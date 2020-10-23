Long term, the company ought to generate multiple candidates - and could become a leading player in an exciting new market for tumor-agnostic cancer treatment. I am bullish.

This could be an exciting near-term price catalyst - although the company's approach is relatively untested, some of the data generated to date has shown promise.

Investment Thesis

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) stock is currently trading at a 58% premium to its January IPO price of $19, but a 33% discount to its mid-July peak of $45.

The company is pioneering a new approach to treating cancers, using its proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology ("MAP"), platform. MAP analyses genetic sequencing data looking for oncogenic mutations in the allosteric sites of proteins that can cause cancers, and groups these mutations into families that can be targeted together by a single, tumor agnostic, small molecule drug. Using this technique, Black Diamond has developed 2 candidates to date, and will provide data readouts from preclinical trials of lead candidate BDTX-189 at a scientific conference on 24th/25th of October.

Black Diamond has numerous institutional backers, and it is well-funded, with an experienced management team at the helm. It is focused on an exciting area of drug development that builds on the progress of drugs, including Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) best-selling cancer treatment Keytruda, that are capable of addressing cancer treatment using a genetic, rather than a tissue-specific approach.

I think Black Diamond presents an interesting investment opportunity, with a promising near-term catalyst in play, and a data-driven approach that ought to be capable of generating multiple drug candidates.

It is early days for the company, and any investment therefore involves a high level of risk, but having already secured a fast track designation from the FDA for BDTX-189, Black Diamond, in my view, is building momentum in a field with a vast addressable market, that could come to represent a new paradigm in the way solid tumors are treated.

In the rest of this article I will provide more information on the company, its science and technology platform, candidates, and competition, and highlight some risks to be aware of. I think a reasonable entry point for this stock is $30-35, with near-term upside of potential of $45-50, and over a 3-5 year period, based on the size of the opportunity, I believe the company's shares have high chances of reaching three-figures.

Company Overview

Black Diamond's IPO raised ~$231m via the sale of 12.2m shares, above the company's original target of selling 8.9m shares at $16-18. Prior to listing, the company raised ~$197m across four private funding rounds, with participants in the final round including RA Capital Management (current stake = 7.2% per Fintel), Wellington Management, Boxer Capital (current stake = 5.6%), New Enterprise Associates (9.6% stake) and Versant Venture Capital (17.7% stake).

Black Diamond was founded in 2014 by Dr. David M. Epstein, and Dr. Elizabeth Buck. Epstein was formerly Associate Professor in Cancer & Stem Cell Biology at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, and before that, Chief Scientific Officer at cancer and diabetes drug-developer OSI Pharmaceuticals - which was acquired by Japan-based Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) in May 2010, in a $4bn all-cash deal. Buck was formerly Assistant Director of Advanced Preclinical Pharmacology at OSI Pharmaceuticals. The company's COO, CSO, and CMO all come from publicly traded biotech backgrounds, and each have 20+ years of biotech industry experience.

The company's MAP platform was developed in partnership with its current largest shareholder, Versant Venture Capital, and its Chief Business Officer, Fang Ni, was a Versant employee prior to joining the company. Versant also has 2 employees sitting on Black Diamond's Board of Directors, alongside representatives from RA Capital Management and New Enterprise Associates. Chairman of the Board is Robert Ingram, of Hatteras Venture Partners, whilst Samarth Kulkarni - CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and Garry Menzel, President and CEO of TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) - both leading figures in the gene-sequencing field - are also board members.

Black Diamond is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and incorporated in Delaware. It has no manufacturing facilities, and limited experience of managing clinical trials, meaning it will be reliant on third-party contractors to handle these elements of its business.

Science & Technology

The majority of currently approved cancer treatments target active site mutations in a single tumor type, but thanks to the development of advanced genetic sequencing technology, it is now possible to study and target additional, undrugged families of genetic mutations that play a role in cancer growth and proliferation.

For example, many cancer patients benefit from treatment with precision oncology medicines e.g. tyrosine kinase inhibitors ("TKI") like AstraZeneca's (AZN) Tagrisso, Roche's (RHHBY) Zelboraf, which targets a specific mutation of the BRAF gene, or Alecensa, which blocks the activity of anaplastic lymphoma kinase. But when patients' cancers have an allosteric mutation, they can become resistant to these drugs' mechanism of action, meaning patients do not respond in the same positive way to treatment.

Black Diamond's Precision Medicine strategy. Source: company presentation.

