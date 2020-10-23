From time to time, investors find themselves invested in a position that has depreciated significantly. If you thought it was a buy at $30, you should love it at $22.81, correct? Today, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has become my nemesis. How many times have you thought if I dollar cost average I will get back to even quicker? In theory, this seems like a wonderful idea, but is it really? If you have never been in this situation, pray that you never visit, as you can drive yourself crazy. Maybe it's pride, maybe the research was incorrect or maybe you're just wrong. Sometimes in investing, the best thing you can do is admit you were wrong, cut your losses and move on. In April and May, I traded WFC several times and made a few bucks trying to navigate the turmoil.

On June 8th, WFC hit $33.32, and on June 10th, when it fell to $30.49, I started a new position in the stock. The problem is WFC kept falling, as since June 10th, it has never breached the $30 mark again. From March 23rd to June 8th, the stock dropped and rose above $30 four times. Since June 10th, the chart looks like it's on life support, with each move upward getting smaller and smaller. Since June 10th, I have tried buying my way out of this position, and brought my cost basis down from $30.49 to $26.11.

Going into earnings, when WFC was over $25, I thought after months I would be in the black and could come out of this trade unscathed. Well, that ended up being a figment of my imagination. So now I have a decision to make. I am negative 12.57% on this position, and I only need four points to come out of this with a small profit. This article is going to illustrate the research I conduct and the decision it produces. It's fourth down and I am being asked if I am kicking or sticking. Well, at this point I can’t answer that, but my pride is making me want to throw more capital at the problem and run the ball down the market's throat. Let's see how I feel after I do my due diligence.

A review of the big four diversified banks: Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Citibank

The financial sector, especially the diversified banks, has been one of the hardest-hit during COVID-19. I really thought I would be able to find opportunities throughout the chaos, and while I was able to capitalize on some of them, my position in WFC remains in the red. I am going to start my review of WFC by looking over the income statement and balance sheet for the past four quarters, and then comparing specific metrics to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citibank (C).

WFC reported total revenue of $19.23 billion and net income of $2.87 billion in the last quarter of 2019. Over the past three quarters, the bank’s total revenue decreased by 29%, and then by an additional 39%, to end Q2 2020 with $8.33 billion in revenue. This is a 56.82% drop in six months. WFC recovered significantly in Q3 2020, as total revenue increased by 118% to $18.13 billion. The bank’s net income presented a similar story, as it decreased by 77% in Q1 of 2020 to $653 million, and then in Q2 of 2020, it posted a negative net income of $-2.38 billion, which is a -464% decrease. In Q3 2020, WFC turned the ship around and posted a net income of $2.04 billion, which was an increase of 186% from the horrific Q2 numbers. Of the big four banks, WFC was the only one to post a negative net income in Q2, while seeing its quarterly revenue decline by more than 50% from the end of 2019.

BAC JPM and C’s numbers were a much different story than WFC. At the end of Q2 2020, BAC posted total revenue of $17.21 billion, which was 20% lower than Q4 of 2019, and a net income of $3.53 billion, which was 49% lower than Q4 2019. In Q2 of 2020, JPM posted $4.4 billion less in revenue, or 16%, and $3.83 billion less in net income, or 45%, than in Q4 of 2019. C saw its total revenue drop by $4.22 billion, or 26%, and its net income be reduced by #3.66 billion, or 74%, in Q2 of 2020 compared to Q4 of 2019. Regardless of how bad these numbers look, they are not nearly as bad as WFC, which was the only one of the four to lose billions in Q2 of 2020.

The banks just reported Q3 earnings, and it was a much different picture than Q2 2020. WFC, for starters, had a revenue increase of 118% to $18.13 billion, and its net income increased 186% to $2.04 billion. In Q3 2020, BAC’s revenue increased by 10% and its net income increased by 38% to $4.88 billion. JPM’s revenue increased by 27% to $28.54 billion, and its net income increased by 101% to $9.44 billion. C had a 29% total revenue increase in Q3 of 2020, and its net income increased by 145% to $3.23 billion.

The next thing I want to review is each of the banks' total assets, liabilities and equity. For my personal sanity, I want to make sure that WFC’s asset level is well above its liabilities and to establish what the equity in the company is. WFC is the smallest of the banks with $1.92 trillion in total assets, $1.74 trillion in total liabilities and $182 billion in total equity. C is just a bit larger than WFC by these metrics with $2.23 trillion in total assets, $2.04 trillion in total liabilities and $194.56 billion in total equity. From there, BAC takes a significant jump upward with $2.74 trillion in total assets, $2.47 trillion in total liabilities and $268.85 billion in total equity. JPM is the largest in the group with $3.25 trillion in total assets, $2.97 trillion in total liabilities and $271.11 billion in total equity.

