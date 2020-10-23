AUD/CAD: Downside And Price Consolidation Are Likely In The Near Term As Market Readjusts

As more data is released, we may be able to build a case for additional downside. For now, downside is likely to be limited to the 0.91 handle.

The AUD/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the Australian dollar in terms of the Canadian dollar, measures the international strength of one commodity currency against another. Both AUD and CAD are often referred to as commodity currencies, as both Australia and Canada have had historically high commodity exports (relative to more service-led economies such as the United Kingdom, for example).

Commodity currencies are best to hold when risk sentiment is strong, and global economic growth and international trade are both healthy. The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic crisis have cratered growth and trade, which initially sent all commodity currencies tanking versus safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen. As time passed, and following large interventions from fiscal and monetary authorities across the globe, these types of currencies have managed to find lower volatility once again. Yet some commodity currencies have fared measurably better than others.

AUD/CAD has managed to strengthen this year, albeit after seeing substantial downside volatility in Q1 2020. Most recently, however, the pair is showing signs of weakness.

In my last article covering AUD/CAD, at the start of October, I suggested the possibility that AUD could weaken against CAD on the back of greater oil price stability, and the fact that any economic divergences this year (thus far) had probably already been priced in. I viewed the January 2020 open price of circa 0.91 (pictured above) as a possible near-term target, which the pair appears to now be moving towards.

Another factor to consider is risk sentiment. It appears AUD/CAD continues to correlate positively with S&P 500 futures prices (illustrated by the red line in the updated chart below). We can use S&P 500 futures to proxy U.S. equities, which in turn can serve as a proxy for broader risk sentiment.

The correlation was stronger in the earlier part of this year, although the correlation remains positive, and as such the AUD/CAD exchange rate still functions like a derivative of equity sentiment. Yet equities tend to also correlate positively with oil prices (which could also be classed as a "risk asset" from a speculative standpoint), and higher oil prices are more positive for CAD than AUD. Canada is a net-exporter of crude oil, whereas Australia is a net-importer.

Having said this, Australia is also a smaller, less sophisticated (diversified) economy than Canada, and therefore it is considered slightly riskier to hold (all else equal). This risk can beget greater strength through good times, greater weakness through bad times (relative to CAD).

Macroeconomic uncertainty is still high, despite the fact that equity sentiment still appears to be broadly constructive. Remembering that equities also produce a yield (through dividends), even stable equity prices can be viewed as generally constructive. However, besides their associated funding rates, currencies do not produce a "yield" like equities, and most major nations' monetary policies are largely coordinated most of the time. Therefore, to expect AUD/CAD to keep rising should equities continue to rise would be naive.

Provided oil prices hold up in a fairly stable fashion, CAD is probably unlikely to concede much more strength against alternative commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD. That is perhaps especially true with respect to NZD, which is even more reliant on tourism than AUD (as I discussed recently). Tourism has been hit hard by this year's pandemic, as government restrictions have damaged the sector, and consumer demand has sunk. The changes in the terms of trade (the ratio between export and import prices) for Australia and Canada favored AUD/CAD upside greatly at the start of the year, but as oil prices have rebounded sharply off their lows, the gap has more recently closed to a significant degree. (Source: Trading Economics)

As I also like to review, it is important to assess the real yield of currency pairs, especially over time. Using January 2020 as a starting point (which is effectively prior to the current crisis), we can see how changes in interest rates and inflation rates for Australia and Canada have affected the inflation-adjusted yield spread for AUD/CAD (using central bank rates as a general proxy for funding market rates).

As shown in my table above, the inflation-adjusted spread for AUD/CAD has improved substantially through to mid-2020. It does therefore "make sense," rationally speaking, for AUD to be trading at higher prices to CAD this year. Even if we focus only on the change in interest rates, the Bank of Canada has effectively cut its short-term rate by 3x the amount (in basis points) that the Reserve Bank of Australia has cut its comparable rate. Meanwhile, Australia and Canada are suffering from much lower inflation, as you would expect from commodity exporters.

Canada was also hit harder than Australia this year. Australian GDP sank by 6.3% in Q2 2020, as compared to Canadian GDP which sank by 13%. These are the sorts of stark divergences I was alluding to previously which I believed have been already priced in. However, I think that while we might see AUD/CAD consolidate lower, it is probable that support will be found around this year's opening price. That is not to say that even lower prices can be ruled out, however.

Purchasing Power Parity is another model we should keep an eye on, as it effectively measures the relative international purchasing power of currencies. I construct the chart below using the OECD's PPP model data, to find an annual fair value estimate (the centre, red line). The black line illustrates AUD/CAD price action. The upper and lower bands represent 30% deviations from the rolling annual fair value estimate.

The chart below seems to reveal the roller coaster-like nature of AUD/CAD over the past year or so. The recent low this year coincided nicely with the most recent fair value estimate (in 2019) of 0.83. Most recent price action would seem to indicate the potential for this level to be revisited.

The outlook for AUD/CAD is therefore somewhat mixed, "between a rock and a hard place." On the one hand, risk sentiment is still constructive, and Australia's economy has not suffered as much as Canada to date. The inflation-adjusted yield has also improved. On the other hand, AUD/CAD is still overvalued from our PPP model's perspective, and an economic rebound could afford Canada the ability to find sharper economic growth on an upswing than Australia (after suffering a deeper initial decline).

AUD/CAD has traded at a lesser and lesser premium (in our PPP model) over recent years, and this trend could continue. As the current premium for this pair is relatively high, we would probably be wise to continue to therefore expect some bearish price consolidation. The January 2020 opening price remains an appealing starting point. A sharper decline in the price is unlikely until more recent GDP growth numbers are available. Crude oil futures still trade around a third lower than levels at the start of the year. The energy sector has historically represented around 10% of Canadian GDP. It will be important to see how Canada's GDP has fared in Q3, though recent month-over-month data shows a promising start through to July 2020.

But if we refer back to our terms of trade chart, and then look to the current market price of AUD/CAD, we can see that the terms of trade differential for this pair is sharply off its lows, and yet AUD/CAD still trades at close to its yearly highs (notwithstanding some weakness in recent days). I would stand by the case for near-term downside. The case for additional downside (below the 0.91 handle) may strengthen further as more data is released.

