Coffee Nears A Critical Low

In a frustrating turn of events, coffee has failed in recent weeks to participate with other markets in the red-hot agricultural complex. Corn, soybean and sugar prices have been sizzling of late, yet coffee has been in the doldrums. But as I’ll argue here, fundamental and technical factors suggest the java market is nearing a critical juncture, which favors a major bottom soon being established.

Why has coffee been in the dumps while other agricultural commodities are in full-blown rally mode? That’s the question many traders are asking right now, and it demands an explanation. The following graph illustrates just how much coffee (green line) has lagged the other major “softs” this fall, putting into context traders’ growing frustrations. The key to understanding coffee’s conundrum is the outcome of leading coffee grower Brazil’s most recent harvest, which resulted in a bumper crop and strong shipments, contributing to the sagging prices in September and October.

(Source: BigCharts)

The coffee supply dynamic has begun to shift in favor of the bulls, however, as weather in Brazil has been unusually hot and arid lately. Indeed, La Niña is threatening even more bad weather in the coming months, which is hardly conducive for productive coffee flower development. If this weather trend continues, the potential for lower production next year will only increase. And as we’ll discuss here, there are preliminary signs that the futures market is beginning to factor in this likelihood.

Moreover, the Gro Drought Index is showing that Brazil’s top bean-growing regions are all currently suffering from drought. And in Colombia (the world’s third-largest coffee grower), La Niña is forecast to bring an above-normal amount of rainfall in the upcoming harvest season, which is detrimental for blossom and cherry development. Clearly, then, South American weather patterns are tilting in favor of less-than-ideal growing conditions ahead.

On the demand side, the latest S&D Coffee and Tea Market Report observed signs of increased consumption, as U.S. commercial stocks have recently declined. It further noted that “at home consumption during the crisis has been even better than expected,” while “spot demand has picked up.”

What’s more, despite relatively weak global trading patterns in COVID-19’s wake, a growing number of key coffee-producing countries are reporting increasing bean demand for export. The latest nation to report a boost in coffee exports is Indonesia, as ag exports in that country rose 16% year over year in September, according to Statistics Indonesia, with coffee being one of the main agricultural goods exported (with China and the U.S. accounting for a substantial part of the demand).

Turning our attention to the technical outlook, the continuous contract chart for coffee futures (below) suggests that informed traders are beginning to price in the increasing demand and potential for weather-related market woes in the coming months. The 12-day momentum indicator for coffee futures shows that downside momentum has all but dried up, and prices are trying to reverse the downward slide that began in early September.

(Source: BigCharts)

However, before coffee can be safely purchased by conservative trading accounts, it’s my opinion that a solid bottoming pattern which stretches out over a 4-6-week period is needed (the norm for a short-term coffee price bottom). We haven’t seen this yet, plus the coffee futures price remains below the falling 15-day moving average - a sign that the immediate term (1-4 week) trend is still controlled by the sellers. But if the continuous contract futures price drops down closer to, or slightly under, the 100 level, it will present an attractive entry, since previous major bottoms have occurred around this level.

The good news is that coffee appears to be approaching a critical juncture and is likely very close to confirming a tradable bottom. We’re not there yet, though, so no new long positions are currently recommended in coffee futures or coffee-tracking ETFs. A neutral position is my preferred stance for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.