likely to sort of be within that range, also, obviously depending on currency fluctuations. As Ottar is mentioning, we do expect some leveling off of the deposit trend. I mean, it's extremely hard to give any type of guidance when it comes to asset mix as such. With regards to margins, it's also very hard to be specific for several reasons.

I think what we can say is that we continue to optimize and work for profitable development, both on the lending side and on the deposit side. We've seen a very good pick-up on the personal customer side during the quarter, in particular, in September, and we're now booking new business at higher prices than the average book that we currently have, not saying that, that will have a material impact on the lending book and on the overall margin, but there is no book pressure in terms of how we see the market today.

Thomas Svendsen

Thank you.

Thomas Midteide

Okay. Rune Helland, our digital ninja, any questions from the Internet?

Rune Helland

Sure is. A question from Christopher Adams from Kepler Chevreux. Some smaller banks seems to be pricing mortgages more aggressively now. Is it your impression that the competitive pressure is increasing?

Kjerstin Braathen

The mortgage market in Norway is very competitive, and that is good for the customers. Overall, the margins that we have seen during this quarter are stable. We have competitive prices, but more so we believe that our healthy growth during the quarter is related to a very well-performing and successful sales force. We do have the impression with a strong pickup in activity that actually some are challenged in terms of processing the very high activity we have seen. And in fact, if we look at finance certificates compared to last year, there's a growth of more than 30% and a record high conversion rate at above 70%. So it's a competitive market, but it's also important to be efficient, highly digital and process in a good manner, and we feel that we've performed well during the quarter.

Rune Helland

A question from [indiscernible]. CET1 is very solid. Will the low solvency ratio in the life company have any impact on DNB's dividend capacity?

Ottar Ertzeid

The solvency ratio in the life insurance company imply that we, in the short and medium term, cannot expect any upstreaming of capital from the life insurance company to the bank or the holding company, but there is no need for adding capital into the life insurance company. They are well capitalized with a solvency margin of 176% under the transitional rules.

Rune Helland

And the question from [indiscernible], Nordea. Why is the tax rate guidance for 2021 and 2022 raised from 21% to 23%?

Ottar Ertzeid

The interest rate differential between Norway and the U.S. has come down and that negatively impacts the tax allocation and the total tax bill for the bank. So that's the reason why we have a 23% guidance for 2021 and 2022.

Rune Helland

A question from Adam Barrass from Berenberg. Have you discussed the 2019 dividend proposal with the Finance Ministry?

Kjerstin Braathen

We have a close dialogue, I'd say, with the Norwegian authorities, in general both the FSA and the Ministry of Finance. I think that is what we can comment on that sense.

Rune Helland

Well, one question from Vegard Toverud, Pareto. How much of the NOK380 million personal loan loss provision reversal related to consumer finance? And how much of this was picked up in the first half of 2020?

Ottar Ertzeid

The vast majority is related to consumer finance, and that amount was provisioned for in the first quarter when we updated the macro forecasts.

Rune Helland

Okay. I think that were the main questions.

Thomas Midteide

Okay. Any more local questions in. No, Ottar. Okay. Thank you so much for joining us and you are more than welcome to join the conference call at 1:30 local Oslo time later today. So for media, you can address Vivek Hansen, Head of Media, at the back. And thank you so much. Have a nice day.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you.

Ottar Ertzeid

Thank you.