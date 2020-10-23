Natural Gas - Bearish Weather Outlook In November Presents Biggest Headwind Near-Term

So to sum up the current market dynamic: 1) Cash market firmed up with LNG exports returning and physical market balance improving. 2)Weather outlook is bearish for early November, which will limit the upside in natural gas futures. 3)Production is set to keep declining into year-end setting us up for a very bullish 2021.

On the production front, all of the shut-in gas production is now back online with the average coming in around ~88 Bcf/d. But as you can see from the recent production trend, the initial jump from wells that were shut-in will subside, and we expect Lower 48 production to trend back loser by November. We still maintain our view that Lower 48 production should be closer to ~86 Bcf/d.

LNG exports, which was delayed last week, are finally now getting close to ~9 Bcf/d with this psychological figure hitting by this weekend.

Now aside from the bearish weather that's coming, the physical market has really tightened up in the last few days with Henry Hub cash now trading over $2.8/MMBtu.

The natural gas market has a lot of things going well so far with the exception of the early November weather forecast.

Welcome to the one slight bear headwind edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The natural gas market has a lot of things going well so far with the exception of the early November weather forecast.

Source: HFIRweather.com

As you can see in the ECMWF-EPS 00z 15-day forecast, there's practically no bullish scenario in any of the clusters. This will push heating demand below the norm at the end of the first week in November right when heating demand is expected to pick-up.

Now aside from the bearish weather that's coming, the physical market has really tightened up in the last few days with Henry Hub cash now trading over $2.8/MMBtu. The tighter physical market will stop November contracts from crashing like the time we saw in October contracts.

LNG exports, which was delayed last week, are finally now getting close to ~9 Bcf/d with this psychological figure hitting by this weekend. In November, LNG exports are going to come in closer to ~10 Bcf/d, which should help on the fundamental balance front.

On the production front, all of the shut-in gas production is now back online with the average coming in around ~88 Bcf/d.

But as you can see from the recent production trend, the initial jump from wells that were shut-in will subside, and we expect Lower 48 production to trend back loser by November. We still maintain our view that Lower 48 production should be closer to ~86 Bcf/d.

So to sum up the current market dynamic:

Cash market firmed up with LNG exports returning and physical market balance improving.

Weather outlook is bearish for early November, which will limit the upside in natural gas futures.

Production is set to keep declining into year-end setting us up for a very bullish 2021.

We remain long EQT and believe this is the best way to play the incoming natural gas rally. The company reported sound earnings today and noted that the STRIP is undervalued. We published an article on why we believe that is the case as well here.

Source: EQT

Net-net, we calculate EQT's fair value to be $25 at $2.50/MMBtu long-term. So even at today's STRIP, the equity is undervalued.

HFI Research Natural Gas, #1 Natural Gas Service For readers investing or trading natural gas or natural gas equities, don't be blinded by the incoming moves. At HFI Research Natural Gas, we give you guidance on natural gas fundamentals, weather, and set-ups to help you navigate the dangerous natural gas market. Come and see for yourself why we are the #1 natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.