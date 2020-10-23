Prepared by Stephanie, Analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) was a name we last recommended as a buy at $8. Shares have appreciated about 25% from that buy call, but it has been a somewhat slow grind. Low rates have weighed on financials, and pressure on bond yields have kept these instruments down. Loan loss provisions were a concern, given the economic woes. Well, the bank has just reported earnings, and in this column, we check back in with this sizable regional bank. The price is still relatively attractive relative to book value at $10, and we want to point out that the dividend has been maintained and is yielding over 6%, and while the next few quarters will be tough on banks with rates low and the economy recovering, we have been urging buys in the space. Let us discuss the key metrics you should be looking for in any bank investment.

Revenue strength

A quick glance at share prices shows the stock has followed a path similar to that of other regional and major banks. Frankly, we thought it would be worse, though as we will see, EPS was hit hard. Thanks to continued loan growth, deposit strength, and some past acquisitions, the bank saw revenues continue to reach all-time highs. In Q3, the company reported a top line that beat consensus estimates slightly, and rose from Q3 2019.

With the present quarter's revenues of $1.25 billion, the company registered a 5.0% increase in this metric year-over-year. Many other regional banks have seen flat to down revenues versus last year. The $23 million beat was not much, but given the difficulty of handicapping where results would land, we think this was pretty strong. Huntington was preparing for an economic downturn for years, sometimes costing them on the top and bottom lines relative to peers, but they entered this COVID-19 crisis from a position of strength and that came through in Q3. However pressure in non-interest income and a spike in provision for credit losses weighed on earnings.

Earnings pressure

The small bump in revenues year-over-year was not enough to offset expenditures as well as a large increase in loan loss provisions, from last year. Huntington reported net income of $303 million, an 18% decline from a year ago. Ouch. Earnings per share came in at $0.27, down from Q3 2019. What investors need to decide is if there will be improvement or not. Frankly, we do saw EPS expansion in H2 2020 as likely back in April and we have seen each quarter getting better. We think 2021 will be even better based on the trends we are seeing for banks. The company has a rigorous expense management plan, but what we are seeing on earnings is all about preparation for potential loan losses. That may keep investors away when they consider the valuation of the name, and see that earnings have been hit. But the earnings hit but we do note book value has increased.

Book value growth

The company has been growing book value, and this increases the bank's value proposition as the equity price is actually right around book value now. Look at the rise in book value over the last year. The bank's stock is pretty attractive at $10 relative to the $8.43 book value, which rose 2% from last year. While this is of course not as great of a value we saw in the spring, we think it is still attractive. Much of this 2% growth came from improvements in loan and deposits, as well as asset quality.

Loans and deposits growth

We want to remind you that a few years ago, the FirstMerit acquisition drove strong growth in loans and deposits. The bank even sold Wisconsin assets in 2019, along with hundreds of millions of deposit dollars.

Now, we are back to looking for organic growth, aside from a few smaller acquisitions. We are pleased with the progress. The bank saw an $11.4 billion increase in deposits from last year, or a 14% increase. In addition loans were up $5.4 billion versus Q3 2019, or up 7%.

Growth in loans and deposits is key for any bank, small or large. That is how you make money as a bank. You take in deposits at a low interest rate, and lend at a higher one. It has been working for centuries, and will continue to do so well into the future. These results for Huntington should be considered a strength. While the lower rates have impacted returns, as we have said, the main issue here is the loan loss provisions.

Asset quality

Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. Risky loans may offer a higher return but not if the debt cannot be repaid and turns to toxic debts.

The one reason we like Huntington is that it has been a relatively conservative lender, and its asset quality continued to improve over time. Of course, given the economic pain happening right now, all loans are more risky than usual, and so this quarter saw the loan loss provision skyrocketed from a year ago.

Provision for credit losses are lower from where they were earlier in the year. That is a big plus, make no mistake. Provision for credit losses increased $95 million year-over-year to $177 million but this quarter saw an increase from a year ago. Allowance for loan and lease losses increased $1.0 billion to $1.8 billion, or 2.21% of total loans and leases. Allowance for credit losses increased to $1.9 billion, or 2.31% of total loans and leases. Many of the major banks we have covered have seen drastic reductions here. This is the risk of being a big regional bank. They are clearly preparing for defaults.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets had been improving for some time, but they increased in Q3. Non-performing assets this time increased to $602 million, or 0.74% of total loans and leases from $482 million, or 0.64%, a year ago. We want to be very clear. It is important to note this was lower than Q2 2020. In Q2 2020 we 0.89% of total loans and leases nonperforming, or $713 million. Despite these issues, the improvement in the efficiency ratio continues to impress us as well.

Still efficient

Anyone reading our work on banks should know that we must always look for improvement in the efficiency ratio. The strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%, with the ideal being around 50%. Well, this is also a strength of the bank, thought efficiency did worsen slightly. The efficiency ratio hit 56.1% from 54.7% last year. We will continue to be watching this metric closely in the future. We are pleased with what we see and anticipate this metric will remain under 60% in 2020 and 2021.

Bottom line

It was a bit of a mixed quarter, but followed the trend of some similar banks, with loan loss provisions driving earnings lower. We see shares as a solid hold here. The bank still pays a solid dividend, with a yield north of 6% now. While the economy will not rebound overnight, we think it does in 2021 and you should be buying beaten-down shares of decent companies at fair prices. We would add closer to $9 if able.