Black Diamond's MAP platform is designed to look for these additional "non-canonical" mutations (which occur outside of the adenosine triphosphate, or ATP site targeted by current therapies) and to develop more precisely targeted treatment therapies via a 3-step process - Discover, Reveal, and Target.

In the discover stage, a machine-learning algorithm is used to study 100s of alterations in single genes, and rank them according to the likelihood that a particular mutation is pathogenic, or benign. In the reveal stage, cell and tumor models are used to investigate what effect the pathogenic mutations have on protein structure and activity, and to group mutations into families based on shared characteristics. And finally, in the Target stage, tumor-agnostic small molecule product candidates are created to provide "master-key" targeting of these families.

Candidates

Black Diamond pipeline discovery process to date. Source: company presentation.

To date, Black Diamond has developed 2 candidates using MAP - BDTX-189, which is tumor-agnostic and targets the epidermal growth factor receptor transmembrane protein ("EGFR") and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 ("HER2"), and an as-yet unnamed candidate, which targets EGFR and is indicated for Glioblastoma (brain cancer).

The company submitted an Initial New Drug Application ("IND") for BDTX-189 in November 2019, which was accepted by the FDA one month later. After establishing the molecule's pharmacological and toxicological safety profile in laboratory animals, a phase 1/2 trial, "MasterKey-01", has been initiated and is expected to be complete by mid-2021. In July this year, BDTX-189 was awarded fast-track designation by the FDA, for patients harbouring an allosteric EGFR or HER2 mutation, whose disease has progressed, and for whom there are no currently available satisfactory treatment options.

Black Diamond is scheduled to provide its first pre-clinical data related to BDTX-189 at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Virtual Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2020), on October 24th- 25th - just a day from today.

The data that the company has shared to date is encouraging, as we can see below.

BDTX-189 displays broader activity than current generation targeted therapies. Source: company presentation.

In head-to-head comparisons performed by Black Diamond, BDTX-189 appears to target and inhibit the proliferation of more types of cancerous cells than 2 of its potential rivals, Erlotinib - AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (global sales of >$3bn in 2019), and osimertinib - Roche's Tarceva ($600m sales in 2018) - both of which treat NSCLC - the largest and most competitive cancer treatment market. The molecule has also proven to have high levels of selectivity; i.e., it does not bind to and destroy healthy cells, and high potency - when administered to mice, a "potent and sustained suppression of target phosphorylation for at least 24 hours" was observed, Black Diamond says.

Regarding its Glioblastoma ("GBM") candidate, Black Diamond has selected the target based on research that suggests nearly 50% of GBM tumors express allosteric EGFR mutations which affect the receptor tyrosine kinase, making the disease hard to treat using conventional drugs. The company has developed a selection of molecules that may have sufficient potency to treat these mutations, that have also proven to be brain-penetrant in mouse models, and say they will select the final candidate in 2020.

Risks and Opportunities

Whether Black Diamond will be able to target blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) sales for its drugs is open for debate. By the company's own admission, the early market opportunities for its products "may be relatively small."

This is due to 2 factors. Firstly, its candidates are highly unlikely - at least at first - to be approved as first or second line treatments, and would generally only be used in patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic cancers when most other treatment options have been exhausted. Secondly, many patients eligible for its treatments may not have had their tumors genetically sequenced, or BDTX-189 may only prove to be effective in treating specific patient subgroups who present the mutations that the molecule is designed to treat.

This second factor may also affect Black Diamond's ability to find patients to enrol in its trials. The BDTX-189 trial is open to patients with bladder cancer, endometrial cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, colon cancer, non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") and other solid tumors, and the target enrolment is 84 patients for the phase 1 dose escalation portion, and 100 patients in the phase 2 efficacy assessment portion of the trial.

On the face of it, that sounds like a wide field of potential patients, but their tumors will need to express the alterations associated with the anti-tumor activity of BDTX-189 based on preclinical studies, which may rule out a large number of potential trialists. Black Diamond says that it will pursue an accelerated approval from the FDA if patients' objective response rate ("ORR"), and duration of response ("DOR") support it, but equally, the company may find itself focusing on a smaller and smaller subset of patients.

On a more positive note, a trend towards cancer drugs being approved as tumor-agnostic treatments, based on their molecular profile, began in 2017, when Merck's PDL1 inhibitor Keytruda - the world's best-selling cancer treatment with $11.1bn of sales recorded in 2019 - became the first ever oncology drug to be approved in such a way. In 2018, Bayer's Vitrakvi was approved to treat neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase ("NTRK") driven cancers, making it the first drug to be approved to treat a specific genetic alteration in tissue, regardless of site of origin.

