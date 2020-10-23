Even if fiscal 2021 turns out to be a relatively softer year, I think TSMC's (TSM) tech leadership should continue to pull through, backed by expanding addressable markets in 5G and high-performance computing. While I have been less optimistic about TSMC's prospects in the face of Huawei risks, the backdrop has changed following Intel's (INTC) delay at 10nm and GlobalFoundries' halt in leading-edge node development, which could mean a major share gain opportunity for TSMC. Additionally, increased pricing power at the leading edge and further inventory build support the case for further upside for TSMC shares.

An Exceedingly Healthy FQ3/FQ4 Outlook

During the recent quarterly call, TSMC management attributed the better-than-expected FQ3 to strong demand across its application platforms. The numbers back that up, as quarterly revenue growth for smartphones were up 12% Q/Q, with HPC also rising 25% Q/Q, offsetting automotive at -23% Q/Q. Encouragingly, 5nm contribution has now reached c. 8% of quarterly revenue, while other advanced nodes such as 7nm/16nm/28nm contributed to c. 35%/18%/12% of revenue.

Source: TSMC FQ3 Presentation Slides

Notably, quarterly revenue from mainland China still grew 23% in FQ3 (accelerating from FQ2 levels), indicating the previous revenue beat was due to more than just Huawei component pull-in, but also from strength across other customers.

Building on its better-than-expected FQ3 sales, TSMC's FQ4 outlook also remains healthy without Huawei's orders, with sales set to grow between 0-5% due to strong demand from major customers such as Apple (AAPL), AMD (AMD), and MediaTek. The guided Q/Q decline for HPC was slightly surprising, however, likely reflecting the lack of Huawei infrastructure orders in the upcoming quarter.

Gross Margin Uptick Highlights TSMC's Pricing Power

TSMC's gross margins have held up surprisingly well this year, despite the Huawei restrictions. Considering Huawei was its second-largest customer contributing c. 14% revenue in 2019, this serves as a very positive indication. The fact that margins remained resilient despite other temporary factors such as FX headwinds and margin dilution from the initial 5nm ramp was also encouraging.

Source: TSMC FQ3 Presentation Slides

However, I do think part of the margin expansion this year is down to strong utilization rates amidst the logic semi restocking cycle. Utilizations should, therefore, normalize over time, but future gross margin expansion remains very likely, considering TSMC's dominant share in leading-edge nodes. Thus far, TSMC has captured over 85% market share at 7nm, and management has expressed confidence in gaining a similar share at 5nm.

As such, I am positive about TSMC's gross margin outlook, which should remain over 50% in the coming years, as the company maintains market share dominance (and pricing power) at the leading-edge.

Intel's Outsourcing Expands the Addressable Market

Intel may not yet have finalized its decision on outsourcing, but the pressure has ramped up following AMD's recent success and Ice Lake's further delay. Heading into fiscal 2021, AMD's next-generation data center CPU, Genoa, looks set to challenge Intel, as the new data center CPU will not only be built on TSMC's 5nm process technology, but also comes equipped with a whole new architecture and potentially, 128 cores. Essentially, this entails an ever-widening gap with Intel.

If Intel is going to catch up, it really needs to make a decision within the next quarter or two, considering the 12-18 months transition time. The implication is positive for TSMC, and Intel could add significantly to the addressable market. My base case is for Intel's outsourcing to start in late 2022 on 5nm. TSMC's full-year capex guidance raise (to c. $17 billion) hints at a sooner timeline, however. Although TSMC did not name the specific customer driving the capex increase, the raised near-term capacity plan likely offers a timely hint.

Huawei Disruption Could Fuel More Inventory Build

According to recent news reports, TSMC is close to or has been granted a license from the US Department of Commerce to continue supplying to Huawei and HiSilicon, but only for certain legacy products. This excludes any products at the leading-edge nodes, such as 5G or smartphone-related products. However, even at the legacy nodes, the possibility seems remote that the DoC will issue any licenses for HiSilicon. Instead, a more viable option might be through third-party design houses such as Qualcomm (QCOM) and MediaTek.

If a scenario does materialize where third-party design houses can ship to Huawei, we could see a more aggressive approach toward inventory building at Huawei. Additionally, other Chinese smartphone makers could follow suit in aggressively filling up capacities to gain smartphone market share at Huawei's expense. Considering the ban on SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) as well, the utilization outlook for foundries like TSMC appears bright for the upcoming quarters.

Steady P/E Expansion Likely

Over the near term, at least, TSMC should gain from the confluence of several tailwinds, including potential Intel outsourcing, more substantial pricing power at leading-edge nodes, and continued inventory build by Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Coupled with healthy gross margin expansion and an accelerated capacity buildout, TSMC should deliver double-digit earnings growth despite the Huawei headwind. Similar to the P/E expansion enjoyed by similarly dominant semiconductor companies like ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) (from mid-to-high teens to over 40x P/E on the back of EUV), I also think there remains room for multiple expansion at TSMC.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.