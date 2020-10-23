Capitalizing On Market Uncertainties
by: TD Wealth
Summary
What the VIX futures are telling us.
What the market is telling us about election expectations.
Using options to take advantage of market uncertainties.
With less than two weeks to go before the U.S. elections and a second COVID-19 wave underway, there are plenty of headlines. But has the market properly priced in the risks? Kim Parlee speaks with Ben Gossack, portfolio manager, TD Asset Management on how to capitalize on the uncertainties.