Black Diamond cites these examples as evidence that the future of cancer treatment may lie in genetic, rather than site-specific treatments, as well as the FDA approval of Foundation Medicine's oncology-focused genetic profiling test FoundationOne CDx, and also quotes research that suggests 75 percent of oncologists in the US are currently using genetic sequencing when treating patients.

Grail (GRAL) - the cancer testing company subject to an $8bn acquisition bid from gene-sequencing giant Illumina (ILMN) - is another company with a cancer-blood test that uses genetic screening, so although Black Diamond may be on the fringes of the mainstream treatment market at the present time, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that this can change in the near future.

Financials

As mentioned earlier, Black Diamond is well-funded at present. As at Q220 the company reported cash of $64m and current assets of $208m, and total liabilities of just $6.3m. To date, the company's cash burn has been surprisingly small - net loss in Q220 was just $15m, and $28m in H120, although this figure has risen by ~180% year on year, and is likely to increase significantly if Black Diamond moves more candidates into early stage trials, and if BDTX-189 progresses into a phase 2/3 trial sometime in 2021.

Black Diamond says its current funds will last the company until 2023, but a long-term investment is almost certain to be diluted, in my view, based on comments made by management in its IPO prospectus and Q220 10Q submission and the >$600m median cost of guiding a cancer drug through clinical trials and winning an approval (the median revenue post-approval revenues is estimated to be $1.6bn, but as discussed above, this may not apply in the case of BDTX-189).

Conclusion

I think that precision oncology companies like Black Diamond that are using machine learning techniques to develop molecules, based on the premise that genetic sequencing and the targeting of specific mutations potentially represent a new paradigm in the treatment of certain types of cancer, will divide opinion.

There are those who will believe that it is an innovative and promising approach, given that advances in technology have made genome sequencing cheaper, faster, and easier, and given the success of genetic mutation targeted therapies such as kinase inhibitors - a class of drugs which together made $25bn of sales worldwide in 2018.

But others may query the approach, and suggest that these types of treatments are being developed mainly because it is no longer possible to access the cancer treatment market by a more conventional route, since most of the "low hanging fruit" - i.e. targeting the easier to access orthosteric sites on proteins rather than the harder to reach allosteric sites - has already been picked by big pharma, and has been commercialised.

There is probably an element of truth in the latter argument - cancer-drug discovery today must begin at a stage that is more tangential to the end-patient's needs, but this is also because ultimately, starting at a more fundamental level can result in better overall understanding of the disease, and the development of more targeted, precise solutions.

Nevertheless, Black Diamond has much to prove in relation to its MAP platform and whether it can translate its data-driven approach into success in the clinic, and that makes the company a speculative investment opportunity at best.

On the positive side, the company has a strong management team, in my view, with considerable R&D and biotech experience, and they are not developing their candidates in a vacuum. The likes of Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) - another heavily backed cancer drug-developer targeting allosteric mutations - launched the third-largest biotech IPO of all-time in mid-July, raising $400m despite having just 3 pre-clinical candidates, which speaks to the faith the global scientific and investment communities have in these types of therapies.

From an investment perspective, Black Diamond's shares are significantly more expensive now than they were post-IPO, but they have also been in a recent downtrend. Biotech stock prices tend to drift downward when there are no near-term catalysts in play, but in Black Diamond's case there is a major data-readout due in a couple days' time, which will likely significantly move the share price needle - although at this stage it is hard to say in which direction.

Longer term, I think Black Diamond may develop the data they need in clinical trials to progress BDTX-189 towards a pivotal trial, and perhaps even an accelerated approval, given the scale of the unmet need. But even if they don't, the advantage of their drug-discovery platform is that it ought to be capable of delivering multiple candidates in a relatively short space of time, giving the company multiple "shots at goal."

That makes the investment case attractive to me, both in the short and long term. After the data readout, investors may have to put up with a dearth of news flow in the remainder of 2020, but with no dilution expected until 2023 (unless there is good news), the share price ought to hold relatively steady.

At current price of $31, shares trade at the midpoint of their highest and lowest trading price to date, and in truth, the share price could swing in either direction after this weekend's data presentation. I favour the bull case long term; however, because this field of research strikes me as highly promising, and when you consider some of the other players involved - Illumina, Crispr, Relay, 10x Genomics (TXG), Repligen (RGEN) and many others besides, and the scale of recent investment, I am hopeful for a positive outcome and as I mentioned in my intro, a share price >$50 by YE20, and a long-term target price of >$100.

