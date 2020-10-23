Investors now have to face the reality that the company will see sales collapse 14% from last Q4.

After multiple warning to investors, Intel (INTC) finally prints a quarter with revenue declines and forecasts very weak Q4 numbers. The market will now have to digest a period where key competitors take large swaths of market share from the chip giant. My investment thesis has constantly stressed to investors to avoid the semiconductor giant in the face of these struggles led by failures in processing.

Image Source: Intel website

Ignored Reality

Over the last few years, Intel has managed to report far-better-than-expected results to delay the inevitable reality of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) taking market share in key areas such as data center. In the last 5 quarters, the chip giant has beaten revenue estimates by at least $825 million each quarter.

While the Q3 results and Q4 guidance were generally in line with expectations, the investor base is likely shell-shocked that Intel isn't going to bounce back with better-than-expected numbers. Intel reported Q3 revenues of $18.3 billion that only beat analyst estimates by $40 million. The chip giant actually saw revenues fall 5% over last Q3, and guidance suggests results are getting much worse.

The Q4 revenues were pegged at $17.4 billion, suggesting Intel will indeed watch quarterly revenues fall 14% to end the year. Even worse, the data-centric group is forecasting a 25% decline after a quarter where data center revenues alone fell ~10% to $5.2 billion.

Source: Intel Q3'20 presentation

Intel is now set to lose tons of market share to AMD, which has already launched 7nm server chips while the chip giant is stuck trying to improve yields on 10nm for years now. AMD is expected to launch 5nm chips next year, and the company already has a recent history of improving processing technology with the help of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM). Customers are surely lining up to switch to EPYC server chips for better cost and performance.

Even worse for Intel, gross margins took a big hit from pricing pressures and shifts in end-user demand, such as demand moving to notebook from desktop. Margins dipped 5.5 points to only 54.8% in Q3, causing earnings to slump 22% to $1.11 per share.

The reality will now set in that 2021 EPS is likely to dip below 2019 levels of $4.87. One has to really wonder how much market share AMD can take in the CPU market considering most segments are below 25% now and the server market is just now around 10%.

Cash Problems

These weak quarterly numbers highlight why my view has been so against share buybacks for the chip giant. Intel has spent $14.2 billion this year on share buybacks, and the company has plans to complete a $10 billion ASR plan, while oddly predicting weak results.

The stock is now back to the lows of the year. When revenue is forecast to substantially dip over a period of a few quarters, any company would be wise to just solidify the balance sheet, instead of trying to prop up the stock. Especially considering Intel ended the quarter with only $18.3 billion in cash, while the total debt load is up at $36.6 billion. Even without the buybacks this year, the chip giant would still have net debt of $4.1 billion, while the $14.2 billion buyback only amounted to a ~5.0% reduction in the share count to 4.2 billion shares.

Clearly, Intel hasn't generated the cash flows in order to justify such large buybacks that aren't even that big. The company is selling the NAND memory and storage business to SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) for ~$9 billion. The deal is oddly set up for a protracted final closing so that Intel will obtain the following payments in an extended final closing:

Late 2021 - $7 billion

March 2025 - $2 billion

The NAND unit generated $600 million in operating income for the 1H of the year, so a $9 billion payment over an extended period doesn't necessarily offer value to Intel shareholders. Once the original $7 billion payment is received next year, Intel will have a far better balance sheet, but the EPS will dip with the removal of over $1 billion in operating income or something close to $0.25 in EPS. The current 2021 revenue target of $73.8 billion could easily dip to $68.0 billion now.

The removal of the large revenue base will contribute to a reduction in 2021 revenue guidance as the division is moved to held for sale. The current 2021 revenue target of $73.8 billion could easily dip to $68.0 billion.

While the value on the deal can be questioned, the market prefers revenue growth, and the exit of the smartphone modem and NAND memory business do nothing but pressure revenue growth and further hurt the market mindset on the company. A prime example is how the Q4 guidance doesn't reflect lost modem revenues.

Selling units can offer benefits to a more focused corporation, but Intel isn't exactly winning in the CPU/GPU businesses, where failures in advancing faster processing technologies are clear. The company just appears to be dumping units in order to distract investors and raise cash for a weak balance sheet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel will trade weak for months now as reality sets in on the dismal position of the chip giant. Investors will have to deal with multiple quarters where revenues decline by up to 14%. In addition, the management team has wasted billions on stock buybacks while knowing weak results were ahead. The removal of the NAND business from operations next year will hit investor sentiment yet again, as 2021 guidance will initially miss estimates due to not including such a large business unit.

Investors must avoid Intel until operations improve and the company produces market-leading chips again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.