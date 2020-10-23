I find Realty Income's current valuation and dividend to be attractive, and it's currently my default investment for a large portion of my dividends.

Its rent collection rate is trending up, and its high operating margin means that it is relatively less impacted by rent collection issues.

Realty Income has key advantages through its low WACC and economy of scale, which should continue into the future.

In the current market, it seems that value stocks are in short supply and growth stocks are too expensive. This represents a conundrum for some investors who are looking to deploy recurring capital into the market. When I find myself in this situation, I will often default to buying my favorite stocks, even if they are not deeply undervalued.

One such stock is Realty Income Corporation (O), which I’m overweight on in my IRA and taxable accounts, and is one that I’ve been adding at the current levels. In this article, I evaluate what makes Realty Income an attractive buy at present. So, let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Realty Income

Realty Income is perhaps the most well-known triple net lease REIT amongst its peers. Its portfolio consists of over 6,500 properties that are spread across 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, which comprises 3.1% of its rental income. Its portfolio mix by property type is comprised of 83.9% Retail, 10.9% Industrial, 3.5% Office, and 1.7% Agriculture.

What I like about Realty Income is its track record of delivering a steadily growing monthly dividend, which many investors rely on to fund their living expenses. This month, management declared its 604th consecutive monthly dividend. Since 1994, the dividend has grown at an average compound rate of 4.5%.

This has translated into stellar capital returns for its shareholders. As seen below, over the past 25 years, an investment in Realty Income has posted a market-beating 14% CAGR with dividend reinvestment, which far outpaced the 9.1% CAGR of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period.

(Source: Dividend Channel)

As the largest player in the net lease space, Realty Income has the advantage of an economy of scale, in which it is able to spread its management expense across a large asset base. This, combined with a strong balance sheet, has resulted in industry-leading margins. As seen below, Realty Income has consistently posted strong operating margins close to 90%, which I calculated by taking Operating Income (adding back depreciation) divided by Revenue.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

This Op Margin % is on the high end of the net lease sector, for which the range tends to be between 80-90%. This also compares favorably to the shopping center REITs, for which the Op Margin % tends to be in the 65% range. As a result of this low-cost structure, a 10% decline in rental revenue has a greater negative impact on the FFO for shopping center REITs than for net lease REITs, such as Realty Income.

One of the risk factors for Realty Income is its exposure to the retail sector during the current pandemic. This was a headwind for the company during Q2, during which it received 88% of its contractual rents. The numbers, however, look more promising for Q3. As seen below, in the October Investor Presentation, Realty Income collected 93.8% of its September rents, thereby representing a 580-bps increase from Q2.

(Source: October Investor Presentation)

Going forward, I see the theaters as being the most challenging sector for the company, as this sector represented 57% of uncollected September rent. Only time will tell how things shake out with the pandemic. However, I’m encouraged by the fact that Realty Income invests in high-quality locations through its cost of capital advantage.

As seen below, the REIT's long-term WACC is just 5.5%, which I see as a key advantage in allowing it to bid on high-quality properties with lower cap rates. Plus, I don’t see the entire movie theater industry becoming extinct, with high-quality locations not only surviving but also thriving in a post-pandemic world.

(Source: October Investor Presentation)

In the meantime, Realty Income is benefiting from the current low interest rate environment. With an A- credit rating from S&P, and net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of just 5.1x, the company is able to obtain debt financing at very attractive rates. This is evidenced by 1.712% yield to maturity on the £400 million GBP-denominated unsecured notes that the company issued in September, which I see as being very attractive.

Turning to valuation, I see Realty Income as being in the Buy range, at the current price of $60.09 and a blended P/FFO of 18, which sits below its normal P/FFO of 19.2. Analysts have a consensus Buy rating on the shares (score of 4.1 out of 5) and an average price target of $68.75, which represents a potential 14% upside. I also find the 4.7% dividend to be attractive, especially in the current low-yield environment, with an 84% dividend-to-trailing 12-month FFO payout ratio.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

Realty Income has a demonstrated track record of returning exceptional value to its shareholders. While it does have some near-term challenges from the pandemic, the most recent results are trending in the right direction. Going forward, I see the company as being able to take advantage of market dislocations through its low cost of capital advantage. It should also continue to benefit from continued debt refinances in the current low interest rate environment, which is expected to continue through at least 2023.

I’m currently overweight on Realty Income in my portfolios, and that is the result of me accumulating shares whenever they are attractively priced, as I find them to be now. At the current valuation, the REIT is my default choice for reinvesting a large portion of my portfolio dividends. I see the shares as currently being a solid buy for both income and growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.