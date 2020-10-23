If that happens, then this relatively unknown stock could be a profitable investment.

The drug, reformulated L-asparaginase, has known anti-cancer properties but its safety profile needs to be good.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A (ERYP) has its lead drug candidate Eryaspase (Trybeca-1) in a phase 3 trial in 2nd line pancreatic cancer with data expected in the first quarter of 2021. Last year, I wrote a quick little article on the stock. I said that safety is the key issue here, and if the drug can show decent efficacy and superior safety data in this late stage cancer, then the stock has value. I also said that the phase 3 trial data will be released in November 2020.

That date has now been pushed back to the first quarter of 2021, when the phase 3 interim superiority analysis is expected; final analysis is due later in 2021.

That means there is not a lot to add to my previous article. There has been little change in the stock’s price as well, and my other worry - low volume - is still as much a fact today as it was then.

However, there was some incisive commentary on my previous article, and I would like to address those as well as the safety concern in a bit more detail, with a focus on how ERYP is addressing it. I would also provide a fresh investment angle to the stock.

The commentary

A reader named NDHT whose knowledge of biopharma I respect told me two things. The first was about matched donor RBCs, and is non-essential to the discussion. The second issue he raised is important. In my article, I had opined that the main competition for ERYP’s drug Eryaspase - which is an RBC-encapsulated L-asparaginase enzyme - are other L-asparaginase enzymes, capsulated or non-capsulated. The idea was that this is the real level playing field for Eryaspase rather than competing with other established drugs like G+A in 2L PDAC. However, the user pointed out that there are no approved L-asparaginase drugs in 2L PDAC, so ERYP is actually competing with SoC in the indication, not other L-asparaginase drugs.

This is indeed a compelling argument, but I have a point as well. My point is that it has been known for 4 decades that L-asparaginase works in cancer, however the effect was thought to be too inconsequential compared to their terrible safety problems. However, encapsulation is claimed to reduce that effect. There have been two types of encapsulation - PEGylation, and the one developed by ERYP. So, the trials run by ERYP are not so much about efficacy as about whether the RBC-encapsulation reduces the safety issues associated with the drug. In that sense, I said that the competition for the drug is with other L-asparaginase drugs, both in capsules and out of it.

My argument should be considered as a first level argument in evaluating Eryaspase - whether it is able to do better than older L-asparaginase drugs with safety. The user’s comment is a second level argument. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter, therapeutically speaking, if a reformulated drug is better than its original but is still doing worse than standard of care. So the user is right in the sense that Eryaspase is, in the long run, competing with other 2L pancreatic cancer drugs, and not with its old versions.

The safety concerns

L-asparaginase breaks down asparagine, a key protein necessary for cell growth. Moreover, the enzyme is also developed from the e.coli bacteria. These two factors probably are responsible for making the drug somewhat unsafe in certain settings. So, although the drug is approved for Acute lymphocytic leukemia (NYSE:ALL), its use, despite efficacy, is limited. Various methods, including PEGylation, have been tried to make it more useful.

Key side effects from using L-asparaginase are hypersensitivity, thrombotic events, coagulopathy, pancreatitis, hyperglycemia and hepatotoxicity. There are also renal and immunologic effects of the drug.

A 2015 review of L-asparaginase discusses toxicity. First, the article points out that “Native E. coli asparaginase has been widely used as a first-line treatment in ALL; however, the supply of this preparation has recently ceased in the United States and has largely been replaced with PEG-asparaginase.” It then says that “Clinical hypersensitivity is one of the most common reasons for the discontinuation of asparaginase therapy….[and] has been reported in up to 75% of patients with ALL, although rates generally range from 10–30%.”

Here’s a table showing different toxicities and their management:

Source

From the FDA approval material available about Oncaspar, let’s check out its toxicity profile. Research says the following:

The most serious, sometimes fatal, O toxicities were anaphylaxis, other serious allergic reactions, thrombosis (including sagittal sinus thrombosis), pancreatitis, glucose intolerance, and coagulopathy. The most common adverse events were allergic reactions (including anaphylaxis), hyperglycemia, pancreatitis, central nervous system thrombosis, coagulopathy, hyperbilirubinemia, and elevated transaminases.

And here’s a table:

Now, let's take a look at the ERYP safety data. In a 2015 publication derived from an earlier ASH report, this was said about the toxicity profile:

Asparaginase is a cornerstone in the treatment of ALL, but its utility is limited by toxicities including hypersensitivity. Clinical allergy is associated with inactivation of asparaginase by antibodies, which can also neutralize asparaginase without any clinical signs of hypersensitivity (silent inactivation). GRASPA (proposed eryaspase, E-Coli L-Asparaginase encapsulated into red blood cells) improves pharmacokinetics, tolerability and maintain circulating asparaginase (ASPA) activity due to the protective barrier of the erythrocyte membrane. In a recent Phase III trial, it has shown to prolong the asparaginase activity and significantly reduce the incidence of allergic reactions in pts with relapsed ALL.

Tabulated data is as follows:

Pancreatic cancer trials done by ERYP do not compare GRASPA with L-Asp, but rather with GA. So we have no comparative data between these two formulations, however GRASPA has provided tolerable safety profile in these trials comparable to chemotherapy, see below:

Source

Bottomline

L-Asp has been known to have positive efficacy in certain types of cancer. This has been known for decades. Research on ALL, for example, says

With current multiagent chemotherapy regimens, long-term outcomes for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) have greatly improved, with reported overall survival rates > 90% compared with < 30% in the 1960s. These substantial gains in survival are due, at least in part, to the increased use of intense and prolonged asparaginase therapy.

ERYP’s work is the first positive data we have seen for L-Asp in pancreatic cancer, and even in any solid tumor. The problem was always with toxicity, however, data seen in these trials seem to show that GRASPA encapsulation may actually work to reduce toxicity including “silent inactivation” which is the occurrence of antiasparaginase neutralizing antibodies without associated clinical symptoms. If the ongoing phase 3 trial can confirm this earlier proof of concept, I believe that will help the stock very well.

