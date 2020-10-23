A strong Q3 earnings with an earnings surprise may drive price up in the short term, where the fundamental outlook would provide support at these new levels.

The stock has bounced away from support 7 times since then, in a narrow ascending channel with low downside, although valuation remains low with an -86% value gap.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, or PPD Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD), continues its steady climb north over this year, with shareholders enjoying +246.18% in returns since the selloff in march. PPD is a relatively small large-cap by definition ($12.8 billion market capitalization) but revenues have been solid this year since their IPO completion back in February. PPD was previously listed back in 1996, but was acquired back in 2011 and remained private until this year.

Since re-listing, the company has enjoyed top line earnings of $4.1 billion, EBITDA of $702.8 million and FCF just shy of $300 million from the last earnings report. All figures are using TTM adjustments. Earnings surprises over the last 2 reports have helped prop up the share price at the exit of each quarter, and we are hoping for additional support with an earnings beat for Q3 2020. Empirical evidence demonstrates the short-term correlation between earnings surprises and upticks and price, which we will be drawing on for the next play with PPD.

PPD has given good insights into the potential for ongoing revenue generation, with low ROIC of around 3% but high ROCE of 13.05%, which will help in explaining the valuation. We've observed these figures alongside decent return over the asset base of 5.5%, with the company also turning over $0.74 for every dollar invested into the asset base. From these measures, management have done a sound job in facilitating the market sentiment for the run-up in price this year, alongside signaling future growth for the company over this time.

In early September, management updated guidance for Q3 revenues, expecting total revenues in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion, exceptional figures in light of the market turmoil faced by many companies from the pandemic. Further data over a longer time frame will be beneficial for longer-term investors in their time-series analysis of the company.

On the charts, the outlook has been rather bullish since the selloff, with the stock bouncing from the support time 7 times in an ascending channel up until today's trading. The channel is narrow, indicating low volatility and strength in the trend, with the exponential moving average acting as an additional floor of support with the most recent uptick in price. Price targets back in August for PPD hovered around the $36 mark in the bullish cases, which the company managed to hit towards the end of September.

Since then, the trend has continued upwards, with decent momentum. Momentum has since reverted back to the mean, after remaining high across the span of September into the beginning of October. Notice on the chart below, PPD bouncing from the support line 7 times, with low volatility and a clear ascending channel formed until today's trading. The stock has found support at each new level, and the floor has remained consistent across the time period shown below.

Momentum has also been strong throughout this run-up, where it has most recently reverted back to the mean, and turned upwards again, as we see the stock also revert back to towards the support line. Each spike in momentum has corresponded with bullish activity on the charts, which will be useful for investors to track over the longer term. We can see this on the chart below.

Further evidence of the bullish sentiment can be observed in the upgrade in relative strength occurring in August. Since relative strength has trended sideways, with no downtick to reaching close to zero. Furthermore, the shares have stayed away from overbought territory, albeit breaching the RSI 70 line once towards the end of August, after plunging back within healthier RSI zones. The RSI has stayed within this zone since, despite the strong uptrend in price and demonstrated support, continuing until today's trading. Therefore, in the medium term, we firmly believe that investor sentiment is bullish for PPD.

Furthermore, an additional earnings surprise at the exit of Q3, would capitalise on empirical evidence that shows the positive impact on share price and the earnings beat, providing a shorter-term catalyst, and potential case for immediate entry at today's trading price. Any sharp pullback to the support line, around -6% to -10%, or in the ranges of $33-34, would provide a case for immediate entry, as we've seen the stock gain support at each new level when this has occurred to date.

Therefore, based on the above factors, the current investor sentiment is bullish in our view.

Catalysts

We are eager to provide coverage after the release of Q3 earnings, and therefore don't find it wise to provide formal guidance and forecasts without this information as evidence. It would be unwise to first release the modelling, and then immediately have to update things when the company releases earnings. Instead, we feel it more beneficial to investors to use this particular report as a strategic reference report, in conjunction with our in-depth analysis that will occur right after earnings.

In the immediate term, PPD has announced that it will be opening a new laboratory in Suzhou, China. The primary aim of doing so is to support biotech companies based in China, alongside Western biotech and pharmaceutical companies that are overseeing Chinese research studies. The facility, located in the Jiangsu Province, is expected to be furbished and ready for operations by next year. The main services on offer will be bioanalytical, biomarker and vaccination development & production services, which would support various trials in various phases, for the benefit of the company domains mentioned above. It does seem however, that the majority of pharmaceutical development pipelines can be supported by this facility.

The updated guidance back in September was an indication that the company has received better than expected financial results in their clinical development and laboratory services markets. The facility announcement has not been priced into these upgrades.

The specific contributing factors were attributed to higher than anticipated earnings attached to Covid-19-related projects. There were also higher than expected revenues from particular studies that did not to pertain to Covid-19. On the EBITDA level, growth here was also related to Covid-19 projects, but the company remains adamant it will achieve fantastic results by Q3 2020 regardless of Covid-19 projects bolstering revenue claims.

Analysts have recently upgraded their price targets in the range of $38-$40 from the $36 mark, and earlier in the year, PPD was dubbed as many analysts' favourite growth story at a reasonable relative price, having clearly outperformed their peers. The stock has also recently received several upgrades since August, again reflecting market sentiment for the company. Further growth catalysts will be outlined in our more in-depth analysis for PPD, following their Q3 earnings release.

