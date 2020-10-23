A recent article over at Bloomberg broke a very interesting bit of news regarding Disney (DIS): apparently, the company is reticent to engage a growth strategy with Hulu because, if it does so, then the price it will have to pay to Comcast (CMCSA) a few years from now under a deal for the Mouse to take full control of the service will become expensive. As shareholders will recall, Disney agreed to take Comcast out of the Hulu service post the 21st Century Fox purchase. The deal was structured at a floor price of a little under $6 billion, with some added elements involving NBCUniversal content and other aspects which the supplied link explains.

The article goes on to ultimately imply the following question: exactly, what is Hulu? What does it mean to Disney in the post-pandemic world?

I can understand the reticence on management's part, but I believe having to pay up to Comcast later on (I am long the cable giant) is a good problem to have if Hulu achieves a higher valuation and potentially acts as a catalyst for the stock. I also believe Disney is a long-term investment idea that, frankly, has surprised me in terms of how well the stock has held up (in other words, be prepared for better prices as the pandemic continues).

Hulu

I've found Hulu to be a bit of an odd experiment at times. When the over-the-top service was formed some years ago, and owned by Disney, Comcast, and other investors, it seemed to me that Hollywood was attempting to create a new market for its products, one that could offer competition to Netflix and perhaps offer better bids for content suppliers. Because the studios attempted unsuccessfully to sell Hulu at one point, it dawned on me that long-term ownership wasn't really the goal. The idea was to transfer the subscriber-growth/churn risk to another party and lock in lengthy library deals.

Now, everything's changed. Streaming boomed, declines in linear accelerated, and Disney's CEO Robert Iger decided that he'd continue his acquisition spree in the latter part of his tenure by buying 21st Century Fox's IP portfolio in a final bid to maximize the value of his company holdings, as well as going after Hulu in its entirety. Let's not forget, too, that Sky was also in Iger's sights; Comcast ultimately won that skirmish.

With the second SARS virus situation most likely sticking around for longer than anyone is currently predicting, streaming will become even more important to Disney because it can no longer rely on parks and multiplexes as engines of growth. In fact, streaming is now a vertical solution to the company's current distribution problem for filmed entertainment. This places more pressure on management to get serious about Hulu and its international prospects. However, while the latter point is especially true, no one should dismiss domestic-growth potential as well. The company cannot afford to play games with its future obligation to Comcast.

There are a few reasons why Hulu should be considered an important component of the company's OTT division. First, and perhaps the most obvious, is that Hulu is the easiest way for the company to invest in the profitable adult market. D+ certainly appeals to adults already, and it can be made even more appealing to adults by programming slightly edgier content, but Hulu is the platform on which Disney will rely most to reach mature audiences with mature material.

Second, D+ will most likely not be a platform for advertising. I foresee a possibility that advertising could somehow play a role with +, especially in the way interstitial commercials play a role on The Disney Channel, but beyond product placement, and at least for the next several years, I believe the best way for Disney to generate sponsorship dollars in its non-sports-direct-to-consumer business is Hulu. The company knows the industry, and it helps to foster a synergistic economy of scale among all of its platforms (broadcast, cable, so on).

Hulu can be used for experimentation and incubation. The + service simply won't stray too far from a very specific, branded-strategy; safe and steady will always be the course. And that makes sense. It would be unwise for management to change up protocols of programming and creative mandates for purposes of hoping certain deviations will lead to more subscribers, as they probably wouldn't. Yes, there is room on D+ to be different, but avant-garde, artistic pilot studies need not be part of the scheme. Instead, let Hulu be the laboratory. Whether it is a Wes-Anderson-type comedy, or a contained-room thriller sporting new cinematic techniques, Hulu is where Disney can brainstorm.

Disney also wants to keep its options open in terms of repurposing content, whether it be for cost amortization or promotional purposes. There may be times when Disney needs to premiere a piece of product on multiple platforms simultaneously, or it may need to create a window for a product to first appear on D+ and then, at some time in the future, on Hulu. A new Star Wars series might appear on D+ and then on Hulu one or two years later. The source article at Bloomberg mentioned the idea of consolidating Hulu within + by turning it into a separate section on the service. It would be a bad move; Hulu's value can only be realized, and demonstrated to consumers, as a separate vehicle. Mixing the two brands would not work.

Conclusion

Disney does not want to play catch-up years from now in terms of expansion of Hulu, which currently has over 35 million users. It wants to beat its own projections as soon as it can to mitigate the damage done by the pandemic to the parks and studio segments. Worrying about Comcast won't help things. Yes, it would mean more money has to be paid out, but if the company doesn't aggressively promote the service, and if competition heats up more than expected over the next several years, then the brand will lose its luster. Bottom line: I believe it will hurt overall shareholder value if there is a weak spot in the streaming strategy.

As for the valuation of the stock, there's no getting around the fact that Disney is expensive, especially as one looks at the SA quote system. The company does deserve a premium in some respects, given its brands and its ability to pivot to streaming, but at some point, I would have to think the market may bring the shares further down the 52-week range. The stock has been surprisingly strong since it bounced off the $79 low back in the spring. I am long Disney, and am looking at this from a long-term, dollar-cost-averaging-strategy perspective. That is the best way to view this equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.