How does each of the banks' total equity and book value compare to the current share price and market cap?

After reading through the financials of each bank - and trust me, I spared all of you who are reading this a lot of painful reading - I want to correlate the total equity to market cap and book value to the share price. Banks are valued much differently than other businesses, but I want to see what the premiums are regardless. In today's market, there are many tech stocks that have huge multiples because of their explosive revenue growth and because they are in the hot sector. In my opinion, these correlations will give me an idea if the share price trades at a positive multiple or if there is room for shares to appreciate. Numbers are unemotional, and sometimes that’s what I need to make a decision. Filter out the noise and what the headlines are and see what type of story the numbers tell.

At the close on October 20th, each of the banks had the following valuations:

WFC $22.81 share price $91.15 billion market cap

BAC $24.14 share price $205.45 billion market cap

JPM $100.37 share price $304.21 billion share price

C $43.52 share price $89.31 market cap



A company’s tangible book value per share is what I prefer to take into consideration because it excludes the value of intangible assets. Intangible assets such as goodwill are not as easy to liquidate as tangible assets, and even though they have value, I believe finding the tangible book value is a more realistic measure of a company’s value. To find the tangible book value, you would subtract the value of intangible assets on the balance sheet from the common shareholders' equity and then divide that number by the outstanding shares of the company.

(All numbers in this are in millions. I am using smaller figures to make it easier to read.)

WFC Total Common Equity ($160,950) – Goodwill ($26,387) – Other Intangibles ($2,019) = $132,544 Total Common Shares Outstanding = 4,132.5 $132,544 / 4,132.5 = $32.07

C Total Common Equity ($175,896) – Goodwill ($21,624) – Other Intangibles ($4,470) = $149,802 Total Common Shares Outstanding = 2,081.0 $149,802 / 2,081 = $71.95

BAC Total Common Equity ($245,423) – Goodwill ($68,951) – Other Intangibles (0) = $176,472 Total Common Shares Outstanding = 8,661.5 $176,472 / 8,661.5 = $20.37

JPM Total Common Equity ($241,050) – Goodwill ($47,819) – Other Intangibles ($759) = $192,472 Total Common Shares Outstanding = 3,048.2 $241,050 / 3,048.2 = 63.14



Do the ends justify the means, or is my ego and pride affecting my judgement?

Is it my ego that won’t allow me to book the loss and move on? It’s earnings season and I could invest the capital in Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) or Facebook (FB) and probably get back to even quicker. Since numbers are emotionless, what did I learn from the financials? For WFC, the tangible book value is $9.26, or 41% higher than the current share price, and the current market cap is 77%, or $69.8 billion lower than the total common equity for WFC. I learned that only JPM trades at a positive multiple on total equity, and that based on the numbers, C seems to be more undervalued than WFC. JPM was the only bank of the four that traded at a larger tangible book to share price and total equity-to-market cap ratio, while BAC market cap was less than the company's equity by 19% but its tangible book value was 16% less than its current share price.

So, the question is, did WFC drop too much given the circumstances, and is it undervalued or did the numbers tell me to cut and run? When I look at other companies in this market that trade at 37X the Total Equity and 40X the Book Value, even though they're from different industries, it's hard to say WFC is overvalued or that it will keep dropping. I can’t even say that the bank was grossly overvalued from December 2019-February 2020, when it traded in the low $50’s and high $40’s. At a share price of $40.37, WFC would trade at a 1:1 ratio between market cap and total equity.

I still believe in my initial analysis which made me believe WFC was undervalued and that it could be a net positive investment. Obviously, it didn’t go that way and I am in the red. After a second look, I still believe the company is undervalued on a purely mathematical basis. So now, I have to decide whether I am kicking or sticking or if I am going to throw more capital at the problem and try to buy my way out of this mess.

Conclusion

I would have been better off just putting the money in an ETF that tracked the S&P. From the analysis I conducted, C is the most undervalued out of the four banks I reviewed. It also yields 4.76%, so I may add this to my dividend portfolio soon.

As for WFC, the combination of my ego, pride and the analysis I just conducted are telling me to stick it out. In my opinion, today’s environment is much different than the financial crisis, and the bank is well-capitalized. I think WFC is stuck forming a bottom. I think the stock certainly has the potential to trade between $28 and $32 in the near term and maybe get to the $35 range in the first half of next year. Unless the company’s dividend is reinstated to at least $1.25 per share, I won’t be holding this for years to come.

If WFC drops again, I will throw more money at the problem because the numbers show it is undervalued. Chances are I won’t be a long-term holder either, but I do think there is money to be made in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, AAPL, FB, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