Valuation

We've remained relatively firm on PPD's modelling, and although guidance had increased earlier in the quarter, we have opted to wait until Q3 earnings to validate the claims and update our models. Nonetheless, we've built our revenues and FCF estimates into our modelling, including DCF models, the snapshot of which can be seen below. As usual we have assigned a terminal growth rate using the PRAT model of DuPont, alongside the hurdle rate associated with forgoing investment into a risk-free treasury security alongside the S&P 500 index, to capture the additional array of risk associated with holding a single equity.

Base Case:

In the base case, where we haven't included the upgrade to company guidance, we see a large gap to fair value using the implied inputs. This has been consistent with our analyses to date, and we believe is partially a reflection of the low ROIC we've observed to date. Although ROCE is high, ROIC is lagging behind, and thus we feel is impacting the valuation at this point in time. In the blue-sky scenario, where we include the increase from top line earnings from company guidance, a value gap of around -66% still exists. In the grey-sky scenario, not shown in this article, the value gap obviously widens to around -100% dislocation in value to current trading.

Blue-Sky Scenario

Manipulating some of the inputs, we'd need to see a discount rate applied closer to the company's WACC, alongside a stellar Q3 performance to justify a terminal value in the ranges we see below, where the valuation falls in line with today's trading. In fact, we believe that PPD would have to grow revenues and FCF by around 90% beyond our base case over the next 5-year period to justify today's valuation. It's not impossible, but it is a far stretch. With recent upgrades to guidance, alongside key operational efficiencies and outperformance, we may get closer to the numbers than we first thought.

DCF Sensitivity Analysis, base case:

The market's expectation of the company is certainly ecstatic, with FWD P/E of 94x, alongside FWD PEG of 1.95x, which is not bad value considering the former's multiple. What does look cheaper on the company's end is P/Sales of 2.91 going forward and EV/Sales of around 4x. We also observe EV/EBITDA of 19.90x over the coming periods in our base case, alongside the stock trading at over 4x FCF, at a P/FCF multiple of 4.27x, and only presenting $0.86 FCF/Share at the time of writing.

Although FCF has been a highlight for the company, FCF yield has taken a hit and remained quite low, most recently at 2.44%. What we'd like to see from PPD this quarter, is higher ROIC and stellar growth over top line items on the balance sheet, alongside evidence of excellent liquidity management on the balance sheet. These figures will help prop up the valuation, and give some basis for longer-term investors to see the value play in front of them, instead of a pure-play on growth.

Further Considerations

PPD's run-up since the selloff has been of great benefit to shareholders who entered at the lows in March. Since, with several pullbacks, many have reallocated capital and lowered their cost average, reallocating at each pullback on to the support line. We've seen excellent results adopting this strategy, speculating on timing based on the stock's movement away from support on each uptick. Then, we have focused on trimming the position by around 5%, each time we see the stock fail to break resistance, and revert back towards support.

We would encourage investors to wait for the pullback mentioned earlier, where the stock migrates back to support, for a compelling entry point, where investors may realise the upside that the stock intends to bring over the coming months and into 2021. Since relative strength has trended sideways, and shares are currently within healthy RSI ranges, we believe that there is evidence that the stock may run further up, especially if there is an earnings beat from the Q3 earnings report. This would draw on empirical evidence that shows the same for most companies. Provided the company demonstrates growth in ROIC and ROCE, we would be happy to see the dislocation in value and price narrow as well, thus providing weight to a value play.

However, valuation is not necessarily concerning for us at this point. The market has observed painfully long droughts in strategies that rely on mispricing, instead, we look to stocks where the value gap is looking to narrow as well, and that also demonstrate the chart activity coupled with the fundamental basis for a compelling position. High growth stocks have held high multiples and hefty valuation gaps in all sectors this year, all while gaining over 30% on average.

With treasury yields at record lows, alongside the current shape of the yield curve, investors are likely to seek yield in strong equities, with lower volatility and in defensive sectors. PPD fits the bill here, particularly on the volatility front. We have an options setup in place via an iron condor with expiration for next year, secondary to this low volatility, but this is not discussed here. However, considering the growth and demonstration of support on the charts, alongside the fundamental outlook, we've upgraded the stock to bullish on our radar.

Based on the strength, direction, and volatility of the trend, alongside recent upgrades to guidance, with an appropriate valuation multiple from the industry, we assign a price target of $41, which is our most bullish case. This represents around 14% upside, should the uptrend continue. We would anticipate PPD to reach $41 especially on the back of a strong Q3 earnings release, and if support forms a new level from today's trading.

The evidence is clear from the market to YTD, and the fundamental outlook remains strong, based on revenue growth catalysts and FCF growth forecasts. We eagerly await to publish our modelling at the release of Q3 financials, to support or negate this price target. We don't feel the dislocation in valuation warrants a correction, only that PPD needs to show us greater ROIC, an improvement on FCF/share, and clear vision over management's investment decision-making.

Conclusion

PPD has seen a nice run-up to today's trading. In light of the upgrade in company guidance, alongside the earnings release due very soon, there is potential for a further uptick in gains for shareholders. Investors should wait for a small pullback to the support line, where a compelling entry point may be made at that time. Aside from this, there doesn't appear to be a large array of risks at play. With low volatility and downside risk, investors have been compensated well with the level of downside, with a smoothed Sortino ratio of around 2 over the period since June.

Furthermore, investors may realise additional compensation if our price target comes to fruition where investors should understand that we are slightly more bullish on the company than consensus. If the target of $41 is realised, this represents around 14% upside, however, the range of targets we have observed are within the ranges of $38-40, representing around 5.5%-11.11% upside on those values. We are hoping for an earnings beat, to drive the price up in the short term, where the fundamental outlook will likely remain positive to provide support at those new levels.

